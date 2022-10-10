Global Reiter's Syndrome Treatment Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Pfizer, Novartis, Cipla and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reiter's Syndrome Treatment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027Segmented By Drug Type, Immunosuppressive Drugs, Others), By Dosage Form, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Reiter's syndrome treatment market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the rising instances of reactive arthritis and advancements in treatment processes and methods. Besides, advances in the healthcare industry have led to better accessibility of patient care suffering from severe conditions like reactive arthritis, contributing to the growth of the global Reiter's syndrome treatment market.



Reiter's syndrome is a type of inflammatory arthritis, which is also known as reactive arthritis. The painful inflammation is caused by a bacterial infection. These bacteria are frequently found in the genital tract, such as Chlamydia trachomatis, or the bowel, such as Campylobacter, Salmonella, Shigella, and Yersinia. Genital bacteria spread through sex and usually causes no noticeable symptoms. A pus-like or watery discharge from the genitals is observed in some cases. Bowel bacteria, on the other hand, usually cause diarrhea along with discharge and can be considered minor symptom of Reiter's syndrome.



Rapidly increasing reactive arthritis incidences and rising demand for effective treatment are expected to drive the global Reiter's syndrome treatment market over the next five years. When compared to other types of arthritis, reactive arthritis is a rare form. As of 2021, more than 350 million arthritis patients are affected by Rieter's syndrome. According to the CDC, arthritis affects 24% of all adults in the United States, approx. 58.5 million people. One in every four adults has arthritis and suffers from severe joint pain.



Reiter's syndrome affects approximately 27 per 100,000 people worldwide, with adult males aged 20 to 40 most affected. Growing population, rising instances of unprotected sexual intercourse increase the population's chances of contracting the disease and assist in the growth of the global Reiter's syndrome treatment market over the next five years.



The global Reiter's syndrome treatment market is segmented based on drug type, dosage form, route of administration, distribution channel, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on the dosage form, the market is divided into tablets, injections, and others. The tablet segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to their easier administration and increasing pharmaceutical development of the symptomatic treatment of Reiter's syndrome.



Key players operating in the global Reiter's syndrome treatment market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, AstraZeneca, Plc., among others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global Reiter's syndrome treatment from 2017 to 2023.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global Reiter's syndrome treatment market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the global Reiter's syndrome treatment market based on drug type, dosage form, route of administration, distribution channel, end user, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the global Reiter's syndrome treatment market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global Reiter's syndrome treatment market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global Reiter's syndrome treatment market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global Reiter's syndrome treatment market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global Reiter's syndrome treatment market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Reiter's Syndrome Treatment Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Preference, By Drug Type

5.2. Factors Contributing to Higher Demand of Reiter's Syndrome Treatment

5.3. Barriers to Adoption of Reiter's Syndrome Treatment

5.4. Brand Awareness



6. Clinical Trials

6.1. Ongoing Clinical Trials

6.2. Completed Clinical Trials

6.3. Terminated Clinical Trials

6.4. Clinical Trial Analysis



7. Patent Analysis

7.1. Patent Granted (2016-2020)

7.2. Patent Applications Filed



8. Global Reiter's Syndrome Treatment Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Drug Type (Antibiotics, Corticosteroids, Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), Immunosuppressive Drugs, Others)

8.2.2. By Dosage Form (Tablets, Injections, Others)

8.2.3. By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, Others)

8.2.4. By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)

8.2.5. By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others)

8.2.6. By Company (2021)

8.2.7. By Region

8.3. Product Market Map



9. North America Reiter's Syndrome Treatment Market Outlook



10. Europe Reiter's Syndrome Treatment Market Outlook



11. Asia-Pacific Reiter's Syndrome Treatment Market Outlook



12. South America Reiter's Syndrome Treatment Market Outlook



13. Middle East and Africa Reiter's Syndrome Treatment Market Outlook



14. Market Dynamics

14.1. Drivers

14.2. Challenges



15. Market Trends & Developments



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

16.2. Pfizer, Inc.

16.3. Novartis AG

16.4. Cipla Inc.

16.5. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

16.6. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

16.7. GlaxoSmithKline plc

16.8. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

16.9. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

16.10. AstraZeneca, Plc.



17. Strategic Recommendations



