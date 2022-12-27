Global Refrigeration Monitoring Market to Reach $13.1 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Refrigeration Monitoring estimated at US$8. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13. 1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR
The Refrigeration Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027.
Service Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR
In the global Service segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Berlinger
Cargo Data Corporation
ContRoLAnt
Danfoss
Emerson
Episensor
Monnit
Oceasoft
Orbcomm
Proges-Plus
Samsara
Sensaphone
Smartsense (Digi International)
Swift Sensors
TE Connectivity
TEK Troniks
Tempmate (Imec Messtechnik GmbH)
Texas Instruments
Vaisala
Zebra
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Refrigeration Monitoring - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration Monitoring
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Service by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Service by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Service by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Chemicals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemicals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Storage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Storage by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Storage by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Refrigeration Monitoring Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Refrigeration Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Component - Hardware, Software and
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring by
Component - Hardware, Software and Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration Monitoring
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Service for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by End-Use - Residential, Other
End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and
Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring by
End-Use - Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Hospitals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration Monitoring
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Application - Storage and
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring by
Application - Storage and Transportation Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration Monitoring
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Storage and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Component - Hardware, Software and
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by Component - Hardware, Software and Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware, Software and Service for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by End-Use - Residential, Other
End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and
Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by End-Use - Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Hospitals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Application - Storage and
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by Application - Storage and Transportation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Storage and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Refrigeration Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Component - Hardware, Software and
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring by
Component - Hardware, Software and Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware, Software and Service for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by End-Use - Residential, Other
End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and
Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring by
End-Use - Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Hospitals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Application - Storage and
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring by
Application - Storage and Transportation Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Storage and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Refrigeration Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Component - Hardware, Software and
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring by
Component - Hardware, Software and Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware, Software and Service for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by End-Use - Residential, Other
End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and
Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring by
End-Use - Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Hospitals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Application - Storage and
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring by
Application - Storage and Transportation Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Storage and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Refrigeration Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Component - Hardware, Software and
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by Component - Hardware, Software and Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware, Software and Service for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by End-Use - Residential, Other
End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and
Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by End-Use - Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Hospitals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Application - Storage and
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by Application - Storage and Transportation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Storage and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Refrigeration Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Component - Hardware, Software and
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by Component - Hardware, Software and Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware, Software and Service for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by End-Use - Residential, Other
End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and
Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by End-Use - Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Hospitals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Application - Storage and
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by Application - Storage and Transportation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Storage and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Refrigeration Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Component - Hardware, Software and
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by Component - Hardware, Software and Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware, Software and Service for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by End-Use - Residential, Other
End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and
Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by End-Use - Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Hospitals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Application - Storage and
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by Application - Storage and Transportation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Storage and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Component - Hardware, Software and
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by Component - Hardware, Software and Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware, Software and Service for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by End-Use - Residential, Other
End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and
Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by End-Use - Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Hospitals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Application - Storage and
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by Application - Storage and Transportation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Storage and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Refrigeration Monitoring Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Component - Hardware, Software and
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring by
Component - Hardware, Software and Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration Monitoring
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Service for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by End-Use - Residential, Other
End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and
Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring by
End-Use - Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Hospitals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration Monitoring
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Application - Storage and
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: UK Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring by
Application - Storage and Transportation Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration Monitoring
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Storage and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Component - Hardware, Software and
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by Component - Hardware, Software and Service Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware, Software and Service for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by End-Use - Residential, Other
End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and
Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by End-Use - Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Hospitals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 127: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Refrigeration
Monitoring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Other End-Uses, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 128: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refrigeration Monitoring by Application - Storage and
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 129: Spain Historic Review for Refrigeration Monitoring
by Application - Storage and Transportation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
