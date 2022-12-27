U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,883.50
    +13.75 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,534.00
    +159.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,083.50
    +8.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,780.70
    +8.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.92
    +0.36 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.10
    +11.90 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    +0.39 (+1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0635
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.02
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2031
    -0.0035 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3260
    +0.4660 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,839.77
    -12.47 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.23
    -0.72 (-0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,447.87
    +42.00 (+0.16%)
     

Global RegTech Market to Reach $27.6 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·17 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for RegTech estimated at US$8. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27. 6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 17.

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global RegTech Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032761/?utm_source=GNW
6% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.4% CAGR and reach US$21.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 15.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.2% CAGR

The RegTech market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.6% and 14.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 72 Featured) -
Actico
Ascent
Ayasdi
Broadridge
Chainanalysis
Complyadvantage
Deloitte
Fenergo
IBM
Identitymind
Jumio
London Stock Exchange Group
Metricstream
Nice Actimize
Pole Star
PWC
Thomson Reuters
Trulioo
Wolters Kluwer


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032761/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
RegTech - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RegTech by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets
for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Banking & Capital Markets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Banking & Capital
Markets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insurance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Insurance by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Finance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Non-Finance by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 17: World RegTech Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
RegTech Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RegTech by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 19: USA 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services
for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RegTech by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise
for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RegTech by Vertical - Banking & Capital Markets, Insurance and
Non-Finance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: USA 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking & Capital
Markets, Insurance and Non-Finance for the Years 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RegTech by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 25: Canada 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services
for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RegTech by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Canada 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise
for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RegTech by Vertical - Banking & Capital Markets, Insurance and
Non-Finance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: Canada 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking & Capital
Markets, Insurance and Non-Finance for the Years 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
RegTech Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RegTech by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 31: Japan 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services
for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RegTech by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Japan 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise
for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RegTech by Vertical - Banking & Capital Markets, Insurance and
Non-Finance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Japan 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking & Capital
Markets, Insurance and Non-Finance for the Years 2021 & 2027

CHINA
RegTech Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 36: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RegTech by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 37: China 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services
for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RegTech by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: China 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise
for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RegTech by Vertical - Banking & Capital Markets, Insurance and
Non-Finance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: China 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking & Capital
Markets, Insurance and Non-Finance for the Years 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
RegTech Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 42: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RegTech by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 43: Europe 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2021 &
2027

Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RegTech by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Europe 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services
for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RegTech by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Europe 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise
for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RegTech by Vertical - Banking & Capital Markets, Insurance and
Non-Finance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 49: Europe 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking & Capital
Markets, Insurance and Non-Finance for the Years 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
RegTech Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RegTech by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: France 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services
for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RegTech by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: France 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise
for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 54: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RegTech by Vertical - Banking & Capital Markets, Insurance and
Non-Finance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 55: France 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking & Capital
Markets, Insurance and Non-Finance for the Years 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
RegTech Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RegTech by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Germany 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services
for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RegTech by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Germany 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise
for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 60: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RegTech by Vertical - Banking & Capital Markets, Insurance and
Non-Finance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 61: Germany 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking & Capital
Markets, Insurance and Non-Finance for the Years 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 62: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RegTech by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Italy 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services
for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RegTech by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Italy 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise
for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 66: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
RegTech by Vertical - Banking & Capital Markets, Insurance and
Non-Finance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 67: Italy 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking & Capital
Markets, Insurance and Non-Finance for the Years 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
RegTech Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 68: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RegTech
by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 69: UK 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services
for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RegTech
by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 71: UK 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise
for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 72: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RegTech
by Vertical - Banking & Capital Markets, Insurance and
Non-Finance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 73: UK 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking & Capital
Markets, Insurance and Non-Finance for the Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 74: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for RegTech by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 76: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for RegTech by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 78: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for RegTech by Vertical - Banking & Capital Markets, Insurance
and Non-Finance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 79: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking &
Capital Markets, Insurance and Non-Finance for the Years 2021 &
2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
RegTech Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for RegTech by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 82: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for RegTech by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for RegTech by Vertical - Banking & Capital Markets, Insurance
and Non-Finance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 85: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking &
Capital Markets, Insurance and Non-Finance for the Years 2021 &
2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 86: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for RegTech by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 88: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for RegTech by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 90: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for RegTech by Vertical - Banking & Capital Markets, Insurance
and Non-Finance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 91: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking &
Capital Markets, Insurance and Non-Finance for the Years 2021 &
2027

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032761/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Here’s What a $1 Million Retirement Looks Like in America

    Once a symbol of extravagant wealth, $1 million is now the retirement-savings goal for millions of Americans. For retirees able to accumulate $1 million in savings, the funds translate into inflation-adjusted income of $40,000 in the first year of a three-decade retirement using the 4% spending rule. With the addition of the average annual Social Security payment for retirees of about $20,000, a $1 million nest egg can replace about 85% of a $70,000 median household income.

  • Caroline Ellison 'Knew That It Was Wrong,' Implicates Sam Bankman Fried

    Misleading financial statements hid just how entangled Alameda and FTX finances were.

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. 3 assets he likes instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • My Top Beaten-Down EV Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    EV stocks crumbled as companies were forced to rethink their production and growth plans. Tesla may still be a much larger EV player overall in China, but Nio has a strong foothold in the premium market, and most of its recent moves and plans are aimed at beating out its arch-rival in the years to come.

  • Is a 401(k) Worth It Anymore?

    Until the 1980s, most of America used pensions to plan for retirement. These defined-benefit plans offered by employers saved a fund on behalf of their workers and calculated each employee's retirement benefits individually. This put all the responsibility and associated risks … Continue reading → The post Is a 401(k) Worth It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Should You Sell Disney Stock Before the End of 2022?

    Shares of the Magic Kingdom have recently sunk below where they were in early 2020 (when theme parks were completely closed down) and sit at similar levels as in late 2014 (after Disney acquired Lucasfilm but before new Star Wars movies began coming out). Returning CEO Bob Iger is taking back the reins of a pumpkin past midnight. Surely it's time to sell Disney, right?

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    The fintech space is home to some fast-paced, amazing companies -- but they won't all be winners.

  • Nio stock drops after Tesla halts production in Shanghai

    MARKET PULSE Shares of Nio Inc. (NIO) dropped 5.7% in premarket trading Tuesday, to buck the rally in the broader stock markets, as Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA)  extension of its production suspension at its Shanghai plant appeared to weigh on China-based electric vehicle makers.

  • This Short Squeeze Candidate Could Actually Pan Out in the Long Run

    One of the main drivers of those outsized moves was a short squeeze, which is what can happen when short sellers who are betting against a stock get caught in a wrong-way position. One stock that Wall Street is bearish on now is Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). Upstart has come under scrutiny this year as demand for consumer loans has fallen.

  • 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks I'd Sell Right Now

    The bond market may end up logging its worst year ever, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all entered bear markets at one point or another in 2022. Although bear markets have historically represented the ideal time for opportunistic investors to do some shopping, it's important to recognize that not every perceived discount will prove to be a bargain. The first stock I believe investors would be wise to pare down or outright sell right now is electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

  • Alphabet and 9 More of Wall Street’s Favorite Stocks for Value and Growth Investors

    Value investors typically scoff at the sky-high valuations growth investors are willing to pay. There are many ways for both groups to find them, including looking through stocks that Wall Street loves. For the holidays, Barron’s looked to stuff the stockings of both growth and value investors.

  • Investors Get These 3 Things Wrong When It Comes to Amazon Stock

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock is an anomaly in many respects. Its approximate $850 billion market cap often implies slow growth ahead, but Amazon has typically maintained a rapid growth pace. Amazon pioneered e-commerce in the first few years of its existence.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Sensational Stocks to Buy to Start 2023 With a Bang

    The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite, have tumbled as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%, respectively, from their all-time highs. For those of you keeping score at home, it means all three indexes are, or were at one point, in a bear market. Since every bear market throughout history has eventually been recouped (and then some) by a bull market rally, the 2022 bear market represents the ideal time for long-term investors to pounce.

  • 3 Medical Dividend Stocks That Hit the Sweet Spot

    Healthcare stocks with dividends can be a good place to park funds during inflationary periods. Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY), and Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) all have dividends yielding 2.5% or more with a history of consistent increases to reward long-term investors. Medical Properties Trust is one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 434 in total that it leases across 30 states and 10 countries.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks Down 54% and 55% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    These growth stocks have been hammered by high inflation, but that creates a good buying opportunity for investors.

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ). The company's stock received a...

  • 1 Red Flag for Rivian Stock Investors in 2023 (and Beyond)

    Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock is down considerably in 2022, and investment analysts want to know why management is not being more transparent with shareholders. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec.

  • EUR/USD 2023 Outlook: The Euro's reversal vs. a return to parity

    By David Wagner

  • 2 Stocks Down 80% That Could Soar in 2023

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) have fallen 84% and 80% from their respective all-time highs and may never return to those highs. What do Palantir and DigitalOcean do? Both companies focus on the direction the business world is moving in, with Palantir having a robust artificial-intelligence-fueled data analysis platform and DigitalOcean providing cloud computing infrastructure to small businesses and individuals.