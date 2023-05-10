Global Remote Input Output Modules Strategic Business Report 2023: Sophisticated I/O Systems to Pave Way for IIoT-Powered Automation Systems
Global Market for Remote Input Output Modules
Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Remote Input Output Modules: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Remote Input Output Modules estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
PLC-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dcs-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $808.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Remote Input Output Modules market in the U.S. is estimated at US$808.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$557.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 78 Featured) -
ABB Ltd
Acromag
Advantech Co., Ltd.
Azbil Corporation
B&R Industrial Automation GmbH
Beckhoff Automation LLC
Eaton Corporation
Emerson Electric Co.
Festo AG & Co. KG
General Electric Company
Hitachi, Ltd.
IDEC Corporation
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
National Instruments Corporation
OMRON Corporation
Pepperl+Fuchs
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
Siemens AG
Turck, Inc.
WAGO Kontakttechnik GmbH & Co. KG
Yokogawa Corporation of America
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
278
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$2.9 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$4.5 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
5.6%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Slowdown in Automation Investments Impacts Business Opportunities for Remote I/O Modules
Percentage Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020
Remote Input Output Modules - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Remote Input/Output Modules: A Prelude
Working Principle & Benefits
Key Components & Installation of Remote I/O Modules
Insights into I/O Systems
Leveraging Remote I/O
Types of Remote I/O Modules
Outlook
PLC-based Remote I/O Category Holds the Largest Revenue Share
Competition
Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Remote I/O Modules Market: 2020
RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Deployments of Smart Grids: A Strong Business Case for Remote I/O Modules
Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
Industrial Automation Trend in Multiple Industries & the Need for Remote Monitoring of Industrial Processes Support Growth
Global Industrial Automation Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Sophisticated I/O Systems to Pave Way for IIoT-Powered Automation Systems
World Industry 4.0 Investments (in US$ Billion) for Years 2019, 2021, & 2023
Computer Networking of Remote I/O Devices Allows Cost-Efficient Expansion & Upgrade of Existing Systems
Advent of Advanced I/O Systems
Remote I/O Space Witnesses Flurry of Compact & Efficient Solutions with High Smartness Quotient
High-Density I/O
Customized I/O Systems
Remote I/O for Local Control
Rise in Wireless I/O Modules with Cloud Connectivity
Rise in Use of Open-Source Software for Programming Remote I/O Modules
Rising Demand for Ethernet-Connected Devices and the Ensuing Increase in POE Solutions Augurs well for Market Growth
Water Treatment Systems and Wastewater Treatment Projects Drive Demand
World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of Fresh Water
Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean
Smart Connected Homes and Buildings Boost Prospects for Remote I/O Modules
Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Growing Focus on Optimization of Costs to Accelerate Demand
Agriculture Industry Accelerates Advanced Technologies Adoption amid the Pandemic
Advantages of Using IoT in Agriculture
World Smart Agriculture Market by Agriculture Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Fish Farming, Smart Greenhouse, and Other Agriculture Types
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mjo1y5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900