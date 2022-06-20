U.S. markets closed

Global Regenerative Agriculture Market, By Practice, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast Opportunities, 2027F

ReportLinker
·5 min read
Global Regenerative Agriculture Market, By Practice (Holistic Planned Grazing, Agroforestry, Pasture Cropping, Silvopasture, Agroecology, Aquaculture, Others), By Application (Biodiversity, Nutrient Cycling, Carbon Sequestration, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast Opportunities, 2027F

New York, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Regenerative Agriculture Market, By Practice, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast Opportunities, 2027F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131063/?utm_source=GNW

The global regenerative agriculture market was valued at USD7750.25 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.41% in the forecast period, to reach USD16803.85 million by 2027. The market is driven by the factors such as favorable government policies and initiatives and the rapid adoption of modern agriculture practices among farmers. Also, the benefits associated with regenerative agriculture and increased incidences of soil erosion are the other factors expected to fuel the demand for regenerative agriculture practices across the globe.
Soil erosion is happening at a rapid rate due to various reasons such as overgrazing of fields, usage of agrochemicals, floods, and deforestation, amongst other reasons.Soil erosion is happening rapidly due to various reasons such as overgrazing of fields, agrochemicals, floods, and deforestation, amongst other reasons.

Soil erosion is resulting in land degradation and transformation to unfertile land.Growing construction, mining, and logging impact soil quality adversely.

Therefore, the degrading soli quality is accelerating the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices as they help rejuvenate the soil quality and improve the groundwater levels.
The global regenerative agriculture market is segmented into practice, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on practice, the market is divided into holistic planned grazing, agroforestry, pasture cropping, silvopasture, agroecology, aquaculture, and others.

Holistic planned grazing dominated the market in 2021 and accounted for 22.62% of the overall market share. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance in the forecast period, 2023-2027. In holistic planned grazing, animals are moved over the field or pastures, which helps to restore and improve soil fertility. Also, when the animals move over the fields, their waste and droppings can be used as a fertilizer for the field.
The major market players operating in the global regenerative agriculture market are General Mills Inc., Cargill, Inc, Danone S.A., Grounded South Africa, Regen AG, Nestlé S.A., Alter Eco Americas Inc, New Leaf Tree Syrups, Bluebird Grain Farms, Soil Capital Ltd., and among others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022
Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global regenerative agriculture market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of the global regenerative agriculture market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.
• To classify and forecast the global regenerative agriculture market based on practice, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.
• To identify drivers and challenges for the global regenerative agriculture market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the global regenerative agriculture market.
• To conduct pricing analysis for the global regenerative agriculture market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global regenerative agriculture market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading regenerative agriculture companies across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the regenerative agriculture companies, which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the regenerative agriculture service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in the global regenerative agriculture market all over the world.
The analyst calculated the global regenerative agriculture market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various regions was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Regenerative agriculture companies
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to regenerative agriculture
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as regenerative agriculture service providers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders. The report would enable the stakeholders in strategizing investments and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global regenerative agriculture market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Regenerative Agriculture Market, By Practice:
o Aquaculture
o Agroecology
o Agroforestry
o Holistic Planned Grazing
o Pasture Cropping
o Silvopasture
o Others
• Regenerative Agriculture Market, By Application:
o Carbon Sequestration
o Nutrient Cycling
o Biodiversity
o Others
• Regenerative Agriculture Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
o Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global regenerative agriculture market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131063/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


