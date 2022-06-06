Global Release Liner Annual Market Review 2022: Substrates and Supply Chain, Market Segments, Raw Materials, Costs, and Company Profiles

Company Logo

Dublin, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Release Liner Annual Review 2022 - Expanded Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Release Liner Annual Review provides you with the latest insights into the market structure, global and regional markets, substrates and supply chain, market segments, raw materials, costs, and a company profiles/directory section.



What's in it for you?

Data on global release liner market by region

Data on global and regional release liner markets by segment

Data on global and regional release liner markets by substrate

Release liner market growth by region, segment and substrate

Value chain analysis

Overview merger & acquisition activity

In-house versus commercial siliconizing analysis

Detailed market segment information and data for the global and regional release liner markets

Detailed substrate information for the global and regional release liner markets

Extensive company profile and directory section

Market volume data in million square meters and tonnes

An overview of the key players in the release liner industry

Trends & Developments

It will answer questions such as:

How are markets developing by region?

Which segments are growing fastest?

Which substrates are gaining or losing market share?

How is the value chain developing?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Methodology

1.2.1. Release Liner Manufacturer Definitions

1.2.2. Release Liner Raw Materials Definitions

1.2.3. Release Liner Definitions

1.2.4. Regional Definitions

1.3. Market Segmentation



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Market



3. Market Structure

3.1. Market Participants

3.2. Raw Material Suppliers

3.2.1. Paper Manufacturers

3.2.2. Film Manufacturers

3.2.3. Silicone Suppliers

3.3. Silicone Coating Companies

3.3.1. In-house Silicone Coaters

3.3.2. Commercial Silicone Coaters

3.3.3. Narrow Web In-line Silicone Coating & Processing



4. Global Release Liner Market

4.1. Value Chain

4.2. Global Release Liner Market by Region

4.3. Global Release Liner Market by Segment

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Labelstock

4.3.2.1. Trends & Growth Drivers:

4.3.2.2. Label Release Liner Market by Substrate

4.3.2.3. Label Release Liner Market by End-use Segments and Applications

4.3.3. Graphic Films

4.3.3.1. Trends & Growth Drivers

4.3.3.2. Graphic Films Release Liner Market by Substrate

4.3.3.3. Graphic Films Release Market by Market Segments

4.3.4. Pressure-sensitive Tapes

4.3.4.1. Trends & Growth Drivers

4.3.4.2. Pressure-sensitive Tape Release Liner by Substrate

4.3.5. Hygiene

4.3.5.1. Trends & Growth Drivers

4.3.5.2. Hygiene Release Liner Market by Substrate

4.3.5.3. Hygiene Release Liner Market by Sub-segment

4.3.6. Medical

4.3.6.1. Trends & Growth Drivers

4.3.6.2. Medical Release Liner Market by Substrate

4.3.6.3. Medical Release Liner Market by Sub-segment

4.3.7. Industrial - Building & Construction

4.3.7.1. Trends & Growth Drivers

4.3.7.2. Building & Construction Release Liner Market by Substrate

4.3.8. Industrial - Electronics

4.3.8.1. Trends & Growth Drivers

4.3.8.2. Electronics Release Liner Market by Substrate

4.3.9. Industrial - Composites

4.3.9.1. Trends & Growth Drivers

4.3.9.2. Composites Release Liner Market by Substrate

4.3.10. Envelopes

4.3.10.1. Trend and Growth Drivers

4.3.10.2. Envelope Release Liner Market by Substrate

4.3.11. Food and Bakery

4.3.11.1. Trends & Growth Drivers

4.3.11.2. Food & Bakery Release Liner Market by Substrate

4.3.12. Release Liner Market Segments by Regions

4.4. Global Release Liner Market by Substrate

4.5. Global Release Liner Market by Silicone Technology

4.5.1. Silicones By Region

4.5.1.1. Solventless Silicones

4.5.1.2. Solvent Silicones

4.5.1.3. Emulsion Silicones

4.5.1.4. UV Silicones

4.6. In-house versus Commercial Silicone Coating

4.6.1. In-house vs Commercial Silicone Coating By Region

4.6.2. In-house vs Commercial Silicone Coating By Market Segment

4.7. Global Release Liner Market Summary



5. European Release Liner Market

5.1. Value Chain

5.2. European Release Liner Market by Segment

5.2.1. COVID-19 Impact Market Segments

5.2.2. Label

5.2.2.1. Trends & Growth Drivers

5.2.2.2. European Label Release Liner Market by Substrate

5.2.3. Graphic Films

5.2.3.1. Trends & Growth Drivers

5.2.3.2. European Graphic Films Release Liner Market by Substrate

5.2.4. Pressure-sensitive Tape

5.2.4.1. Trends & Growth Drivers

5.2.4.2. European Tape Release Liner Market by Substrate

5.2.5. Hygiene

5.2.5.1. Trends & Growth Drivers

5.2.5.2. European Hygiene Release Liner Market by Substrate

5.2.6. Medical

5.2.6.1. Trends & Growth Drivers

5.2.6.2. European Medical Release Liner Market by Substrate

5.2.7. Industrial - Building & Construction

5.2.7.1. Trends & Growth Drivers

5.2.7.2. European Building & Construction Release Liner Market by Substrate

5.2.8. Industrial - Composites

5.2.8.1. Trends & Growth Drivers

5.2.8.2. European Composites Release Liner Market by Substrate

5.2.9. Industrial - Electronics

5.2.9.1. Trends & Growth Drivers

5.2.9.2. European Electronics Release Liner Market by Substrate

5.2.10. Envelopes

5.2.10.1. Trends & Growth Drivers

5.2.10.2. European Envelopes Release Liner Market by Substrate

5.2.11. Food and Bakery

5.2.11.1. Trends & Growth Drivers

5.2.11.2. European Food & Bakery Release Liner Market by Substrate

5.3. European Release Liner Market by Substrate

5.4. Silicones

5.5. In-house versus Commercial Silicone Coating

5.5.1. In-house versus Commercial Silicone Coating by Market Segment

5.6. Trends and Developments in Europe

5.7. European Release Liner Market Summary



6. North American Release Liner Market



7. Asian Release Liner Market



8. South American Release Liner Market



9. Raw Material Cost Trends



10. Company Profiles and Directory

10.1. Release Liner Producers

10.2. Silicone Suppliers

10.3. Release Base Film Supplier Directory

10.4. Release Base Paper Supplier Directory



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ds9f98

Story continues

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



