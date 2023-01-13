U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,975.50
    -28.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,120.00
    -199.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,439.50
    -94.75 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,876.30
    -9.50 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.74
    +0.35 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.20
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.18 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0811
    -0.0045 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.01
    -2.08 (-9.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2176
    -0.0039 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7620
    -0.5510 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,902.91
    +691.92 (+3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.89
    +10.77 (+2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,829.78
    +35.74 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

The global remote monitoring and control market is projected to grow from USD 24.6 billion in 2022 to USD 32.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022 and 2027

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The significant growth in demand for industrial mobility solutions and the rising deployment of AI and IoT across several manufacturing industries are some of the notable factors supporting the growth of the remote monitoring and control market.

New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Remote Monitoring and Control Market by Type, Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05012870/?utm_source=GNW


Field instruments to account for largest share of remote monitoring and control market in 2022
Monitoring and maintaining process variables are critical for automating industries and operations of various process control solutions deployed in them.These process variables are measured with the help of field instruments to control different automation processes.

Field instruments are used to track several parameters such as temperature, flow, pressure, and level, among others, to control them whenever required and further enhance plant’s productivity, efficiency, and flexibility in terms of output.

Semiconductor & electronics industry to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period
The diverse products provided by the semiconductor & electronics industry include electric motors and machines, household appliances, electronic measuring systems, and medical and optical equipment.Semiconductor manufacturers have hundreds of tools in each fabrication, with each tool generating terabytes of data on its own.

With AI-based systems and solutions, it becomes possible for manufacturers to analyze this data, which enables the identification of the smallest functional anomalies. Remote monitoring solutions such as SCADA enable manufacturers to systematically analyze processes at every production stage and assist manufacturers in optimizing operations.
Asia Pacific expected to grow at highest CAGR in remote monitoring and control market during 2022?2027
Ongoing technological innovations and the increasing adoption of automation technologies in various industries are leading to the market growth in Asia Pacific.The major industries adopting remote monitoring and control solutions are chemical, oil & gas, semiconductor & electronics, and automotive.

Asia Pacific has emerged as a global automotive manufacturing hub. Hence, motor vehicle suppliers such as Volkswagen, Toyota Motor Corporation, Renault-Nissan Alliance, Daimler, and local manufacturers such as Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra have invested in automating their automobile production sites which in turn is expected to support the market growth.

Break-up of the profiles of primary participants:
• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 20%
• By Designation – C-level Executives – 30%, Directors – 45%, and Others – 25%
• By Region – North America - 25%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 45%, and RoW – 10%

Research Coverage:
The remote monitoring and control market was segmented into type, industry, and region. The remote monitoring and control market was studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Reasons to buy the report:
• Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast of the market based on type, industry, and region were conducted to give an overall view of the market.
• A value chain analysis was performed to provide in-depth insights into the remote monitoring and control market.
• The key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the remote monitoring and control market were detailed in this report.
• The report includes a detailed competitive landscape of the market, along with key players, as well as an in-depth analysis of their revenues
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05012870/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy

    The two knew from the start they were working on fake accounts, according to a lawsuit filed by JP Morgan.

  • Where Will Europe Get Its Diesel From in 23 Days’ Time?

    (Bloomberg) -- In just over three weeks, seaborne deliveries of diesel from the European Union’s single biggest external supplier will be all but banned.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpGoogle, Nvidia Express Concerns to FTC About Microsoft’s Activision DealWho will step in to plug this enormou

  • Wells Fargo Says Regulatory Settlement Hit Earnings

    Wells Fargo Co.’s earnings just landed. The bank took a big charge tied to [a $3.7 billion settlement](https://www.wsj.com/articles/wells-fargo-reaches-3-7-billion-deal-with-regulators-over-consumer-banking-11671546132?mod=article_inline) with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau late last year to settle allegations that it harmed more than 16 million people with deposit accounts, auto loans and mortgages. + The bank earned $2.86 billion, down 50% from $5.75 billion in the [year-earlier quar

  • Wells Fargo profit falls 50% on higher reserves, costs

    (Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co on Friday reported a 50% decline in profit for the fourth quarter as the bank racked up more than $3 billion in costs related to a fake accounts scandal and boosted loan loss reserves for a potential economic slowdown. Provision for credit losses was $957 million in the quarter, compared with a $452 million release a year earlier. Provision for credit losses in the quarter included a $397 million increase in the allowance for credit losses primarily reflecting loan growth, as well as a less favorable economic environment, the bank said.

  • Volkswagen Group deliveries lowest in over a decade

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The Volkswagen Group reported its lowest sales in over a decade in 2022 as COVID-19 lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine upended supply chains, and a fourth-quarter recovery risks running into further challenges this year. The German group, whose brands range from mass-market VWs and Skodas to premium Audis and Bentleys, said on Thursday it delivered 8.3 million vehicles to customers last year. That indicates it will remain in second place globally for the third year in a row behind Japan's Toyota Group, which by November had already produced over 9.5 million cars.

  • Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is annoyed employees didn’t listen to his back-to-office request—and now he’s ordering a return

    Starting Jan. 30, Starbucks employees are expected to be in the office three days a week.

  • Burger King Makes a Big Move in Battle With McDonald's, Wendy's

    Burger King has seen better days. Once the Pepsi to McDonald's Coke, the Restaurant Brands International chain has fallen to number three in the U.S., slipping behind Wendy's . On the positive side, however, Burger King has great brand recognition.

  • Own GE HealthCare Stock? Here's What You Need to Know About the Spin-Off

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) has completed the first part of its breakup, and GE shareholders are now owners of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC). But what should you make of the change, and are the shares worth selling, adding to, or initiating a new position in? Here's the lowdown.

  • How Long Will $400k Last Me in Retirement?

    Data from the Federal Reserve shows that the average savings in the United States at retirement age is just $255,200. So if you find yourself with $400,000 in assets at retirement age, congratulations! You're doing much better than average. But how … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $400k Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Musk bets big on beating shareholders at 'funding secured' trial

    Elon Musk is set to become the rare CEO to fight a securities class action at trial next week, where he will defend his 2018 tweet announcing he had "funding secured" to take Tesla Inc private. As a result, the jury will need to determine only if the statements impacted Tesla's share prices, if Musk acted knowingly, and the amount of any damages. Judge Edward Chen's ruling in May means that shareholders are "starting with runners on base," he said.

  • Tesla leases 1M-SF warehouse in Brookshire's Empire West Business Park

    Tesla is in the process of obtaining permits for the build-out of the 1.04 million-square-foot industrial facility.

  • ConocoPhillips in Talks to Sell Venezuelan Oil in U.S. to Recover Billions It Is Owed

    The Houston-based oil company has had preliminary discussions with Venezuela’s state oil firm, PdVSA

  • Gas Prices Steady For Now - But Here's Where They're Headed

    Gasoline prices remain stable and have risen only slightly as demand returns. The national average is $3.26 per gallon, which is down $0.05 from a week ago, but rose by $0.05 from a month ago, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail fuel pricing information. Depending on the amount of gasoline used by consumers, the price of gasoline could remain under $4 a gallon, De Haan said.

  • Chinese Oil Demand Seen Hitting Record on Covid Zero Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese oil consumption is expected to hit a record this year as the world’s biggest importer leaves the straitjacket of Covid Zero behind, bolstering the global demand outlook and aiding prices.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpGoogle, Nvidia Express Concerns to FTC About Microso

  • 2 Growth Stocks the Smartest Investors Are Buying Hand Over Fist in a Bear Market

    Asset managers that consistently beat the market can be a great source of inspiration for investors.

  • JPMorgan Chase Shuts Down Fintech Website, Says Founder Lied About Size of Customer Base

    It looks like Jamie Dimon's famous fear of fintech has gotten the best of him. On Thursday, JPMorgan Chase shuttered Frank, a financial aid...

  • 3 Tobacco Stocks to Watch on Impressive Industry Trends

    The Zacks Tobacco industry players are benefiting from solid pricing power as well as focus on innovation and expansion of low-risk products. These upsides bode well for Philip Morris (PM), British American Tobacco (BTI) and Turning Point Brands (TPB).

  • China's 2022 trade with Russia hit record $190 billion - customs

    China's trade with Russia hit a record 1.28 trillion yuan ($190 billion) last year, the government said on Friday, even as Russia's imports from the European Union fell on sanctions related to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. China's 2022 exports to and imports from Russia accounted for 3% of China's total trade, Lyu Daliang, spokesperson of the General Administration of Customs, told a news briefing. Shipments of Chinese goods to Russia have grown for six months in a row.

  • Tim Cook asked Apple to cut his pay after making nearly $100 million last year

    Last year, Cook's total compensation was $99.4 million, including a $3 million salary, about $83 million in stock awards, and $13.4 million in other awards.

  • NY grocery chain CEO warns Fed's Powell: 'Don't you dare' raise rates more than a quarter point

    CEO of New York City supermarket chain Gristedes John Catsimatidis discusses the impact of inflation and oil prices.