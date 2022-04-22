U.S. markets open in 2 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,376.50
    -14.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,596.00
    -113.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,685.25
    -43.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,983.30
    -5.60 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.08
    -1.71 (-1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.00
    -13.20 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.45 (-1.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0814
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.56
    +3.24 (+15.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2901
    -0.0133 (-1.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4010
    +0.0450 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,438.02
    -1,920.08 (-4.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    942.38
    -29.55 (-3.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,569.68
    -58.27 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

Global Refinery Catalysts Markets, 2022-2026 - Rising Production of Ultra-low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD) to Spur Growth in the Market

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Refinery Catalysts

Global Market for Refinery Catalysts
Global Market for Refinery Catalysts

Dublin, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refinery Catalysts - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Refinery Catalysts Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2026

The global market for Refinery Catalysts estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period.

Alkylation Catalysts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.8% CAGR to reach US$918.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the FCC Catalysts segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 44.9% share of the global Refinery Catalysts market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $863.7 Million by 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $595.2 Million by 2026

The Refinery Catalysts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$863.7 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.35% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$595.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 2.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$621 Million by the close of the analysis period.

Petrochemical refining catalysts market globally is expected to maintain its momentum owing to rapid growth in production capacities associated with secondary catalytic processes and increasing significance of light petroleum products in oil refining industry.

The market growth is likely to be also driven by implementation of stringent environmental standards by developed countries that import a large volume of petroleum products. New standards are intended to improve petroleum products` quality and cut pollution emissions caused by fuel combustion.

The trend is reflected by migration of European countries towards Euro 5 fuels with very low sulfur content. The primary factors responsible for pushing up petroleum products demand in Europe include high-quality gasoline and diesel fuels that represent important merchandises of the petroleum refining sector in the region.

Hydrotreating Catalysts Segment to Reach $710.6 Million by 2026

In the global Hydrotreating Catalysts segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$414.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$505.6 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$87 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets

  • Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes

  • A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in Humanity's History that Left the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended

  • Here's How COVID-19 Impacted the Oil & Gas Industry & the Petrochemicals Market

  • Refinery Catalysts: Definition, Scope, Types & Applications

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 41 Featured)

  • Albemarle Corporation

  • Axens SA

  • BASF SE

  • China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

  • Clariant AG

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation

  • Haldor Topsoe A/S

  • Honeywell UOP

  • Johnson Matthey plc

  • KNT Group

  • Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology

  • Shell Catalysts & Technologies LP.

  • W. R. Grace and Company


3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rise of Nanocatalysts in Refining & Petrochemical Processes to Spur Growth in the Market

  • Here's How Nanocatalysts Help Enhance Petrochemical Reactions

  • Pandemic Induced Accelerated Focus on the Environment & Sustainability to Drive Demand for Low-Cost, Energy Efficient and Eco-Friendly Catalysts

  • With Demand for Refining Catalysts Linked to the Fortunes of the Oil & Gas Industry. Here's What to Expect in 2021 & 2022

  • COVID-19 Pain in Oil Production to Spill Over Into 2021

  • Projected Rebound in Shale Production Post COVID-19 in 2022 to Positively Impact Demand for Refinery Catalysts

  • Rising Production of Ultra-low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD) to Spur Growth in the Market

  • Rise of Zeolites in Oil Refining Applications: A Review

  • Market to Benefit from Increasing Demand for High Octane Fuels

  • Ubiquitous Use and Applications of Petroleum Products to Drive Recovery

  • New Refinery Capacity Additions Bodes Well for Growth in the Post COVID-19 Period

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9u40ro

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were tumbling this afternoon as investors grew increasingly concerned about high-growth technology stocks. Tech investors have been jittery this week ever since Netflix released disappointing quarterly results in which the streaming giant lost 200,000 subscribers. While Nvidia and Netflix don't have similar businesses, both are technology companies, and investors are advancing their pessimism about Netflix toward other tech stocks, including Nvidia today.

  • As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

    Markets are well past the initial shock of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the conflict still needs to be resolved somehow. Here are the good, manageable and ugly scenarios.

  • Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

    When it comes to building wealth, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, isn't the wealthiest individual on the planet, he's delivered some of the most eye-popping investment returns over the past six decades. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and generated an average annual return of better than 20% on his company's stock.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Crashed on Thursday

    Hydrogen fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is taking investors on a wild ride this week. On Tuesday, the maker of fuel cells for forklifts announced a deal to supply its marquee customer, Walmart (NYSE: WMT), with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day. On Wednesday, however, Plug Power quickly began giving back those gains, ending the session down 5%.

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Gains of at Least 50% in These 2 Stock Giants

    The Federal Reserve changed course last month, implementing its first interest rate hike in 3 years, and announcing the end of its long-standing policy of bond purchases – quantitative easing – going forward. The moves are a direct response to high inflation, a necessary shift when the inflation is running at 8.5% annualized. In the meantime, markets are volatile. Stock and bond markets are fluctuating, and we’re starting to see short-term bond yields exceed the long-term. It’s definitely intere

  • Plunge in China’s Markets Intensifies as Yuan Hits One-Year Low

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a painful week for traders of China’s stocks, bonds and currency as growing fears about the fallout from the nation’s Covid Zero strategy send markets tumbling.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to

  • 3 Growth Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Gain 60% or More

    These stocks could put up some big numbers if the market sees them in the same light as the investment bank analysts who follow them.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. Are Falling Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC)  slumped nearly 12% as of 2:38 p.m. ET today following a recent short report from a hedge fund. DWAC is the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) taking the parent company of the Donald Trump-backed social media platform Truth Social public. The hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital Management took to Twitter yesterday to announce that the fund is shorting DWAC.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Plunged 12% Today

    Shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) plunged today and traded as much as 12.5% lower by 1 p.m. ET on Thursday. Lithium prices eased off highs after China reported a 41% sequential jump in lithium carbonate production for the month of March. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is.

  • Nvidia Could Be Big Tech’s Next Casualty. Evidence Is Piling Up.

    The red-hot maker of graphics chips is facing headwinds that range from the aftereffects of pandemic-era spending to waning demand from gamers.

  • Will Nvidia Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    The chipmaker nearly joined the twelve-zero club last year, but it could be awhile before it gets back there.

  • This Growth Investor Is More Optimistic Than Ever. What He Thinks About Tesla, Moderna, and Other Stocks.

    Anderson, a partner at Baillie Gifford, is one of the preeminent growth-stock investors of his time. As he prepares to step down, he’s more optimistic than ever.

  • Why Shopify Stock Plummeted by Over 8% on Thursday

    A possible big-ticket acquisition and an analyst's steep price-target cut worried many investors.

  • Fed may need to be even more aggressive fighting inflation as U.S. household cash exceeds debt for first time in three decades, warns Deutsche Bank

    With U.S. households looking in good financial shape, the Federal Reserve may need to be even more aggressive raising interest rates to cool the economy and bring down high inflation, according to a research note from Deutsche Bank.

  • Top REITs for May 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to invest easily in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Alcoa stock dips on earnings, supply chain challenges

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for aluminum company Alcoa.

  • Why Nio's Stock Is Stalling Today

    After rising on Tuesday, shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) shifted into reverse yesterday, and investors currently don't seem interested in changing direction. Officials in Shanghai remain unchanged in their dedication to severe lockdown measures, attempting to stem the spread of COVID-19. Investors, consequently, are concerned that this could affect the company's ability to sustain operations at a nearby factory.

  • The Billionaire Father-Son Team Behind Carvana Is Losing Wealth Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- Used-car dealer Carvana Co. said it faced a “uniquely difficult environment” in the first three months of the year after reporting a larger-than-expected quarterly loss.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedUkraine Latest: Biden Boosts Aid, Kyiv Sees $600 Billion RebuildObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal E

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Netflix, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Weak subscriber numbers had investors fleeing the stock, and a poor outlook for adding customers led to a single-day drop of 35%. The question is whether those advantages outweigh a glaring weakness that showed up in the subscriber numbers of the entertainment stock. Here are three reasons to buy Netflix and one reason to sell. Amid a slight decline in its subscriber base compared with the fourth quarter, Netflix stock wiped out more than four years' worth of gains.

  • Cathie Wood's ARKK falls 60% from its peak, erasing all post-pandemic gains

    The average holding in Ark Innovation (ARKK), Ark Investment Management’s namesake flagship exchange-traded fund, is currently down over 70% from its 5-year high.