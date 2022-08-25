U.S. markets open in 2 hours 22 minutes

Global and Regional In-mold Label Market Report 2022: Materials, Printing Technologies, and Molding & Robotics

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global In-mold Label Market 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global In-mold Label Market 2022 presents an overview of the global and regional in-mold label markets.

Because the in-mold label market structure is complex, specialized expertise is essential to successfully operate in this industry. This study will bring you up-to-speed on the opportunities this labeling technology offers.

Each region is segmented by application, end-use, and material. In addition, the report gives an overview of technology trends for materials, printing technologies, and molding.

The study also looks into the future of in-mold labeling. It concludes with the company directory section which presents an overview of key players in the industry.

What's in it for you?

  • In-mold label market data by region, segment, and substrate

  • In-mold market growth by region, segment, and substrate

  • Value chain analysis

  • Market volume data in million square meters

  • An overview of the key players in the in-mold label industry

  • Trends & Developments

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction
1.1 Methodology
1.2 Definitions & Abbreviations

2. Executive Summary

3. Label Markets
3.1 Product Decoration & Identification Technologies
3.1 Global Label Market
3.2 Global In-mold Label Markets

4. In-mold Label Markets
4.1 In-mold Label Market Structure
4.2 In-mold Label Value Chain
4.3 In-mold Label Market Segmentation
4.3.1 Application Categories
4.3.2 In-mold Label End-Use Markets
4.3.3 In-mold Label Regional Markets
4.3.4 Application Technology

5. European In-mold Label Market
5.1 European In-mold Label Market - Market Structure & Value Chain
5.1.1 European In-mold Label Market - Market Structure
5.1.2 European In-mold Label Market -Value Chain
5.2 European In-mold Label Market - Market Segmentation
5.2.1 European In-mold Label Market by Application Category
5.2.2 European In-mold Label Market by End-use Market
5.2.3 European In-mold Label Market - Application Technologies
5.2.4 European In-mold Label Market - Materials
5.3 European In-mold Label Market - Trends & Forecasts

6. North American In-mold Label Market

7. Asian In-mold Label Market

8. South American In-mold Label Market

9. Africa & Middle East In-mold Label Market

10. In-mold Label Technology Trends
10.1 In-mold Label Materials
10.2 In-mold Label Printing Technologies
10.3 Molding & Robotics
10.3.1 Molds
10.3.2 Robotics & Automation
10.3.3 Label Placement

11. The Future for In-mold Labeling
11.1 Trends and Forecasts
11.2 Innovations & Opportunities
11.3 Environmental considerations

12. Company Directory
12.1 Printers
12.2 Injection Molders
12.3 EB-IML Molders
12.4 Mold Manufacturers
12.5 Equipment Suppliers
12.6 Equipment Suppliers - Robotics Manufacturers
12.7 Ink Suppliers

