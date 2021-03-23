Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market 2021-2024 - No Contact Micro Market Food Retailing to Emerge as a Major Trend Post Pandemic, Driving Opportunities for RDCs
The global market for Refrigerated Display Cases is forecast to reach US$ 15.3 billion by 2024, driven by the rising competition in the retail industry and the resulting focus of retailers on transforming the retail floor into an innovative visually appealing environment conducive for shopping, especially impulse purchases.
Other major factors driving growth in the market include healthy growth of the global food industry; rising popularity of frozen foods and developments in cold chain logistics, and growing investments in food retailing in developing countries, among others.
Europe represents the largest market worldwide. Asia-Pacific ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period led by the development of the retail sector in Southeast Asian countries and changing retailing strategies; emergence of eating out as a serious pastime for new millennials; continuously rising urbanization and consumerism and the resulting growth of the supermarket industry; and rapid penetration of smartphones, mobile internet, increase in online food orders, and the resulting expansion of refrigerated display equipment among commercial food service facilities to meet both "serve over counter" and online order delivery services.
In the Modern Visually Stimulated World, Good Display of Merchandise Rises in Importance
Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption & Unbelievable Transformation
The First Vaccines Are Here! Will It Change the Existing Economic Realities? & Is it Really the Silver Bullet We Were Waiting For?
How Food Retailing Is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
Digital Grocery Alternatives Solely Responsible for the Growth Seen in the Year 2020
Food Supermarkets Bear the Brunt of COVID-19 Disruptions
Food Services Witness a Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges
Refrigerated Display Cases (RDCs): Definition, Scope & Types
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
World Brands
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Digital Grocery & Online Food Orders Accelerated by the Pandemic Comes as a Big Setback for the RDCs Market
Rise in Online Grocery and Food Ordering to Reduce Role of RDCs as Grocery & Cloud Kitchens Turn to Warehousing Styled Refrigerated Cabinets: Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Led by Growing Population & Nutrition Needs, Global Food Industry to Offer Broad Based Opportunities for RDCs in Chilled & Frozen Foods Retailing
Strong Demand for Frozen Foods Bodes Well for Refrigerated Display Cabinets in Brick & Motor Retail Outlets
COVID-19 Sets the Stage for Frozen Food Consumption. Here's Why
With Over 26% Share in Frozen Foods, Rising Meat Consumption Bodes Well for RDCs in Meat Retailing
Robust Demand for Bakery Products to Benefit Demand For RDCs in the Post COVID-19 Period
Growing Investments in Food Retailing to Benefit Growth in the Market
Store Remodelling to Create Replacement Opportunities for RDCs
With Offline Retail Dominating the Food Industry, RDCs Market Although Severely Impacted by COVID-19 Will Also Attract New Upgrade Investments in the Post COVID Period: % Share of Offline & Online Retail Channels in the Global Food Industry for the Year 2020
No Contact Micro Market Food Retailing to Emerge as a Major Trend Post Pandemic, Driving Opportunities for RDCs
Food Safety for Retail Stories: A Major Factor Driving Demand Growth
A Peek Into Technology Innovations Making Waves in the Market
Development of RDCs With IoT Features & Functions Gains Momentum
