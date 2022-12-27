U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

Global Refrigeration Monitoring Market to Reach $13.1 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Refrigeration Monitoring estimated at US$8. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13. 1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Refrigeration Monitoring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032759/?utm_source=GNW
Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR

The Refrigeration Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Service Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR

In the global Service segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Berlinger
Cargo Data Corporation
ContRoLAnt
Danfoss
Emerson
Episensor
Monnit
Oceasoft
Orbcomm
Proges-Plus
Samsara
Sensaphone
Smartsense (Digi International)
Swift Sensors
TE Connectivity
TEK Troniks
Tempmate (Imec Messtechnik GmbH)
Texas Instruments
Vaisala
Zebra


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032759/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Refrigeration Monitoring - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration Monitoring
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Service by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Service by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Service by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Chemicals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemicals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Storage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Storage by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Storage by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: World Refrigeration Monitoring Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Refrigeration Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Component - Hardware, Software and
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring by
Component - Hardware, Software and Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration Monitoring
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Service for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by End-Use - Residential, Other
End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and
Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring by
End-Use - Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Hospitals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration Monitoring
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Application - Storage and
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring by
Application - Storage and Transportation Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration Monitoring
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Storage and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Component - Hardware, Software and
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by Component - Hardware, Software and Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware, Software and Service for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by End-Use - Residential, Other
End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and
Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by End-Use - Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Hospitals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Application - Storage and
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by Application - Storage and Transportation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Storage and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Refrigeration Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Component - Hardware, Software and
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring by
Component - Hardware, Software and Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware, Software and Service for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by End-Use - Residential, Other
End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and
Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring by
End-Use - Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Hospitals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Application - Storage and
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring by
Application - Storage and Transportation Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Storage and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Refrigeration Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Component - Hardware, Software and
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: China Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring by
Component - Hardware, Software and Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware, Software and Service for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by End-Use - Residential, Other
End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and
Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring by
End-Use - Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Hospitals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Application - Storage and
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring by
Application - Storage and Transportation Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Storage and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Refrigeration Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Component - Hardware, Software and
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by Component - Hardware, Software and Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware, Software and Service for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by End-Use - Residential, Other
End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and
Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by End-Use - Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Hospitals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Application - Storage and
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by Application - Storage and Transportation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Storage and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Refrigeration Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Component - Hardware, Software and
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: France Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by Component - Hardware, Software and Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware, Software and Service for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by End-Use - Residential, Other
End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and
Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by End-Use - Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Hospitals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Application - Storage and
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by Application - Storage and Transportation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Storage and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Refrigeration Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Component - Hardware, Software and
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by Component - Hardware, Software and Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware, Software and Service for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by End-Use - Residential, Other
End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and
Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by End-Use - Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Hospitals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Application - Storage and
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by Application - Storage and Transportation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Storage and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Component - Hardware, Software and
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by Component - Hardware, Software and Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware, Software and Service for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by End-Use - Residential, Other
End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and
Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by End-Use - Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Hospitals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Application - Storage and
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by Application - Storage and Transportation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Storage and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Refrigeration Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Component - Hardware, Software and
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: UK Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring by
Component - Hardware, Software and Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration Monitoring
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Service for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by End-Use - Residential, Other
End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and
Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: UK Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring by
End-Use - Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Hospitals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration Monitoring
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Application - Storage and
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: UK Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring by
Application - Storage and Transportation Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration Monitoring
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Storage and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Component - Hardware, Software and
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by Component - Hardware, Software and Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware, Software and Service for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by End-Use - Residential, Other
End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and
Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by End-Use - Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Hospitals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 127: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 128: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Application - Storage and
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 129: Spain Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by Application - Storage and Transportation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032759/?utm_source=GNW

