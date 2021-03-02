U.S. markets closed

Global Regerative Medicine Markets Report 2020-2026 - Focus on Acellular Products, Cellular Products, Autologous Products, Allogeneic Products

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Regenerative Medicine Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, By Therapy; By Products; By Application; By Region: Segment Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Regenerative Medicine Market is anticipated to reach over USD 79.23 billion by 2026

In 2019, the cell therapy dominated the global Regenerative Medicine market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue in 2019.

Regenerative medicine is a branch of medicine that regrows, and repairs the damaged cells in the human body. These medicines include the use of stem cells, tissue engineering, that further helps in developing new organ that function smoothly. These medicines have the caliber of developing an entire organ as these cells are multipotent. The cells are majorly isolated from bone marrow, and umbilical cord blood.

The regenerative medicine market is primarily driven by the increasing number of individuals suffering from cancer, rising need to monitor and treating these chronic diseases in the limited time. Furthermore, stringent government policies, proper reimbursement policies, and increasing government healthcare expenditure for developing healthcare infrastructure to also boost the market growth in coming years.

Also, rising number of organ transplantation, and increasing number of products in pipeline that are waiting for approval create major opportunity for the regenerative medicines in the coming years. However, some of the ethical and religious concerns for the use of stem cells, and lack of proper regulatory for the approval of various drugs would impede the market growth during the forecast period.

North America generated the highest revenue in the Regenerative Medicine market in 2019, and is expected to be the leading region globally during the forecast period. Increasing number of patients suffering from chronic diseases, improved healthcare infrastructure and health facilities, accessibility of healthcare facilities, are the primary factors driving the market growth in this region.

While, Asia Pacific to be the fastest growing region in the coming years. The growth in this region is majorly attributed to the developing healthcare infrastructure of the countries like India, & China, and rising awareness for the use of regenerative medicines as an effective treatment option for chronic diseases.

The key players operating in the Regenerative Medicine market include Organogenesis Inc., Vericel Corporation, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Stryker Corporation, and NuVasive, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Acelity, Cook Biotech Inc., Integra LifeSciences, and C.R. Bard.

These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview and Scope
1.1. Research goal & scope
1.2. Research assumptions
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Key take-away
1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Definition
2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Regenerative Medicine Market Insights
3.1. Regenerative Medicine - Industry snapshot
3.2. Regenerative Medicine - Ecosystem analysis
3.3. Regenerative Medicine Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Regenerative Medicine - Market Forces
3.3.1.1. Regenerative Medicine Market Driver Analysis
3.3.1.2. Regenerative Medicine Market Restraint/Challenges analysis
3.3.1.3. Regenerative Medicine Market Opportunity Analysis
3.4. Industry analysis - Porter's five force
3.5. Regenerative Medicine Market PEST Analysis
3.6. Regenerative Medicine Market Value Chain Analysis
3.7. Regenerative Medicine Industry Trends
3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Regenerative Medicine Market Size and Forecast by Therapy Type, 2015-2026
4.1. Key Findings
4.2. Tissue engineering
4.3. Cell Therapy
4.4. Immunotherapy
4.5. Gene Therapy

5. Regenerative Medicine Market Size and Forecast by Product Type, 2015-2026
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. Acellular Products
5.3. Cellular Products
5.4. Autologous Products
5.5. Allogeneic Products

6. Regenerative Medicine Market Size and Forecast by Application Type, 2015-2026
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Oncology
6.3. Dermatology
6.4. Orthopedic
6.5. Cardiology
6.6. CNS Disease
6.7. Diabetes

7. Regenerative Medicine Market Size and Forecast by Region, 2015-2026

8. Company Profiles

  • Organogenesis Inc.

  • Vericel Corporation

  • Osiris Therapeutics Inc.

  • Stryker Corporation

  • NuVasive Inc.

  • Medtronic Plc.

  • Acelity

  • Cook Biotech Inc.

  • Integra LifeSciences

  • C.R. Bard

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wzm8ju

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-regerative-medicine-markets-report-2020-2026---focus-on-acellular-products-cellular-products-autologous-products-allogeneic-products-301237501.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

