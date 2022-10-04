U.S. markets open in 3 hours 24 minutes

Global Rehabilitation Robots Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Rehabilitation Robots Market

Global Rehabilitation Robots Market
Global Rehabilitation Robots Market

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rehabilitation Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rehabilitation robots market size reached US$ 865.6 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2,846.0 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.94% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Rehabilitation robots are automated, therapy machines that allow individuals to perform physical movements while interacting with their environment. These robots rely on input devices, sensors and actuators for supporting the body weight and controlling the movement, speed, direction, amplitude and joint coordination patterns. They record movement data, which is utilized by healthcare professionals to increase therapy intensity and provide quality care.

Consequently, they are used to deliver customized, task-oriented, prolonged, intensive, standardized and repeatable training. They are mostly employed for rehabilitating patients suffering from stroke, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury (TBI) and Parkinson's disease across the globe.

A significant rise in the number of individuals experiencing paralysis, quadriplegia and amputation represents one of the key factors impelling the global rehabilitation robots market growth. Moreover, the growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to health disorders, is escalating the demand for rehabilitation robots. The integration of voice-recognition algorithms for enhancing the functionality and flexibility of the devices is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

Apart from this, the leading players are focusing on incorporating the Internet of Things (IoT) with rehabilitation robotics to help healthcare professionals deliver assessment and treatment to patients over the internet. They are also investing in developing lightweight variants, making products accessible off-the-counter and combining virtual reality (VR) and video games to maximize patient motivation. This, coupled with the improving healthcare infrastructure in a number of countries, is expected to increase the adoption of rehabilitation robots in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Bionik Laboratories Corp., Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Hocoma AG (DIH International Ltd.), Kinova Inc., KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Midea Group), Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Rehab-Robotics Company Limited, ReWalk Robotics Ltd., Rex Bionics Ltd., Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and Tyromotion GmbH.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global rehabilitation robots market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global rehabilitation robots market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the patient type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global rehabilitation robots market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Rehabilitation Robots Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type

7 Market Breakup by Patient Type

8 Market Breakup by End User

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Bionik Laboratories Corp.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.2 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.3 Hocoma AG (DIH International Ltd.)
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Kinova Inc
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Midea Group)
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Parker-Hannifin Corporation
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Rehab-Robotics Company Limited
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 ReWalk Robotics Ltd.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.9 Rex Bionics Ltd.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Tyromotion GmbH
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1w04k3

Attachment

