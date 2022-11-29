U.S. markets open in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,978.25
    +8.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,883.00
    +12.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,660.00
    +43.75 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,838.50
    +5.70 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.81
    +1.57 (+2.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.70
    +13.40 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    +0.32 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0384
    +0.0040 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    +1.79 (+8.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2010
    +0.0045 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.0660
    -0.8350 (-0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,505.44
    +295.98 (+1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.85
    +9.56 (+2.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.90
    +41.88 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

Global Regenerated Cellulose Market Report 2022: A $27.3 Billion Market by 2027 - Rising Demand for Man-Made Fibers in Fabrics Industry to Drive Market Growth

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Regenerated Cellulose Market

Global Regenerated Cellulose Market
Global Regenerated Cellulose Market

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Regenerated Cellulose Market by Type (Fibers (Viscose, Lyocell, Modal), Films), Manufacturing Process, Source, End-user Industry (Fabrics, Automotive, Agriculture, Packaging) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Regenerated Cellulose market size is estimated to be USD 18.0 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 27.3 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.7%

The regenerated cellulose can be used either as fibers or as a film. These fibers are further segmented into various types such as viscose, modal, lyocell, and others, all can be made using different chemical processes. The properties such as highly absorbent, easily washable, soft, smooth, comfortable to wear, good draping ability, and others are widely used to find applications in various end-use industries.

Owing to the recovery of several end-use industries such as fabric, automotive, and agriculture, from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the increasing demand for fashionable items and penetration of electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide is projected to increase the demand for regenerated cellulose in the forecast period.

By Type, Fibers segment accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Fibers are estimated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period owing to rising demand for eco-friendly products which helps to enhance sustainability. The regenerated cellulosic fibers have some excellent properties such as high wet tenacity, good absorbency, soft, lustrous, easily dyeable, biodegradability, good drape ability, and others which helps them to use as an alternative to synthetic fibers.

By End Use Industry, Fabric Industry accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Fabric Industry is estimated to be the fastest growing market for regenerated cellulose market due to the increasing usage of the wide variety of fashionable dresses, ethnic wear, inner wear, outerwear, sportswear, beddings, rugs, draperies, carpets, curtains, blankets, cushions, and many more. As these fabrics are very comfortable, soft, and lustrous, have good breathability, good absorbency, and others, which help to increase the usage of the regenerated cellulose.

By Manufacturing Process, NMMO process accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

NMMO process is the fastest growing manufacturing process market segment owing to the increase in the demand for lyocell fibres in several end-use industries such as fabrics and automotive.

By Source, Recycled/De-inked Pulp accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Recycled/ De-inked pulp is the fastest growing source segment. Increasing issue of deforestation due to excessive cutting of trees and rising problem of soil erosion has leads to the scarcity of wood pulp in some regions such as Asia Pacific, and Europe. Therefore, the demand for regenerated cellulose derived from recycled pulp is rapidly growing in these regions.

APAC is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the regenerated cellulose market during the forecast period

APAC is estimated to be the fastest growing market for regenerated cellulose during the forecast period. Regenerated Cellulose markets are estimated to register significant growth in India, China, and Japan, due to their strong demand from end-use industries such as fabric, automotive, agriculture, packaging, and others.

The growth of the Asia Pacific regenerated cellulose market is driven by the economic growth of countries such as China and India. Increasing awareness regarding sustainability, eco-friendly, and other end-use industries in the region supports the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing demand from major end-use industries in the region further boosts the growth of the regenerated cellulose market.

Competitive landscape

The Regenerated Cellulose market includes major manufacturers such as Sateri (China), Sateri, Lenzing AG (Austria), Grasim Industries Limited (India), Kelheim Fibres GmbH (Germany), Fulida Group (China), and Eastman Chemical Company (US) are the key players operating in the regenerated cellulose market. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies selected by these key players to boost their positions in the regenerated cellulose market.

Summary

  • Regenerated Cellulose Market Snapshot

  • Fibers Segment Accounted for Larger Share of Regenerated Cellulose Market in 2021

  • Viscose Fibers Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2021

  • Fabrics Segment Accounted for Larger Market Share Than Automotive Segment in 2021

  • Viscose Manufacturing Process Captured Larger Market Share Than Nmmo Process in 2021

  • Wood Pulp Segment Accounted for Larger Market Share Than Non-Wood Pulp Segment in 2021

  • Asia-Pacific Captured Largest Share of Regenerated Cellulose Market in 2021

Premium Insights

  • Rising Demand for Man-Made Fibers in Fabrics Industry to Drive Market Growth

  • Fibers and China Accounted for Largest Share of Regenerated Cellulose Market, by Type and Country, Respectively, in 2021

  • South Africa to Register Highest CAGR in Global Regenerated Cellulose Market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Surging Use of Man-Made Cellulosic Fibers in Textile and Apparel Products

  • Increasing Focus of Automotive Industry on Reducing Carbon Footprint

  • Rising Demand for Biofibers Having Minimal Resistance to Environmental Degradation

  • Increasing Adoption of Rayon as Substitute for Silk and Cotton

Restraints

  • Scarcity of Raw Materials, Along with Capital-Intensive Business Operations

  • Availability of Cheaper Substitutes Such as Synthetic Fibers

Opportunities

  • Adoption of New Technologies to Produce and Dissolve Regenerated Cellulose

  • Use of Regenerated Cellulose Fibers in Personal Care and Hygiene Products

Challenges

  • Stringent Rules and Regulations with Respect to Cellulose Acetate Products

Industry Trends

  • Rising Focus of Manufacturing Firms on Achieving Net-Zero Emission Targets by 2050

Technology Overview

  • Acetate

  • Viscose

  • Modal

  • Lyocell

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Sateri

  • Lenzing Ag

  • Grasim Industries Limited

  • Kelheim Fibres GmbH

  • Fulida Group

  • Cff GmbH & Co. Kg

  • Eastman Chemical Company

  • Gp Cellulose, LLC

Other Players

  • Century Textile and Industries Limited

  • Tangshan Sanyou Group., Ltd.

  • Hubei Golden Ring New Materials Tech Limited

  • Celanese Corporation

  • Xinxiang Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd.

  • Jiangsu Aoyang Technology Corporation Limited

  • Barnet Intelligent Materials

  • Sniace, S.A.

  • He-Tex Holdings Limited

  • Samil Spinning Co.,Ltd

  • Sichuan Push Acetati

  • Composition Materials Co., Inc.

  • Contempora Fabrics Inc.

  • Kobo Products Inc.

  • Beaver Manufacturing Company, Inc.

  • Asahi Kasei Corp.

  • Daicel Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5tq1xc

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%

    Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation. The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 energy index up 61% year-to-date. So the question for investors is, do energy stocks have more room to run? A

  • 3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Income investors dream of buying stocks whose companies have solid business models and fundamentals, but because of temporary market conditions, the shares have ultra-high yields. When markets sell off as a whole those dreams may come true, but other times dreams turn into nightmares if poor earnings cause dividends to be cut and share prices to tumble even further. Take a look at three real estate investment trusts (REITs) with massive dividend yields and decipher whether they are likely to rew

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, and Qualcomm Fell Today

    Shares of leading semiconductor companies Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) all fell today, declining 2.9%, 2.6%, and 3.6%, respectively, as of 3:37 p.m. ET. First, widespread protests in China over COVID-19 restrictions erupted this past weekend, putting pressure on any stock with exposure to China or products made there. Second, a report from a leading tech industry research company predicted a bigger decline in overall semiconductor revenue next year than it had forecast just four months ago.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • National Grid scrambles to secure enough power to keep lights on amid nuclear fleet outage

    National Grid has narrowly avoided activating its emergency blackout plan for the first time this winter as low wind speeds and nuclear outages push supply closer to the danger zone.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Higher Today, Despite China Angst

    Some investors are focusing on the fact that the EV stock is at the lowest level in more than two years.

  • 10 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Robinhood stocks to buy that are too cheap to ignore. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. Robinhood, a commission-free stock trading and investing company, has […]

  • Stocks Climb, Dollar Fades as China Turmoil Eases: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures pointed to a moderately stronger open on Wall Street as speculation mounted that unrest in Chinese cities over Covid restrictions would force authorities to move faster in loosening the curbs. Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapWhil

  • Mark Cuban: Here's why we couldn't close the Shark Tank-infused Woobles deal

    A Triangle startup saw its Amazon sales take off after appearing on "Shark Tank." But mega startup investor Mark Cuban says a deal failed to come to fruition.

  • 11 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best 3D printing stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global 3D printing industry and explore similar stocks, you can go directly to 5 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In. The 3D printing industry is one of the most exciting […]

  • Louis Navellier’s Top 10 Stock Picks for Q4 2022

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks from Louis Navellier. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Louis Navellier’s Top 5 Stock Picks for Q4 2022. Louis Navellier, the author of a BusinessWeek best-seller, “The Little Book That Makes You Rich”, is the founder and chairman of […]

  • ‘We see major stock markets plunging 25% from levels somewhat above today’s,’ Deutsche Bank says

    Deutsche Bank researchers are the latest analysts to put a 25% decline in equities on the map, and they expect the U.S. to go into a recession by mid-2023.

  • Oil: Another production cut next week is ‘in the cards,’ analyst says

    Lipow Oil Associates President Andrew Lipow sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about speculated OPEC+ output cuts ahead of its December meeting, as well as discussing Chevron's decision to resume oil output in Venezuela and U.S. gas prices.

  • Yardeni Says Curve Inversion Shows Bonds, Stocks Have Bottomed

    (Bloomberg) -- The inversion of the US Treasury yield curve is flashing that long-term interest rates have peaked, stocks have bottomed out and the Federal Reserve’s policy tightening is approaching its limit, according to Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research Inc.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woe

  • Intel names lead construction company for New Albany semiconductor fabs

    Intel Corp. has chosen construction and engineering firm Bechtel Corp. as the lead general contractor for construction of its $20 billion first two semiconductor fabrication facilities in New Albany.

  • How Disney's Fired CEO Got Paid $44 Million To Get Lost

    Bob Iger might be going back to Disneyland now that he's retaking the CEO job. But former CEO Bob Chapek is going to the bank.

  • 10 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the best dividend stocks according to hedge funds with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The current stock market situation has […]

  • China EV ‘honeymoon’ is ending, Jefferies says; XPeng stock downgraded

    A "honeymoon stage" for electric vehicles in China is coming to an end, analysts at Jefferies said in a note Monday, highlighting EV makers BYD Auto and Li Auto as their top picks and downgrading their rating on XPeng Motors.

  • Stock market could see ‘fireworks’ through the end of the year as headwinds have ‘flipped,’ Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says

    Several headwinds that pummeled the stock market in 2022 have turned into tailwinds, setting the stage for a rally in U.S. equities heading into year-end, according to Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors.