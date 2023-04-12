Global and Regional Medical X-Ray Detectors Markets, 2021-2022 & 2023-2032 - Innovations in Technology Leading to Various New Offerings Shaping the Market

DUBLIN, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical X-Ray Detectors Market - A Global and Regional Analysis - Focus on Product and Application, Supply Chain Analysis, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical X-Ray detectors market report highlights that the market was valued at $2,019.0 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $ 3,702.0 million by the end of 2032. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of fractures and spinal injuries augmenting the growth of the market, technological advancements in X-Ray detectors, and the use of new-age materials for the development of X-Ray detectors and dose management.

The global medical X-Ray detectors market is still in the development phase. Increased research and development activities are underway to develop more products.



The opportunity for growth of the global medical X-Ray detectors market lies in the innovations in technology and the development of AI-based digital X-Ray systems enabling diagnostic accuracy and productivity.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the rescheduling of non-essential diagnostic tests and treatment procedures. The impact of COVID-19 on devices is ambiguous, as surgeries were limited during the pandemic.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, X-Ray detectors were majorly undertaken in hospitals, clinical, and diagnostic facilities. Owing to factors such as travel restrictions and the risk of transmission of the virus, there was a decrease in diagnostic tests and treatment procedures.



As the recovery phase of the COVID-19 pandemic begins, diagnostic tests and treatment procedures are expected to normalize.

Analyst's Thoughts

To emphasize the potential of the global medical X-Ray detectors market, Swati Sood, Principal Analyst at the publisher, states, "X-Ray technology is evolving, and several high-resolution, low-cost, and low-radiation dose systems are being developed by market players.

Continuous research and development (R&D) have led to several technological advancements in X-Ray detector technology, such as the development of thinner and more flexible FPDs. Several research studies are also aimed at identifying novel materials for flat panel detectors (FPDs)'.

How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?

The global medical X-Ray detectors market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been regulatory and legal activities, partnerships, alliances, and business expansions to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in February 2022, KA Imaging Inc. secured a Taiwan license for the Reveal 35C dual-energy X-Ray detector; through this license, the detector can be sold in the Taiwan market, and in May 2022, EXAMION partnered with Systemhaus GmbH & Co. KG to offer an even broader range of products to our customers in the future. With this cooperation, both companies emphasize their industry expertise in the healthcare sector and focus on added value for the customer.

Key players in the global medical X-Ray detectors market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established and emerging players that offer different products for X-Ray detectors.

Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global medical X-Ray detectors market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Market Segmentation:

The global medical X-Ray detectors market (by-product) is expected to be dominated by the type segment.

The global medical X-Ray detectors market (by application) is expected to be dominated by the medical segment.

The global medical X-Ray detectors market (by modalities) is expected to be dominated by the portable segment.

The global medical X-Ray detectors market (by module type) is expected to be dominated by the new digital X-Ray segment.

The global medical X-Ray detectors market (by end user) is dominated by the hospitals and clinics segment.

Recent Developments in Global Medical X-Ray Detectors Market

In February 2022, KA Imaging Inc., secured a Taiwan license for the Reveal 35C dual-energy X-Ray detector; through this license, the detector can be sold in the Taiwan market.

In May 2022, EXAMION partnered with Systemhaus GmbH & Co. KG to offer an even broader range of products to our customers in the future. With this cooperation, both companies emphasize their industry expertise in the healthcare sector and focus on added value for the customer.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

iRay Technology

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Canon Inc.

Konica Minolta Inc.

Analogic Corporation

KA Imaging Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

Varex Imaging Corporation

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Detection Technology

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

DRTECH

Rayence

Trixell

Market Dynamics

Business Drivers

Growing Demand of X-Ray Examination in Acute Injuries

Technological Advancements in X-Ray Detectors

Thinnest X-Ray Detectors

Flexible Detectors

Hybrid Detectors

Use of New-Age Materials for the Development of X-Ray Detectors for Better Spatial Resolution and Dose Management

Increasing Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in Digital Imaging

Business Restraints

Demographic and Socio-economic Factors Restraining the Growth of the Market

Factors Hindering the Growth in Emerging Economies

Low Rate of Digitalization in Emerging Economies

High Cost of Implementation of X-Ray Detectors in Emerging Companies

Business Opportunities

Development of AI-Based Digital X-Ray Systems Enabling Diagnostic Accuracy

Innovations in Technology Leading to Various New Offerings Shaping the Market

Industry Outlook

Key Trends

Opportunity Assessment

Patent Analysis

Awaited Technological Developments

Patent Filing Trend (by Country)

Patent Filing Trend (by Year)

Product Benchmarking

Supply Chain Analysis

Research and Development: Addressing the Market Gap

Unmet needs in the market paving the direction of research and development (R&D) and creating opportunities for market players

Key recent technological milestones aimed at addressing the unmet needs

Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide (IGZO) Detectors

Perovskite Materials for X-Ray Detectors

Flexible X-Ray Detectors

