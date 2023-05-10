Global Remote Input Output Modules Strategic Business Report 2023: Sophisticated I/O Systems to Pave Way for IIoT-Powered Automation Systems

Company Logo

Global Market for Remote Input Output Modules

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Remote Input Output Modules: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Remote Input Output Modules estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

PLC-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dcs-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $808.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Remote Input Output Modules market in the U.S. is estimated at US$808.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$557.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 78 Featured) -

ABB Ltd

Acromag

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Azbil Corporation

B&R Industrial Automation GmbH

Beckhoff Automation LLC

Eaton Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Festo AG & Co. KG

General Electric Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

IDEC Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

National Instruments Corporation

OMRON Corporation

Pepperl+Fuchs

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Siemens AG

Turck, Inc.

WAGO Kontakttechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Yokogawa Corporation of America

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 278 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Slowdown in Automation Investments Impacts Business Opportunities for Remote I/O Modules

Percentage Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

Remote Input Output Modules - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Remote Input/Output Modules: A Prelude

Working Principle & Benefits

Key Components & Installation of Remote I/O Modules

Insights into I/O Systems

Leveraging Remote I/O

Types of Remote I/O Modules

Outlook

PLC-based Remote I/O Category Holds the Largest Revenue Share

Competition

Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Remote I/O Modules Market: 2020

RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Deployments of Smart Grids: A Strong Business Case for Remote I/O Modules

Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Industrial Automation Trend in Multiple Industries & the Need for Remote Monitoring of Industrial Processes Support Growth

Global Industrial Automation Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Sophisticated I/O Systems to Pave Way for IIoT-Powered Automation Systems

World Industry 4.0 Investments (in US$ Billion) for Years 2019, 2021, & 2023

Computer Networking of Remote I/O Devices Allows Cost-Efficient Expansion & Upgrade of Existing Systems

Advent of Advanced I/O Systems

Remote I/O Space Witnesses Flurry of Compact & Efficient Solutions with High Smartness Quotient

High-Density I/O

Customized I/O Systems

Remote I/O for Local Control

Rise in Wireless I/O Modules with Cloud Connectivity

Rise in Use of Open-Source Software for Programming Remote I/O Modules

Rising Demand for Ethernet-Connected Devices and the Ensuing Increase in POE Solutions Augurs well for Market Growth

Water Treatment Systems and Wastewater Treatment Projects Drive Demand

World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of Fresh Water

Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean

Smart Connected Homes and Buildings Boost Prospects for Remote I/O Modules

Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Growing Focus on Optimization of Costs to Accelerate Demand

Agriculture Industry Accelerates Advanced Technologies Adoption amid the Pandemic

Advantages of Using IoT in Agriculture

World Smart Agriculture Market by Agriculture Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Fish Farming, Smart Greenhouse, and Other Agriculture Types

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mjo1y5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

