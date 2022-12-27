U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

Global Reflective Fabrics Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·23 min read
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Reflective Fabrics estimated at US$1. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3. 2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Reflective Fabrics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032754/?utm_source=GNW
1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Occupational Apparel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.2% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Recreational Apparel segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $393.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.8% CAGR

The Reflective Fabrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$393.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$676.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 10.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$454.5 Million by the year 2027.



Textile Accessories Segment to Record 10.7% CAGR

In the global Textile Accessories segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$304.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$595.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 12.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
3M Company
Avery Dennison Corporation
Hangzhou Chinastars Reflective Material Co. Ltd.
Jinsung Corporation and Daoming Optics & Chemical Co. Ltd.
Marketing Action Xecutives Inc.
ORAFOL Europe GmbH
schoeller Switzerland
Textile Technologies Europe Ltd.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032754/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Reflective Fabrics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reflective Fabrics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Reflective Fabrics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Reflective Fabrics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Occupational Apparel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Occupational Apparel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Occupational Apparel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recreational Apparel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Recreational Apparel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Recreational Apparel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Accessories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Textile Accessories by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Textile Accessories by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Reflective Fabrics Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Reflective Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reflective Fabrics by Product Segment - Occupational Apparel,
Recreational Apparel and Textile Accessories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 15: USA Historic Review for Reflective Fabrics by Product
Segment - Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel and
Textile Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 16: USA 15-Year Perspective for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel and Textile
Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 17: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reflective Fabrics by Product Segment - Occupational Apparel,
Recreational Apparel and Textile Accessories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: Canada Historic Review for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel
and Textile Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 19: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel and Textile
Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Reflective Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 20: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reflective Fabrics by Product Segment - Occupational Apparel,
Recreational Apparel and Textile Accessories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: Japan Historic Review for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel
and Textile Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 22: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel and Textile
Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Reflective Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 23: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reflective Fabrics by Product Segment - Occupational Apparel,
Recreational Apparel and Textile Accessories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: China Historic Review for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel
and Textile Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 25: China 15-Year Perspective for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel and Textile
Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Reflective Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reflective Fabrics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Reflective Fabrics by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Reflective Fabrics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reflective Fabrics by Product Segment - Occupational Apparel,
Recreational Apparel and Textile Accessories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel
and Textile Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 31: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel and Textile
Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Reflective Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 32: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reflective Fabrics by Product Segment - Occupational Apparel,
Recreational Apparel and Textile Accessories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: France Historic Review for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel
and Textile Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 34: France 15-Year Perspective for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel and Textile
Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Reflective Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 35: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reflective Fabrics by Product Segment - Occupational Apparel,
Recreational Apparel and Textile Accessories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Germany Historic Review for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel
and Textile Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 37: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel and Textile
Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 38: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reflective Fabrics by Product Segment - Occupational Apparel,
Recreational Apparel and Textile Accessories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Italy Historic Review for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel
and Textile Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 40: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel and Textile
Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Reflective Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 41: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reflective Fabrics by Product Segment - Occupational Apparel,
Recreational Apparel and Textile Accessories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: UK Historic Review for Reflective Fabrics by Product
Segment - Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel and
Textile Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: UK 15-Year Perspective for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel and Textile
Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 44: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reflective Fabrics by Product Segment - Occupational Apparel,
Recreational Apparel and Textile Accessories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Spain Historic Review for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel
and Textile Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 46: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel and Textile
Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 47: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reflective Fabrics by Product Segment - Occupational Apparel,
Recreational Apparel and Textile Accessories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Russia Historic Review for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel
and Textile Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 49: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel and Textile
Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Reflective Fabrics by Product Segment - Occupational
Apparel, Recreational Apparel and Textile Accessories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Reflective Fabrics
by Product Segment - Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel
and Textile Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 52: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Reflective
Fabrics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel and
Textile Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Reflective Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Reflective Fabrics by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Reflective Fabrics
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Reflective
Fabrics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Reflective Fabrics by Product Segment - Occupational
Apparel, Recreational Apparel and Textile Accessories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Reflective Fabrics
by Product Segment - Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel
and Textile Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 58: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Reflective
Fabrics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel and
Textile Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Reflective Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reflective Fabrics by Product Segment - Occupational Apparel,
Recreational Apparel and Textile Accessories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Australia Historic Review for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel
and Textile Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 61: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Reflective Fabrics
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel and Textile
Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Reflective Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 62: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reflective Fabrics by Product Segment - Occupational Apparel,
Recreational Apparel and Textile Accessories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: India Historic Review for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel
and Textile Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 64: India 15-Year Perspective for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel and Textile
Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 65: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Reflective Fabrics by Product Segment - Occupational
Apparel, Recreational Apparel and Textile Accessories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: South Korea Historic Review for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel
and Textile Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 67: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Reflective
Fabrics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel and
Textile Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Reflective Fabrics by Product Segment -
Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel and Textile
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Reflective
Fabrics by Product Segment - Occupational Apparel, Recreational
Apparel and Textile Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Reflective Fabrics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel and
Textile Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Reflective Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Reflective Fabrics by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Latin America Historic Review for Reflective Fabrics
by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of
Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Reflective
Fabrics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Reflective Fabrics by Product Segment - Occupational
Apparel, Recreational Apparel and Textile Accessories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Latin America Historic Review for Reflective Fabrics
by Product Segment - Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel
and Textile Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 76: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Reflective
Fabrics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel and
Textile Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 77: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reflective Fabrics by Product Segment - Occupational Apparel,
Recreational Apparel and Textile Accessories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Argentina Historic Review for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel
and Textile Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 79: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Reflective Fabrics
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel and Textile
Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 80: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reflective Fabrics by Product Segment - Occupational Apparel,
Recreational Apparel and Textile Accessories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Brazil Historic Review for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel
and Textile Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 82: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel and Textile
Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 83: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reflective Fabrics by Product Segment - Occupational Apparel,
Recreational Apparel and Textile Accessories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Mexico Historic Review for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel
and Textile Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 85: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel and Textile
Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 86: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Reflective Fabrics by Product Segment -
Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel and Textile
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Reflective
Fabrics by Product Segment - Occupational Apparel, Recreational
Apparel and Textile Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 88: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Reflective Fabrics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel and
Textile Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Reflective Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 89: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Reflective Fabrics by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Middle East Historic Review for Reflective Fabrics by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Reflective
Fabrics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Reflective Fabrics by Product Segment - Occupational
Apparel, Recreational Apparel and Textile Accessories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Middle East Historic Review for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel
and Textile Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 94: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Reflective
Fabrics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel and
Textile Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IRAN
Table 95: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reflective Fabrics by Product Segment - Occupational Apparel,
Recreational Apparel and Textile Accessories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Iran Historic Review for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel
and Textile Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 97: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel and Textile
Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 98: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reflective Fabrics by Product Segment - Occupational Apparel,
Recreational Apparel and Textile Accessories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Israel Historic Review for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel
and Textile Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 100: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel and Textile
Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 101: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Reflective Fabrics by Product Segment - Occupational
Apparel, Recreational Apparel and Textile Accessories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Reflective Fabrics
by Product Segment - Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel
and Textile Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 103: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Reflective
Fabrics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel and
Textile Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 104: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reflective Fabrics by Product Segment - Occupational Apparel,
Recreational Apparel and Textile Accessories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: UAE Historic Review for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel
and Textile Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 106: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel and Textile
Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Reflective Fabrics by Product Segment -
Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel and Textile
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Reflective
Fabrics by Product Segment - Occupational Apparel, Recreational
Apparel and Textile Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 109: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for
Reflective Fabrics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel and
Textile Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AFRICA
Reflective Fabrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
Table 110: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reflective Fabrics by Product Segment - Occupational Apparel,
Recreational Apparel and Textile Accessories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Africa Historic Review for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel
and Textile Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 112: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Reflective Fabrics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Occupational Apparel, Recreational Apparel and Textile
Accessories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032754/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


