Global Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2027
NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract:
Global Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Refrigeration Insulation Materials estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. PU & PIR, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.4% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Elastomeric Foam segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR
The Refrigeration Insulation Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027.
Polystyrene Foam Segment to Record 8.4% CAGR
In the global Polystyrene Foam segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$528.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$892.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 9.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
Armacell International S.A.
Aspen Aerogels
Basf Se
Cabot Corporation
Etex
Johns Manville
Kingspan Group Plc
Lâ€™Isolante K-Flex S.P.A.
Lydall Inc.
Morgan Advanced Materials
Nmc Sa
Owens Corning
Saint-Gobain Isover
Zhejiang Zhenshen Insulation Technology Corp. Ltd.
Zotefoams
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Refrigeration Insulation Materials - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PU &
PIR by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for PU & PIR by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for PU & PIR by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Elastomeric Foam by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Elastomeric Foam by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Elastomeric Foam by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polystyrene Foam by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Polystyrene Foam by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Polystyrene Foam by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fiberglass by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Fiberglass by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Fiberglass by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phenolic Foam by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Phenolic Foam by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Phenolic Foam by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigerated Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Refrigerated Transportation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated
Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryogenic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Cryogenic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemicals & Pharma by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Chemicals & Pharma by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemicals & Pharma by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: World Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by Type - PU & PIR,
Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Type - PU & PIR, Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene
Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PU &
PIR, Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic
Foam and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by Application -
Refrigerated Transportation, Commercial, Industrial and
Cryogenic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Application - Refrigerated Transportation,
Commercial, Industrial and Cryogenic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Refrigerated Transportation, Commercial, Industrial and
Cryogenic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by End-Use - Food &
Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil &
Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 55: USA 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil & Gas and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by Type - PU & PIR,
Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Type - PU & PIR, Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene
Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for PU & PIR, Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene Foam,
Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by Application -
Refrigerated Transportation, Commercial, Industrial and
Cryogenic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Application - Refrigerated Transportation,
Commercial, Industrial and Cryogenic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Refrigerated Transportation, Commercial,
Industrial and Cryogenic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by End-Use - Food &
Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil &
Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 64: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil & Gas and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by Type - PU & PIR,
Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Type - PU & PIR, Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene
Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for PU & PIR, Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene Foam,
Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by Application -
Refrigerated Transportation, Commercial, Industrial and
Cryogenic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Application - Refrigerated Transportation,
Commercial, Industrial and Cryogenic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Refrigerated Transportation, Commercial,
Industrial and Cryogenic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by End-Use - Food &
Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil &
Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 73: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil & Gas and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by Type - PU & PIR,
Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Type - PU & PIR, Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene
Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for PU & PIR, Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene Foam,
Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by Application -
Refrigerated Transportation, Commercial, Industrial and
Cryogenic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Application - Refrigerated Transportation,
Commercial, Industrial and Cryogenic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Refrigerated Transportation, Commercial,
Industrial and Cryogenic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by End-Use - Food &
Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: China Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil &
Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 82: China 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil & Gas and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by Type - PU & PIR,
Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Type - PU & PIR, Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene
Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for PU & PIR, Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene Foam,
Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by Application -
Refrigerated Transportation, Commercial, Industrial and
Cryogenic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Application - Refrigerated Transportation,
Commercial, Industrial and Cryogenic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Refrigerated Transportation, Commercial,
Industrial and Cryogenic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by End-Use - Food &
Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil &
Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 94: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil & Gas and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by Type - PU & PIR,
Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Type - PU & PIR, Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene
Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for PU & PIR, Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene Foam,
Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by Application -
Refrigerated Transportation, Commercial, Industrial and
Cryogenic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Application - Refrigerated Transportation,
Commercial, Industrial and Cryogenic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Refrigerated Transportation, Commercial,
Industrial and Cryogenic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by End-Use - Food &
Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: France Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil &
Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 103: France 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil & Gas and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by Type - PU & PIR,
Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Type - PU & PIR, Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene
Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for PU & PIR, Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene Foam,
Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by Application -
Refrigerated Transportation, Commercial, Industrial and
Cryogenic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Application - Refrigerated Transportation,
Commercial, Industrial and Cryogenic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Refrigerated Transportation, Commercial,
Industrial and Cryogenic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by End-Use - Food &
Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil &
Gas and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 112: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Pharma, Oil & Gas and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by Type - PU & PIR,
Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Type - PU & PIR, Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene
Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Insulation Materials by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for PU & PIR, Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene Foam,
Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Insulation Materials by Application -
Refrigerated Transportation, Commercial, Industrial and
Cryogenic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Refrigeration Insulation
Materials by Application - Refrigerated Transportation,
Commercial, Industrial and Cryogenic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032758/?utm_source=PRN
