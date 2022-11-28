U.S. markets closed

Global Refuse Derived Fuel Market Report to 2028 - Featuring Istac, Biffa, Niramax and JFE Engineering Among Others

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refuse Derived Fuel Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The report on the global refuse derived fuel market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028.

The report predicts the global refuse derived fuel market to grow with a significant CAGR over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The study on refuse derived fuel market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.

The report on refuse derived fuel market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global refuse derived fuel market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global refuse derived fuel market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • The increasing demand for RDF in waste-to-energy initiatives for electricity generation is projected to propel the growth of the market.

  • The use of RDF to reduce the CO2 emission by various industry verticals has majorly driven the growth of the market.

2) Restraints

  • The high cost related to the processing of the fuel will restrain the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

3) Opportunities

  • Increasing prominence and government support will create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the refuse derived fuel market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the refuse derived fuel market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global refuse derived fuel market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Refuse Derived Fuel Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Refuse Derived Fuel Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Fuel Type
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Waste Type
3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Refuse Derived Fuel Market

4. Refuse Derived Fuel Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Refuse Derived Fuel Market by Fuel Type
5.1. High Grade
5.2. Low Grade

6. Global Refuse Derived Fuel Market by Application
6.1. Cement Plants
6.2. Lime Plants
6.3. Coal Power Plants
6.4. Others

7. Global Refuse Derived Fuel Market by Waste Type
7.1. Municipal Solid Waste
7.2. Industrial/Commercial Waste

8. Global Refuse Derived Fuel Market by Region 2022-2028

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Refuse Derived Fuel Market
9.2. Companies Profiled
9.2.1. Istac Inc.
9.2.2. Biffa
9.2.3. Country Style Recycling Limited
9.2.4. The Broad Group
9.2.5. ANDRITZ GROUP
9.2.6. Niramax Group Limited
9.2.7. ESTRE AMBIENTAL INC.
9.2.8. JFE Engineering Corporation
9.2.9. Tyrec Ltd.
9.2.10. Solvay

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t5elwd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-refuse-derived-fuel-market-report-to-2028---featuring-istac-biffa-niramax-and-jfe-engineering-among-others-301687938.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

