Global Up-Regulated Protein Market to Reach $591.3 Million by 2027

ReportLinker
·24 min read

Abstract: - Global Up-Regulated Protein Market to Reach $591. 3 Million by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Up-Regulated Protein estimated at US$400.

New York, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Up-Regulated Protein Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033198/?utm_source=GNW
6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$591.3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Diagnostic Labs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$217.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Outpatient Clinics segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $107.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR
- The Up-Regulated Protein market in the U.S. is estimated at US$107.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$130.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
- Research Centers Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR
- In the global Research Centers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$44.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$60.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$81.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

- Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

  • Alpavit

  • Arla Foods

  • Carbery Group

  • Davisco Foods International, Inc.

  • Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd

  • Glanbia plc

  • Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc.

  • LACTALIS Ingredients

  • Leprino Foods Company

  • Maple Island Inc.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033198/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Up-Regulated
Protein by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Up-Regulated Protein by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Up-Regulated Protein by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Diagnostic Labs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Diagnostic Labs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Diagnostic Labs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Outpatient Clinics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Outpatient Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Outpatient Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Research Centers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Research Centers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Research Centers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Up-Regulated
Protein by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics,
Research Centers and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 17: USA Historic Review for Up-Regulated Protein by
End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers
and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Up-Regulated Protein by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostic
Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers and Hospitals for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Up-Regulated
Protein by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics,
Research Centers and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 20: Canada Historic Review for Up-Regulated Protein by
End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers
and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Up-Regulated Protein
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostic
Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers and Hospitals for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 22: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Up-Regulated
Protein by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics,
Research Centers and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 23: Japan Historic Review for Up-Regulated Protein by
End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers
and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Up-Regulated Protein by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostic
Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers and Hospitals for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Up-Regulated
Protein by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics,
Research Centers and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 26: China Historic Review for Up-Regulated Protein by
End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers
and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: China 15-Year Perspective for Up-Regulated Protein by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostic
Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers and Hospitals for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Up-Regulated
Protein by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Up-Regulated Protein by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Up-Regulated Protein
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Up-Regulated
Protein by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics,
Research Centers and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Up-Regulated Protein by
End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers
and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Up-Regulated Protein
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostic
Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers and Hospitals for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 34: France Current & Future Analysis for Up-Regulated
Protein by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics,
Research Centers and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 35: France Historic Review for Up-Regulated Protein by
End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers
and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: France 15-Year Perspective for Up-Regulated Protein
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostic
Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers and Hospitals for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 37: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Up-Regulated
Protein by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics,
Research Centers and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 38: Germany Historic Review for Up-Regulated Protein by
End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers
and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Up-Regulated Protein
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostic
Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers and Hospitals for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 40: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Up-Regulated
Protein by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics,
Research Centers and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 41: Italy Historic Review for Up-Regulated Protein by
End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers
and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Up-Regulated Protein by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostic
Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers and Hospitals for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: UK Current & Future Analysis for Up-Regulated Protein
by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research
Centers and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: UK Historic Review for Up-Regulated Protein by
End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers
and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: UK 15-Year Perspective for Up-Regulated Protein by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostic
Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers and Hospitals for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 46: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Up-Regulated
Protein by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics,
Research Centers and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 47: Spain Historic Review for Up-Regulated Protein by
End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers
and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Up-Regulated Protein by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostic
Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers and Hospitals for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 49: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Up-Regulated
Protein by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics,
Research Centers and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 50: Russia Historic Review for Up-Regulated Protein by
End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers
and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Up-Regulated Protein
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostic
Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers and Hospitals for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Up-Regulated Protein by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient
Clinics, Research Centers and Hospitals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 53: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Up-Regulated
Protein by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics,
Research Centers and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 54: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Up-Regulated
Protein by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers and
Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Up-Regulated Protein by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Up-Regulated Protein
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Up-Regulated
Protein by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Up-Regulated Protein by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient
Clinics, Research Centers and Hospitals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Up-Regulated Protein
by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research
Centers and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Up-Regulated
Protein by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers and
Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Up-Regulated
Protein by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics,
Research Centers and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 62: Australia Historic Review for Up-Regulated Protein by
End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers
and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Up-Regulated
Protein by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers and
Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

INDIA
Table 64: India Current & Future Analysis for Up-Regulated
Protein by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics,
Research Centers and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 65: India Historic Review for Up-Regulated Protein by
End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers
and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: India 15-Year Perspective for Up-Regulated Protein by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostic
Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers and Hospitals for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for
Up-Regulated Protein by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient
Clinics, Research Centers and Hospitals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 68: South Korea Historic Review for Up-Regulated Protein
by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research
Centers and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Up-Regulated
Protein by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers and
Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Up-Regulated Protein by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient
Clinics, Research Centers and Hospitals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Up-Regulated
Protein by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics,
Research Centers and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Up-Regulated Protein by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers
and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Up-Regulated Protein by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Up-Regulated
Protein by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Up-Regulated
Protein by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 76: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Up-Regulated Protein by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient
Clinics, Research Centers and Hospitals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 77: Latin America Historic Review for Up-Regulated
Protein by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics,
Research Centers and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 78: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Up-Regulated
Protein by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers and
Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Up-Regulated
Protein by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics,
Research Centers and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 80: Argentina Historic Review for Up-Regulated Protein by
End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers
and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Up-Regulated
Protein by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers and
Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 82: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Up-Regulated
Protein by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics,
Research Centers and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 83: Brazil Historic Review for Up-Regulated Protein by
End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers
and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Up-Regulated Protein
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostic
Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers and Hospitals for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 85: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Up-Regulated
Protein by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics,
Research Centers and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 86: Mexico Historic Review for Up-Regulated Protein by
End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers
and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Up-Regulated Protein
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostic
Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers and Hospitals for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Up-Regulated Protein by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient
Clinics, Research Centers and Hospitals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 89: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for
Up-Regulated Protein by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient
Clinics, Research Centers and Hospitals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Up-Regulated Protein by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers
and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Up-Regulated Protein by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Middle East Historic Review for Up-Regulated Protein
by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest
of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Up-Regulated
Protein by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 94: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Up-Regulated Protein by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient
Clinics, Research Centers and Hospitals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 95: Middle East Historic Review for Up-Regulated Protein
by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research
Centers and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Up-Regulated
Protein by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers and
Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IRAN
Table 97: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Up-Regulated
Protein by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics,
Research Centers and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 98: Iran Historic Review for Up-Regulated Protein by
End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers
and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Up-Regulated Protein by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostic
Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers and Hospitals for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 100: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Up-Regulated
Protein by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics,
Research Centers and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 101: Israel Historic Review for Up-Regulated Protein by
End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers
and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Up-Regulated Protein
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostic
Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers and Hospitals for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for
Up-Regulated Protein by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient
Clinics, Research Centers and Hospitals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 104: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Up-Regulated
Protein by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics,
Research Centers and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 105: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Up-Regulated
Protein by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers and
Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Up-Regulated
Protein by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics,
Research Centers and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 107: UAE Historic Review for Up-Regulated Protein by
End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers
and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Up-Regulated Protein by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostic
Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers and Hospitals for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Up-Regulated Protein by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient
Clinics, Research Centers and Hospitals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 110: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Up-Regulated
Protein by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics,
Research Centers and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 111: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for
Up-Regulated Protein by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers
and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AFRICA
Table 112: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Up-Regulated
Protein by End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics,
Research Centers and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 113: Africa Historic Review for Up-Regulated Protein by
End-Use - Diagnostic Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers
and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Up-Regulated Protein
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostic
Labs, Outpatient Clinics, Research Centers and Hospitals for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 33
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033198/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose toward $64 a barrel, a year to the day after futures for the U.S. benchmark collapsed below zero, with the world’s most important commodity extending its rally on bets for better demand.West Texas Intermediate advanced 0.5%, after production in Libya fell below 1 million barrels a day amid a budget dispute. The forward curve suggests growing confidence -- particularly as U.S. demand recovers -- with some market gauges surging in recent days. Several so-called timespreads are in their strongest backwardation in a month, indicating tight supply.Vitol Group, the world’s biggest independent oil trader, expects demand to come roaring back, echoing optimistic views from OPEC and the International Energy Agency. Vaccine rollouts are bringing confidence back amid stronger economic data emerging from China and the U.S. Still, the virus is rampant in countries such as India, where a refiner is curbing processing because of lower demand.“Follow-through buying is pushing prices further up but the immediate upside potential could be limited by the relentless march higher in infection rates,” said Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates.A year ago today, the global oil market faced an unprecedented crisis, with WTI closing at -$37.63 a barrel. Prices went negative after lockdowns savaged demand and key producers Saudi Arabia and Russia flooded the market in a price war. A restoration of OPEC+ unity marked by deep supply cuts, as well as the the vaccines, have helped prices to climb back.“The market’s recovery through the past year, though still clouded by uncertainty, makes a repeat of the April 2020 price crash highly unlikely,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights in Singapore. “Some of the circumstances were unique to last year and the initial weeks of the pandemic, such as the confluence of the unanticipated shock of global lockdowns and demand destruction and OPEC+ opening the spigots.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.