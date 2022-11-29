Global Regenerated Cellulose Market Report 2022: A $27.3 Billion Market by 2027 - Rising Demand for Man-Made Fibers in Fabrics Industry to Drive Market Growth

Company Logo

Global Regenerated Cellulose Market

Global Regenerated Cellulose Market

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Regenerated Cellulose Market by Type (Fibers (Viscose, Lyocell, Modal), Films), Manufacturing Process, Source, End-user Industry (Fabrics, Automotive, Agriculture, Packaging) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Regenerated Cellulose market size is estimated to be USD 18.0 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 27.3 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.7%

The regenerated cellulose can be used either as fibers or as a film. These fibers are further segmented into various types such as viscose, modal, lyocell, and others, all can be made using different chemical processes. The properties such as highly absorbent, easily washable, soft, smooth, comfortable to wear, good draping ability, and others are widely used to find applications in various end-use industries.

Owing to the recovery of several end-use industries such as fabric, automotive, and agriculture, from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the increasing demand for fashionable items and penetration of electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide is projected to increase the demand for regenerated cellulose in the forecast period.

By Type, Fibers segment accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Fibers are estimated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period owing to rising demand for eco-friendly products which helps to enhance sustainability. The regenerated cellulosic fibers have some excellent properties such as high wet tenacity, good absorbency, soft, lustrous, easily dyeable, biodegradability, good drape ability, and others which helps them to use as an alternative to synthetic fibers.

By End Use Industry, Fabric Industry accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Fabric Industry is estimated to be the fastest growing market for regenerated cellulose market due to the increasing usage of the wide variety of fashionable dresses, ethnic wear, inner wear, outerwear, sportswear, beddings, rugs, draperies, carpets, curtains, blankets, cushions, and many more. As these fabrics are very comfortable, soft, and lustrous, have good breathability, good absorbency, and others, which help to increase the usage of the regenerated cellulose.

Story continues

By Manufacturing Process, NMMO process accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

NMMO process is the fastest growing manufacturing process market segment owing to the increase in the demand for lyocell fibres in several end-use industries such as fabrics and automotive.

By Source, Recycled/De-inked Pulp accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Recycled/ De-inked pulp is the fastest growing source segment. Increasing issue of deforestation due to excessive cutting of trees and rising problem of soil erosion has leads to the scarcity of wood pulp in some regions such as Asia Pacific, and Europe. Therefore, the demand for regenerated cellulose derived from recycled pulp is rapidly growing in these regions.

APAC is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the regenerated cellulose market during the forecast period

APAC is estimated to be the fastest growing market for regenerated cellulose during the forecast period. Regenerated Cellulose markets are estimated to register significant growth in India, China, and Japan, due to their strong demand from end-use industries such as fabric, automotive, agriculture, packaging, and others.

The growth of the Asia Pacific regenerated cellulose market is driven by the economic growth of countries such as China and India. Increasing awareness regarding sustainability, eco-friendly, and other end-use industries in the region supports the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing demand from major end-use industries in the region further boosts the growth of the regenerated cellulose market.

Competitive landscape

The Regenerated Cellulose market includes major manufacturers such as Sateri (China), Sateri, Lenzing AG (Austria), Grasim Industries Limited (India), Kelheim Fibres GmbH (Germany), Fulida Group (China), and Eastman Chemical Company (US) are the key players operating in the regenerated cellulose market. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies selected by these key players to boost their positions in the regenerated cellulose market.

Summary

Regenerated Cellulose Market Snapshot

Fibers Segment Accounted for Larger Share of Regenerated Cellulose Market in 2021

Viscose Fibers Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2021

Fabrics Segment Accounted for Larger Market Share Than Automotive Segment in 2021

Viscose Manufacturing Process Captured Larger Market Share Than Nmmo Process in 2021

Wood Pulp Segment Accounted for Larger Market Share Than Non-Wood Pulp Segment in 2021

Asia-Pacific Captured Largest Share of Regenerated Cellulose Market in 2021

Premium Insights

Rising Demand for Man-Made Fibers in Fabrics Industry to Drive Market Growth

Fibers and China Accounted for Largest Share of Regenerated Cellulose Market, by Type and Country, Respectively, in 2021

South Africa to Register Highest CAGR in Global Regenerated Cellulose Market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surging Use of Man-Made Cellulosic Fibers in Textile and Apparel Products

Increasing Focus of Automotive Industry on Reducing Carbon Footprint

Rising Demand for Biofibers Having Minimal Resistance to Environmental Degradation

Increasing Adoption of Rayon as Substitute for Silk and Cotton

Restraints

Scarcity of Raw Materials, Along with Capital-Intensive Business Operations

Availability of Cheaper Substitutes Such as Synthetic Fibers

Opportunities

Adoption of New Technologies to Produce and Dissolve Regenerated Cellulose

Use of Regenerated Cellulose Fibers in Personal Care and Hygiene Products

Challenges

Stringent Rules and Regulations with Respect to Cellulose Acetate Products

Industry Trends

Rising Focus of Manufacturing Firms on Achieving Net-Zero Emission Targets by 2050

Technology Overview

Acetate

Viscose

Modal

Lyocell

Company Profiles

Key Players

Sateri

Lenzing Ag

Grasim Industries Limited

Kelheim Fibres GmbH

Fulida Group

Cff GmbH & Co. Kg

Eastman Chemical Company

Gp Cellulose, LLC

Other Players

Century Textile and Industries Limited

Tangshan Sanyou Group., Ltd.

Hubei Golden Ring New Materials Tech Limited

Celanese Corporation

Xinxiang Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Aoyang Technology Corporation Limited

Barnet Intelligent Materials

Sniace, S.A.

He-Tex Holdings Limited

Samil Spinning Co.,Ltd

Sichuan Push Acetati

Composition Materials Co., Inc.

Contempora Fabrics Inc.

Kobo Products Inc.

Beaver Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Daicel Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5tq1xc

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



