Global Refrigerated Display Cases (RDC) Market Report 2022: Development of RDCs With IoT Features & Functions Gains Momentum

Some of the factors driving demand in this end-use sector include growing awareness over the importance of visual merchandising as a cost effective way to boost retail sales and its role in encouraging impulse buying among customers; large and ever-growing network of food retailing stores; rising consumer disposable incomes, growing spends on packaged and prepared foods and seismic lifestyle changes encouraging consumption of frozen food products.

Also driving market growth are continuous technology developments which are encouraging equipment replacements and upgrades. Stricter food-safety regulations and quality standards are also driving up the commercial value of advanced RDC models that can preserve food hygienically at specified conditions without microbial or other types of contamination.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Refrigerated Display Cases estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period. Plug-In, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Remote-Operated segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

Plug-in refrigerated display cases represent the fastest growing product type in the global refrigerated display cases market, with the lower capital expenditure driving widespread adoption of the systems among smaller and mid-sized outlets who have limited budgets. Plug-in RDCs enable faster installation, besides being easier to move about within the store, thereby giving store owners the freedom to change floor plans as per convenience or the latest retail market trends.

The Refrigerated Display Cases market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2021. China is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

In the Modern Visually Stimulated World, Good Display of Merchandise Rises in Importance

Digital Grocery Alternatives Solely Responsible for the Growth Seen in the Year 2020

Global Food & Beverage Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Food Supermarkets Bear the Brunt of COVID-19 Disruptions

Food Services Witness a Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges

Refrigerated Display Cases (RDCs): Definition, Scope & Types

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Grocery & Online Food Orders Accelerated by the Pandemic Comes as a Big Setback for the RDCs Market

Rise in Online Grocery and Food Ordering to Reduce Role of RDCs as Grocery & Cloud Kitchens Turn to Warehousing Styled Refrigerated Cabinets: Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Led by Growing Population & Nutrition Needs, Global Food Industry to Offer Broad Based Opportunities for RDCs in Chilled & Frozen Foods Retailing

Growing Population Pushes up Demand for Food and Beverage Products: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Growing Opportunity Offered by Increased Spending on Food & Beverage to Benefit Demand for RDCs: Global Average Food and Beverage Revenue Per Capita (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Global Food Consumption (In Million Kilograms) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Strong Demand for Frozen Foods Bodes Well for Refrigerated Display Cabinets in Brick & Motor Retail Outlets

COVID-19 Sets the Stage for Frozen Food Consumption. Here's Why

Global Opportunity for Frozen Foods by Type (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026

With Over 26% Share in Frozen Foods, Rising Meat Consumption Bodes Well for RDCs in Meat Retailing

Robust Demand for Protein Rich Diets to Drive Demand for RDCs in the Meat Section of Supermarkets: Global Average Per Capita Consumption of Meat & Seafood (In Kgs) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Robust Demand for Bakery Products to Benefit Demand For RDCs in the Post COVID-19 Period

Growing Investments in Food Retailing to Benefit Growth in the Market

Store Remodelling to Create Replacement Opportunities for RDCs

With Offline Retail Dominating the Food Industry, RDCs Market Although Severely Impacted by COVID-19 Will Also Attract New Upgrade Investments in the Post COVID Period: % Share of Offline & Online Retail Channels in the Global Food Industry for the Year 2020

No Contact Micro Market Food Retailing to Emerge as a Major Trend Post Pandemic, Driving Opportunities for RDCs

Food Safety for Retail Stories: A Major Factor Driving Demand Growth

A Peek Into Technology Innovations Making Waves in the Market

Development of RDCs With IoT Features & Functions Gains Momentum

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



