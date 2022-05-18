U.S. markets open in 44 minutes

Global Refractories Market to Reach $30.2 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Refractories Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092508/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year

Global Refractories Market to Reach $30.2 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Refractories estimated at US$23.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.4% over the period 2020-2027. Bricks & Shapes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.1% CAGR and reach US$16.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Monolithics & Others segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR

The Refractories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 104 Featured) -

  • Allied Minerals Products

  • Almatis GmbH

  • Alteo Holding

  • AluChem, Inc.

  • CerCo Corporation

  • Chosun Refractories Co., Ltd.

  • Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

  • CoorsTek, Inc.

  • Harbisonwalker International

  • IFGL Refractories Ltd.

  • Imerys S.A.

  • Krosaki Harima Corporation

  • Lhoist Group

  • Qinghua Refractories Co., Ltd.

  • Magnezit Group

  • Minteq International Inc.

  • Morgan Advanced Materials plc

  • Puyang Refractories Group Co., Ltd.

  • Refratechnik Holding GmbH

  • Resco Products, Inc.

  • RHI Magnesita GmbH

  • Ruitai Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shinagawa Refractories Co., Ltd.

  • Vesuvius plc

  • Zhejiang Zili Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092508/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Drop in Steel Demand Sets Major Impact on Refractory Business
Steel Demand in Million Metric Tons: 2018-2021
Prevailing Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in
GDP Forecasts Strongly Discourage the Refractories Market
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term,
Inducing Weakness into Refractories Market
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the Period June
2019 to May 2020
Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019, 4Q 2019, 1Q
2020, & 2Q 2020
Revival in Construction Activity and Ensuing Demand for Iron
and Steel to Improve Growth Prospects
Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
2019, 2020, & 2021
Refractories: A Prelude
Features and Benefits
Refractory Products by Form
Refractory Products by Material
Market Outlook
Regional Outlook
Key Drivers of Refractories by End-Use Sector
Monolithics to Outshine Bricks and Shapes
Non-Ferrous and Non-Metallic Applications Gain Growth
Refractories - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Refractory Production Landscape
Global Refractory Production Breakdown by Country/Region: 2019
Competition
Global Refractories Industry in Consolidation Mode
Market Share of Leading Players in the World Refractories
Market: 2019
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Supplies and Pricing Volatilities Constrain the Refractories
Market Worldwide
Influx of New Preparation Technologies to Transform Refractory
Materials
Nanomaterials Gain Interest in Refractory Industry
Demand for Efficient and Durable Refractories on Rise
Raw Materials Play an Important Role in Determining Prices
Alternative Minerals to Witness Increased Adoption as Bauxite
Supply Drops
Refractories: A Major End-Use Market for Natural Graphite
Major Markets for Flake Graphite Worldwide (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Consumption by End-Use Sector
Companies Test Other Regions for Mining of Graphite
World Natural Graphite Production (2019): Percentage Breakdown
of Production for Leading Countries
Refractory Manufacturers to Invest in Graphite Mines to Tackle
Rising Graphite Prices
Focus on New Sources of Magnesia on Rise
World Refractory Magnesia Demand (2019): Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Consumption by Region
Kyanite and Other Related Minerals Gain Interest
Customization of Refractories Catches On
A Highly Fragmented Marketplace Benefits Raw Material Suppliers
Demand for Efficient and Durable Refractories Rises
Market Dynamics of Major End-Use Sectors
Iron & Steel
World Crude Steel Production (2014-2021): Volume Output in
Million Metric Tons
China Holds the Key for Future Growth of Steel Industry
Export
Leading Steel Exporting Countries (in Million Metric Tons) :2019
Leading Steel Importing Countries (in Million Metric Tons) : 2019
Cement
Leading Cement Producing Countries Worldwide (2019): Annual
Volume Output in Million Tons
Glass Manufacturing
Growth Drivers for Flat Glass Industry: On a Scale 1-10 (10 -
High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
Ceramic Tiles

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refractories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Refractories by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bricks & Shapes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Bricks & Shapes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Bricks & Shapes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Monolithics & Others by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Monolithics & Others by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Monolithics & Others by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Clay
Refractories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Clay Refractories by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Clay Refractories by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Clay Refractories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Non-Clay Refractories by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Clay Refractories
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iron &
Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Iron & Steel by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Iron & Steel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Metallic Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Non-Metallic Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Metallic Materials
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Ferrous Metals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Non-Ferrous Metals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Ferrous Metals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Refractories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Market Overview
Immediate Market Prospects Remain Sluggish
Market Demand Largely Dictated by Trends in the Steel Sector
US Annual Crude Steel Production in Million Tonnes: 2011-2019
COVID-19 Casts Shadow on the US Construction Sector, Curtails
Steel Demand
Construction Spending Trends : July 2019 - June 2020
Residential Construction in the US (Jan 2020-June 2020): Number
of Housing Starts in Thousand Units by Type for Single-Family
Units and Multi-Family Units
Residential Construction in the US (2008-2019): Number of
Housing Starts in Thousand Units by Type for Single-Family
Units and Multi-Family Units
Number of States Limiting the Construction Industry due to
COVID-19 as of April 2020
Favorable Outlook for Construction Materials Post COVID-19
Pandemic Augurs Well
Refractories: Major Application of Graphite in the US
Evolution of US Clay and Non Clay Refractories Industry:
A Historical Perspective
Market Trends
Non-Clay Refractories to Make Gains
Advanced and Specialty Products Garner Consumer Interest
Monolithic Refractories Seek Novel Opportunities
Competitive Scenario
Market Share of Leading Players in the US Refractories Market:
2019
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refractories by Form - Bricks & Shapes and Monolithics & Others -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: USA Historic Review for Refractories by Form - Bricks &
Shapes and Monolithics & Others Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bricks & Shapes and
Monolithics & Others for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refractories by Material - Clay Refractories and Non-Clay
Refractories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: USA Historic Review for Refractories by Material -
Clay Refractories and Non-Clay Refractories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clay Refractories and
Non-Clay Refractories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refractories by End-Use - Iron & Steel, Non-Metallic Materials,
Non-Ferrous Metals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 35: USA Historic Review for Refractories by End-Use -
Iron & Steel, Non-Metallic Materials, Non-Ferrous Metals and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron & Steel,
Non-Metallic Materials, Non-Ferrous Metals and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refractories by Form - Bricks & Shapes and Monolithics & Others -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Refractories by Form -
Bricks & Shapes and Monolithics & Others Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bricks & Shapes and
Monolithics & Others for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refractories by Material - Clay Refractories and Non-Clay
Refractories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Refractories by Material -
Clay Refractories and Non-Clay Refractories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clay
Refractories and Non-Clay Refractories for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refractories by End-Use - Iron & Steel, Non-Metallic Materials,
Non-Ferrous Metals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Refractories by End-Use -
Iron & Steel, Non-Metallic Materials, Non-Ferrous Metals and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron & Steel,
Non-Metallic Materials, Non-Ferrous Metals and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Refractories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refractories by Form - Bricks & Shapes and Monolithics & Others -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Refractories by Form -
Bricks & Shapes and Monolithics & Others Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bricks & Shapes and
Monolithics & Others for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refractories by Material - Clay Refractories and Non-Clay
Refractories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Refractories by Material -
Clay Refractories and Non-Clay Refractories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clay
Refractories and Non-Clay Refractories for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refractories by End-Use - Iron & Steel, Non-Metallic Materials,
Non-Ferrous Metals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Refractories by End-Use -
Iron & Steel, Non-Metallic Materials, Non-Ferrous Metals and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron & Steel,
Non-Metallic Materials, Non-Ferrous Metals and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Refractories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Despite COVID-19 Scare, China to Remain the Most Important
Refractories Market
Refractory Raw Materials in China
Geographic Distribution of Refractory Producers
End-use Sectors
Steel Production in China (2011-2019) (in Million Tons
Steel Production in China (2011-2019) (in Million Tons
Chinese Refractories Industry to Consolidate in Future
Eco-Refractories to Foray into the Market
Magnesia Supply Weakens in China
Market Analytics
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refractories by Form - Bricks & Shapes and Monolithics & Others -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: China Historic Review for Refractories by Form -
Bricks & Shapes and Monolithics & Others Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bricks & Shapes and
Monolithics & Others for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refractories by Material - Clay Refractories and Non-Clay
Refractories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: China Historic Review for Refractories by Material -
Clay Refractories and Non-Clay Refractories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clay
Refractories and Non-Clay Refractories for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refractories by End-Use - Iron & Steel, Non-Metallic Materials,
Non-Ferrous Metals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 62: China Historic Review for Refractories by End-Use -
Iron & Steel, Non-Metallic Materials, Non-Ferrous Metals and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron & Steel,
Non-Metallic Materials, Non-Ferrous Metals and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Refractories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Refractories Market in Europe to take a Hit Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Steel Industry: An Integral Part of European Economy
Finished Steel Production in EU by Type (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Production by Type
Recovery in Construction Activity Post COVID-19 Period to
Sustain Growth in Steel Sector
Challenges Facing the Market
Crude Steel Production in Key European Markets: Annual Output
in Million Tonnes for Years 2018 & 2019
Market Analytics
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refractories by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Refractories by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refractories by Form - Bricks & Shapes and Monolithics & Others -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Refractories by Form -
Bricks & Shapes and Monolithics & Others Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bricks & Shapes and
Monolithics & Others for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refractories by Material - Clay Refractories and Non-Clay
Refractories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Refractories by Material -
Clay Refractories and Non-Clay Refractories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clay
Refractories and Non-Clay Refractories for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refractories by End-Use - Iron & Steel, Non-Metallic Materials,
Non-Ferrous Metals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Refractories by End-Use -
Iron & Steel, Non-Metallic Materials, Non-Ferrous Metals and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron & Steel,
Non-Metallic Materials, Non-Ferrous Metals and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Refractories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refractories by Form - Bricks & Shapes and Monolithics & Others -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: France Historic Review for Refractories by Form -
Bricks & Shapes and Monolithics & Others Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bricks & Shapes and
Monolithics & Others for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refractories by Material - Clay Refractories and Non-Clay
Refractories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: France Historic Review for Refractories by Material -
Clay Refractories and Non-Clay Refractories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clay
Refractories and Non-Clay Refractories for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refractories by End-Use - Iron & Steel, Non-Metallic Materials,
Non-Ferrous Metals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 83: France Historic Review for Refractories by End-Use -
Iron & Steel, Non-Metallic Materials, Non-Ferrous Metals and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron & Steel,
Non-Metallic Materials, Non-Ferrous Metals and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Refractories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refractories by Form - Bricks & Shapes and Monolithics & Others -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Refractories by Form -
Bricks & Shapes and Monolithics & Others Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bricks & Shapes and
Monolithics & Others for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refractories by Material - Clay Refractories and Non-Clay
Refractories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Refractories by Material -
Clay Refractories and Non-Clay Refractories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clay
Refractories and Non-Clay Refractories for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refractories by End-Use - Iron & Steel, Non-Metallic Materials,
Non-Ferrous Metals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Refractories by End-Use -
Iron & Steel, Non-Metallic Materials, Non-Ferrous Metals and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron & Steel,
Non-Metallic Materials, Non-Ferrous Metals and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refractories by Form - Bricks & Shapes and Monolithics & Others -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Refractories by Form -
Bricks & Shapes and Monolithics & Others Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bricks & Shapes and
Monolithics & Others for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 97: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refractories by Material - Clay Refractories and Non-Clay
Refractories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Refractories by Material -
Clay Refractories and Non-Clay Refractories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clay
Refractories and Non-Clay Refractories for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refractories by End-Use - Iron & Steel, Non-Metallic Materials,
Non-Ferrous Metals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Refractories by End-Use -
Iron & Steel, Non-Metallic Materials, Non-Ferrous Metals and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron & Steel,
Non-Metallic Materials, Non-Ferrous Metals and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Refractories Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Government Initiatives to Boost Steel Industry Favor Growth in
the Refractories Market
Anticipated Recovery in Construction Activity to Promote Demand
for Steel
Market Analytics
Table 103: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refractories by Form - Bricks & Shapes and Monolithics & Others -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: UK Historic Review for Refractories by Form - Bricks &
Shapes and Monolithics & Others Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bricks & Shapes and
Monolithics & Others for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 106: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refractories by Material - Clay Refractories and Non-Clay
Refractories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: UK Historic Review for Refractories by Material -
Clay Refractories and Non-Clay Refractories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clay Refractories and
Non-Clay Refractories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 109: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refractories by End-Use - Iron & Steel, Non-Metallic Materials,
Non-Ferrous Metals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 110: UK Historic Review for Refractories by End-Use -
Iron & Steel, Non-Metallic Materials, Non-Ferrous Metals and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Refractories by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iron & Steel,
Non-Metallic Materials, Non-Ferrous Metals and Other End-Uses

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092508/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


