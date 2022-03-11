U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,262.78
    +3.26 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,358.72
    +184.65 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,054.78
    -75.18 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.56
    -9.11 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.19
    +3.17 (+2.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,986.40
    -14.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    26.18
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0964
    -0.0030 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0080
    -0.0030 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3077
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.0580
    +0.9280 (+0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,902.52
    -321.31 (-0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.12
    +8.18 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.66
    +62.57 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Global Refinery Catalysts Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2026

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Refinery Catalysts - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Refinery Catalysts - FEB 2022 Report
Refinery Catalysts - FEB 2022 Report

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 8; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 3498
Companies: 41 - Players covered include Albemarle Corporation; Axens SA; BASF SE; China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec); Clariant AG; Exxon Mobil Corporation; Haldor Topsoe A/S; Honeywell UOP; Johnson Matthey plc; KNT Group; Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology; Shell Catalysts & Technologies LP.; W. R. Grace and Company and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Type (Alkylation Catalysts, FCC Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts, Hydrocracking Catalysts, Catalytic Reforming, Other Types); Ingredient (Zeolites, Chemical Compounds, Metals, Other Ingredients)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Refinery Catalysts Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2026
Refining catalysts are essential components of the refining process and known for their property to influence the reaction rate. Refining catalysts are defined as dual-functioning chemical substances used in refineries for facilitating the process. These compounds play an important role in aiding the refining process dealing with crude waste while concurrently regulating the chemical reaction rate. Refining catalysts are also specified as the technique to recycle spent hazardous catalysts into desirable non-harmful wastes. These catalytic refining substances are widely employed in refineries for refining of crude waste across industries such as petroleum, agrochemical and pharmaceutical. These catalysts are imperative for ensuring completion of a process such as hydrocracking. Refining catalysts are integral part of cracking and hydroprocessing units in refineries. Refining catalysts are widely used in refining processes across the petroleum, pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries. Companies in the petroleum industry refine and convert crude oil into various useful products including diesel, gasoline, kerosene and home heating oil.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Refinery Catalysts estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period. Alkylation Catalysts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.8% CAGR to reach US$918.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the FCC Catalysts segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 44.9% share of the global Refinery Catalysts market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $880.5 Million by 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $595.2 Million by 2026
The Refinery Catalysts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$880.5 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 23.35% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$595.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 2.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$621 Million by the close of the analysis period.

Petrochemical refining catalysts market globally is expected to maintain its momentum owing to rapid growth in production capacities associated with secondary catalytic processes and increasing significance of light petroleum products in oil refining industry. The market growth is likely to be also driven by implementation of stringent environmental standards by developed countries that import a large volume of petroleum products. New standards are intended to improve petroleum products' quality and cut pollution emissions caused by fuel combustion. The trend is reflected by migration of European countries towards Euro 5 fuels with very low sulfur content. The primary factors responsible for pushing up petroleum products demand in Europe include high-quality gasoline and diesel fuels that represent important merchandises of the petroleum refining sector in the region.

Hydrotreating Catalysts Segment to Reach $710.6 Million by 2026
Hydrotreating refining catalysts are commonly used for reducing unwanted impurities including nitrogen, sulfur and aromatics while enhancing smoke point, cetane and density in crude oil. Some of the popular hydrotreating processes employed across refineries include diesel hydrotreating, naphtha hydrotreating, kerosene hydrotreating and vacuum gas oil hydrotreating. In the global Hydrotreating Catalysts segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$414.4 Million will reach a projected size of US$505.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$87 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-refinery-catalysts-market-to-reach-4-3-billion-by-2026--301499778.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Just Bought Stock, But the Ownership Structure is a Mixed Bag

    Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • DocuSign stock plunges on weak earnings outlook

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for DocuSign.

  • 2 Reasons Investors Should Not Give Up On Meta Just Yet

    Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is having a challenging time lately. Surprised by the weak guidance, investors sold off the shares heavily -- Meta's share price has fallen by more than 40% (as of writing) since the earnings release in February. One of the major concerns with Meta is the slower growth in its advertising business -- revenue grew 20% in the fourth quarter of last year, much slower than the growth of 31% in 2020.

  • Morgan Stanley Trader Exits After Racking Up Millions in Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- A Morgan Stanley trader is leaving the firm after racking up tens of millions of dollars in losses as a bout of market turmoil makes and breaks trading books across Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russian Economy in Tailspin; Wall Street ExitsRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitChina Tech Selloff Deepens as U.S

  • Amazon stock split ‘just one more method’ to signal shareholder friendliness: Strategist

    Bank of America Head of the Research Investment Committee Jared Woodard sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Amazon's announced 20-for-1 stock split and buyback program, and how tech companies implement these splits to their stock.

  • DocuSign is pivoting ‘back to generating demand’ after pandemic growth, CEO says

    DocuSign CEO Dan Springer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's fourth quarter earnings, work from home trends, and the outlook for growth post-pandemic.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Bets on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. This past week has seen the sharpest day-to-day volatility on Wall Street since 2020. In an added complication, the reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of tha

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is waiting for the U.S. to authorize its coronavirus vaccine. Exelixis' (NASDAQ: EXEL) cabozantinib franchise could make it a superstar in tomorrow's world of oncology treatment.

  • Here is Why We Aren't Sold on DocuSign's (NASDAQ: DOCU) Insider Buying

    The 2020 downturn has been a blessing and a curse for many tech companies. Companies like DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) got launched into a stratosphere, becoming multi-baggers in a short period, but few, if any, remained even close to those valuations.

  • Rivian's Down Again, but This Nasdaq SaaS Stock Is Falling Harder

    The mood on Wall Street seemed a bit better on Friday morning, as investors reacted positively to the potential for an eventual end to the war in Ukraine. Despite the bounce, disappointment about earnings results from late Thursday made its presence felt in premarket trading on Friday. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), which has been the subject of some controversy lately, saw further declines after releasing its financial results.

  • Think It Is Too Late To Buy Oil Stocks? These 5 Stocks Still Look Appealing

    With crude oil prices zooming past $125 per barrel, most oil and gas stocks have also risen substantially. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index is up nearly 39% so far this year. Canadian energy giant Enbridge's (NYSE: ENB) stock has risen about 12% so far this year.

  • Why Nikola Stock Has Been Soaring This Week

    Shares of electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) may be down more than 20% so far in 2022, but that's much less of a year-to-date decline than shareholders saw just a week ago. As the market headed toward the close on Thursday, Nikola shares were up about 18% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Nikola's fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results were released on Feb. 24, and some of this week's momentum in the shares is still coming from that update.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARKK Innovation ETF sees massive inflows despite losses

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss investors pouring into Cathie Wood's ARKK Innovation ETF despite losses.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    March 7 delivered the market's worst one-day sell-off since October 2020, and growth stocks have generally been falling out of favor as investors have prioritized companies with substantial profits and lower risk profiles. While the multitude of risk factors on the table suggests that the market could continue to be volatile in the near term, I used the recent sell-off as an opportunity to build positions in a handful of growth stocks. Here's why I bought Unity Software (NYSE: U), Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFY), and Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) this week.

  • What a Russian debt default would mean for the world

    The World Bank has warned Russia is “mighty close” to default on sovereign debt. It would mark the first country to suffer a major default in a century. Here are the implications for Russia and the world.

  • Contrarian Woo Warns of VAR Shock as Investors Misread War

    (Bloomberg) -- David Woo, the Wall Street contrarian who foresaw Donald Trump’s election in 2016 and how to profit from it, sees a much more dangerous world today with fewer investment options. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russian Economy in Tailspin; Wall Street ExitsRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitChina Tech Selloff Deepens as U

  • Market check: Stocks open higher, volatility settles, Chinese stocks slide

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Friday.&nbsp;

  • Why Alibaba and Other Chinese Stocks Could Face More Delisting Threats

    A team at UBS believes there is a reason the SEC only named five Chinese companies in a recent announcement, and why more will soon be named.

  • Rivian Makes an Unexpected Gift to Tesla, Ford and GM

    The young electric vehicle manufacturer wants to meet demand, while rivals Tesla, Ford and GM are watching for any missteps.