Global Refinish Paints Market to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2027

·27 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Abstract:

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032753/?utm_source=PRN

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial 
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year

Global Refinish Paints Market to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Refinish Paints estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polyurethane, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Epoxy segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR

The Refinish Paints market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.

Acrylic Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR

In the global Acrylic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
3M
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Alpscoating
Axalta Coating Systems
BASF SE
Besa
Cresta Paint Industries Ltd.
Donglai
Guangzhou Zhenroumei Chemical Coating Ltd.
HMG Paints Limited and Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.
James Briggs Ltd.
KAPCI Coatings
KCC Corporation
Mipa SE
Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.
Noroo Paint & Coatings Co. Ltd.
Novol SP. Z O.O.
PPG Industries, Inc.
The Lubrizol Corporation
The Sherwin-Williams Company
TOA Performance Coating Corporation Co. Ltd.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032753/?utm_source=PRN

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Refinish Paints - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refinish Paints by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Refinish Paints by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Refinish Paints by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurethane by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Polyurethane by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Epoxy
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Epoxy by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Epoxy by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Acrylic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Resins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Resins by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Resins by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Trucks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Trucks by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Trucks by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Buses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Buses by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Buses by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Light Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Light Commercial Vehicles
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Light Commercial
Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solvent-borne by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Solvent-borne by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Solvent-borne by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Water-borne by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Water-borne by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Water-borne by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Powder by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Powder by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Powder by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: World Refinish Paints Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Refinish Paints Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refinish Paints by Resin - Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic and
Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Refinish Paints by Resin -
Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic and Other Resins Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Refinish Paints by Resin -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane, Epoxy,
Acrylic and Other Resins for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refinish Paints by End-Use - Trucks, Buses, Passenger Cars and
Light Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Refinish Paints by End-Use -
Trucks, Buses, Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Refinish Paints by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trucks,
Buses, Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refinish Paints by Technology - Solvent-borne, Water-borne and
Powder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Refinish Paints by Technology -
Solvent-borne, Water-borne and Powder Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Refinish Paints by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solvent-borne, Water-borne and Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refinish Paints by Resin - Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic and
Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Refinish Paints by Resin -
Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic and Other Resins Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Refinish Paints by
Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane,
Epoxy, Acrylic and Other Resins for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refinish Paints by End-Use - Trucks, Buses, Passenger Cars and
Light Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Refinish Paints by End-Use -
Trucks, Buses, Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Refinish Paints by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trucks,
Buses, Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refinish Paints by Technology - Solvent-borne, Water-borne and
Powder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Refinish Paints by
Technology - Solvent-borne, Water-borne and Powder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Refinish Paints by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solvent-borne, Water-borne and Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

JAPAN
Refinish Paints Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refinish Paints by Resin - Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic and
Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Refinish Paints by Resin -
Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic and Other Resins Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Refinish Paints by
Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane,
Epoxy, Acrylic and Other Resins for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refinish Paints by End-Use - Trucks, Buses, Passenger Cars and
Light Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Refinish Paints by End-Use -
Trucks, Buses, Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Refinish Paints by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trucks,
Buses, Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refinish Paints by Technology - Solvent-borne, Water-borne and
Powder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Refinish Paints by
Technology - Solvent-borne, Water-borne and Powder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Refinish Paints by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solvent-borne, Water-borne and Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CHINA
Refinish Paints Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refinish Paints by Resin - Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic and
Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: China Historic Review for Refinish Paints by Resin -
Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic and Other Resins Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Refinish Paints by
Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane,
Epoxy, Acrylic and Other Resins for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refinish Paints by End-Use - Trucks, Buses, Passenger Cars and
Light Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for Refinish Paints by End-Use -
Trucks, Buses, Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Refinish Paints by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trucks,
Buses, Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refinish Paints by Technology - Solvent-borne, Water-borne and
Powder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Refinish Paints by
Technology - Solvent-borne, Water-borne and Powder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Refinish Paints by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solvent-borne, Water-borne and Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

EUROPE
Refinish Paints Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refinish Paints by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Refinish Paints by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Refinish Paints by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refinish Paints by Resin - Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic and
Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Refinish Paints by Resin -
Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic and Other Resins Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Refinish Paints by
Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane,
Epoxy, Acrylic and Other Resins for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refinish Paints by End-Use - Trucks, Buses, Passenger Cars and
Light Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Refinish Paints by End-Use -
Trucks, Buses, Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Refinish Paints by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trucks,
Buses, Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refinish Paints by Technology - Solvent-borne, Water-borne and
Powder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Refinish Paints by
Technology - Solvent-borne, Water-borne and Powder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Refinish Paints by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solvent-borne, Water-borne and Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

FRANCE
Refinish Paints Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refinish Paints by Resin - Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic and
Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: France Historic Review for Refinish Paints by Resin -
Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic and Other Resins Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Refinish Paints by
Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane,
Epoxy, Acrylic and Other Resins for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refinish Paints by End-Use - Trucks, Buses, Passenger Cars and
Light Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for Refinish Paints by End-Use -
Trucks, Buses, Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Refinish Paints by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trucks,
Buses, Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refinish Paints by Technology - Solvent-borne, Water-borne and
Powder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Refinish Paints by
Technology - Solvent-borne, Water-borne and Powder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Refinish Paints by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solvent-borne, Water-borne and Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

GERMANY
Refinish Paints Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refinish Paints by Resin - Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic and
Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Refinish Paints by Resin -
Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic and Other Resins Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Refinish Paints by
Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane,
Epoxy, Acrylic and Other Resins for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refinish Paints by End-Use - Trucks, Buses, Passenger Cars and
Light Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Refinish Paints by
End-Use - Trucks, Buses, Passenger Cars and Light Commercial
Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Refinish Paints by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trucks,
Buses, Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refinish Paints by Technology - Solvent-borne, Water-borne and
Powder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Refinish Paints by
Technology - Solvent-borne, Water-borne and Powder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Refinish Paints by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solvent-borne, Water-borne and Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

ITALY
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refinish Paints by Resin - Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic and
Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Refinish Paints by Resin -
Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic and Other Resins Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Refinish Paints by
Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane,
Epoxy, Acrylic and Other Resins for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refinish Paints by End-Use - Trucks, Buses, Passenger Cars and
Light Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Refinish Paints by End-Use -
Trucks, Buses, Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Refinish Paints by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trucks,
Buses, Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refinish Paints by Technology - Solvent-borne, Water-borne and
Powder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Refinish Paints by
Technology - Solvent-borne, Water-borne and Powder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Refinish Paints by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solvent-borne, Water-borne and Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Refinish Paints Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refinish Paints by Resin - Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic and
Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: UK Historic Review for Refinish Paints by Resin -
Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic and Other Resins Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Refinish Paints by Resin -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane, Epoxy,
Acrylic and Other Resins for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refinish Paints by End-Use - Trucks, Buses, Passenger Cars and
Light Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: UK Historic Review for Refinish Paints by End-Use -
Trucks, Buses, Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Refinish Paints by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trucks,
Buses, Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refinish Paints by Technology - Solvent-borne, Water-borne and
Powder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: UK Historic Review for Refinish Paints by Technology -
Solvent-borne, Water-borne and Powder Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Refinish Paints by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solvent-borne, Water-borne and Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

SPAIN
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refinish Paints by Resin - Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic and
Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Refinish Paints by Resin -
Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic and Other Resins Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Refinish Paints by
Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane,
Epoxy, Acrylic and Other Resins for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refinish Paints by End-Use - Trucks, Buses, Passenger Cars and
Light Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Refinish Paints by End-Use -
Trucks, Buses, Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 127: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Refinish Paints by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trucks,
Buses, Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 128: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refinish Paints by Technology - Solvent-borne, Water-borne and
Powder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 129: Spain Historic Review for Refinish Paints by
Technology - Solvent-borne, Water-borne and Powder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 130: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Refinish Paints by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solvent-borne, Water-borne and Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

RUSSIA
Table 131: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refinish Paints by Resin - Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic and
Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 132: Russia Historic Review for Refinish Paints by Resin -
Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic and Other Resins Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 133: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Refinish Paints by
Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane,
Epoxy, Acrylic and Other Resins for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 134: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refinish Paints by End-Use - Trucks, Buses, Passenger Cars and
Light Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 135: Russia Historic Review for Refinish Paints by
End-Use - Trucks, Buses, Passenger Cars and Light Commercial

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032753/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-refinish-paints-market-to-reach-10-8-billion-by-2027--301667212.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

    (Reuters) -Top oilfield services firm SLB anticipates oil and gas offshore activity will surpass levels before the COVID-19 pandemic, as strong demand and pricing drive investment into the industry. "We maintain the view that upstream spending is very resilient," Chief Executive Olivier Le Peuch told investors at a conference in New York on Thursday, adding that he expects double-digit growth in energy sector capital investment in the coming years. Oil prices this year climbed to their strongest levels in roughly eight years as Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to disrupted energy supplies.