U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,653.50
    -21.75 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,228.00
    -125.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,989.00
    -101.75 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,702.00
    -7.40 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.33
    -0.18 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,629.30
    -7.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    18.32
    -0.37 (-2.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9741
    -0.0046 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.20
    -0.56 (-1.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1102
    -0.0133 (-1.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.2420
    +1.1520 (+0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,987.19
    -208.68 (-1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.25
    -2.15 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.98
    -57.93 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market to Acquire Significant Revenue by 2033 and to Grow with a CAGR of ~20% During 2023-2033; Rising Incidence of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) to Elevate Market Growth–Research Nester

Research Nester
·8 min read
Research Nester
Research Nester

Key Companies Outlined in the Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market Research Report by Research Nester Include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abbott Laboratories, Bio Telemetry, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Omron Corporation, Masimo Corporation, Edward Lifesciences Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Medtronic plc., and others.

New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Nester has published a detailed market report on the Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market for the forecast period, i.e., 2023-2033 which includes the following factors:

  • Market growth over the forecast period

  • Detailed regional synopsis

  • Market segmentation

  • Growth drivers

  • Challenges

  • Key market players and their detailed profiling

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size:

The global remote patient monitoring devices market is predicted to accumulate significant revenue by 2033 and grow with a CAGR of ~20% over the forecast period. Additionally, the market garnered impressive revenue in 2022. The market expansion can be largely attributed to the rising incidence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) around the world. According to the figures published by the World Health Organization (WHO), non-communicable illnesses claim the lives of up to 41 million people annually.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2443

Factors in the market including a notable increase in government funding and initiatives as well as an increase in COPD cases are anticipated to positively influence market growth throughout the forecast period. For instance, almost 3.23 million fatalities worldwide in 2019 were attributed to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). In addition, advancements in lifestyle increased awareness of early diagnosis, and ongoing medical technology development is some of the key drivers anticipated to foster market growth. The cost of medical technology was projected to be close to USD 30 billion in 2019 while the estimated revenue from the technology was USD 450 billion. As a result, it is predicted that all of these variables to boost the growth of the market.

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market: Key Takeaways

  • North American region gains the largest portion of the revenue

  • The oncology segment to influence the revenue graph

  • The hospitals segment retains a sizable presence in the market

Increased Incidence of Diabetes and Cases of Cardiovascular Diseases to Fuel the Market Growth

It is predicted to be 18 million fatalities worldwide on account of cardiovascular disease (CVD) each year whereas 350,000 more are expected to pass away from coronary heart disease in 2020. Devices for remote patient monitoring are particularly helpful for both patients and healthcare professionals as they are simple to use and reasonably priced. Mostly every home has a patient monitoring device available. Thermometers, ECGs, blood pressure cuffs, pulse oximeters. Scales, glucometers, and other instruments are a few of these devices that are frequently used.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.researchnester.com/reports/remote-patient-monitoring-devices-market/2443

Furthermore, the prevalence of diabetes among adults worldwide is 1 in 10 (10.5%). The global incidence of diabetes is growing rapidly every year. According to recent data from the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), there are currently 537 million individuals living with diabetes worldwide. This is an increase of 16% (74 million) when compared to IDF’s predictions in 2019. The rising rate of diabetes patients raises the demand for glucometers and other monitoring devices and fuels the market expansion.

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market: Regional Synopsis

The global remote patient monitoring devices market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Existence of Key Players to Propel the North American Market

By the end of 2033, it is anticipated that the North American market to have the biggest market share during the forecast period. It is projected that factors such as the existence of major key players in the market and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases accelerate market expansion. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 6 out of every 10 Americans have a chronic illness such as cancer, diabetes, stroke, and others. For instance, in the United States, there are more than 795,000 stroke victims annually; of these, around 610,000 are novel or primary strokes. In addition, in the U.S., more than 1.9 million additional cancer cases are predicted to be detected in 2022. The rising prevalence of chronic disease raises the need for remote patient monitoring devices in the region.

Get a Sample PDF of Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market Report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2443

Growing Incidence of CVDs to Enhance the Asia Pacific Market

On the other hand, the market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. The market growth in the region is supported by developing nations such as China, South Korea, and Thailand which are having a rise in chronic diseases as a result of changing lifestyles and outnumbering population. One of the primary causes of death in these nations is cardiovascular disease (CVD). The early diagnosis and prompt treatment of these disorders are anticipated to be made possible by the remote patient monitoring system. More than 40% of mortalities in China are related to CVDs, and during the past 20 years, the rate of CVD fatalities has nearly doubled.

The study further incorporates the Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecasts future opportunities in:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)

  • Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [ Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market, Segmentation by Indication

  • Oncology

  • Diabetes

  • Hypertension

  • COPD

  • Congestive Heart Failure

The oncology segment is expected to experience a significant increase during the forecast period. The increasing number of cancer cases worldwide can be attributed to the expansion of the segment. For instance, each year, there are about 445.5 new cancer instances detected in every 100,000 people, and the mortality rate is 149.4 per 100,000 individuals per year.

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market, Segmentation by End User

  • Clinics

  • Hospitals

  • Others

The hospital segment is estimated to hold a noteworthy market share over the forecast period. Major elements that have contributed to the growth of the segment are the people’s desire to be treated and diagnosed by highly skilled medical experts and the existence of a significant patient base in the hospital setting that needs treatment for NCDs. In 2020, there were around 6,095 hospitals in the U.S. and 8,240 hospitals in Japan. As there are more hospitals, there is a greater need for patient monitoring devices which promotes the expansion of the segment.

For more insights on the market share of various regions: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2443

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market, Segmentation by Monitoring Type

  • Multi-Parameter

  • Blood Glucose

  • Respiratory

  • Cardiac Monitoring

  • Others

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market, Segmentation by Type

  • Wireless

  • Wired

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market, Segmentation by Component

  • Devices

  • Software

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global remote patient monitoring devices market that are profiled by Research Nester are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abbot Laboratories, Bio Telemetry, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Omron Corporation, Masimo Corporation, Edward Lifesciences Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Medtronic plc, and others.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement?

Submit Request for Proposal

Recent Developments in Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market

  • On July 29th, 2020, Bio Telemetry Inc. finalized the procurement of the On Demand platform for coaching and remote patient monitoring (RPM) in order to improve life quality and lower healthcare expenses. Envolve People Care, Inc. is principally responsible for running the platform.

  • On August 24th, 2022, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd introduced the Digital LightCycler System, a digital PCR system. It is a next-generation PCR technique designed to help clinical researchers identify the type of cancer and determine whether it is linked to an infection or genetic disorder.


Explore Our Recent Related Reports:

Ventricular Assist Devices Market Segmentation By Product Type (Right Ventricular Assist Device (RVAD), Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD), Percutaneous Ventricular Assist Device (PVAD)); By Application (Destination Therapy, Bridge-to-Transplant Therapy & Bridge-to-Recovery Therapy); By Age (Below 18, 19-39, 40-59, 60-79 & Above 80); By Design (Implantable Ventricular Assist Device) - Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027
Dental Irrigation Devices Market Segmentation By Product Type (Manual Dental Irrigator, Cordless Dental Irrigator, Countertop Dental Irrigator); By End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Personal Care, Nursing Homes, Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Others) - Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027
Asia Dental Care Device Market Segmentation By Type (Radiology Equipment, Dental Lasers, Laboratory Machines, Hygiene Maintenance Devices and Others); By End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Dental Research Institutions and Others) – Market Study and Domestic Competition Analysis
Clinical Diagnostic Devices Market Segmentation By Type (Stethoscopes, Sphygmomanometers, Ophthalmoscopes, Electrocardiographs, Thermometers and Other); By End User(General Hospital, Clinics and Others); By Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Gastrology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Infectious Diseases and Others); By Device (Diagnostic imaging, In- Vitro Diagnostics, Patient Monitoring and Others) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027
Cardiac Rehabilitation Devices Market Segmentation By Patient Type (Inpatient, Outpatient); By Phases (Phase I and Phase II); By Devices (Blood Flow Monitors, Elliptical, Treadmills, Heart Rate Monitors, Training Balls and Others); By End Users (Hospitals and Rehabilitation Centers) – Global Demand Analysis and Opportunity Outlook - 2027


About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact for more Info:
AJ Daniel
Email: info@researchnester.com
U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123
U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919

For More Update Follow: - LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Xing


Recommended Stories

  • Novavax secures CDC signoff for Covid-19 vaccine as booster

    The Gaithersburg vaccine maker has earned the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to make its protein-based shot available as a booster to adults in the U.S., the last hurdle required before people can use it beyond a primary series. The CDC said late Wednesday that its director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, greenlit the decision — which gives initially vaccinated adults the choice to get Novavax’s jab as a booster instead of the updated Omicron-specific shots from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. Novavax’s vaccine instead uses a decades-old technology found in vaccines for viruses such as flu and whooping cough, which the company is hoping will spur demand from people unable to, or who choose not to, receive the newer mRNA vaccines.

  • Does This 1 Number Mean Trouble for Moderna?

    Today, most of the people who wanted the primary vaccine series have gotten it. Of course, all of this is unlikely to lead to a huge jump this year in the numbers of people opting for strain-specific boosters.

  • The 'oil piggy bank' is running low — but President Biden says he'll replenish it when prices hit a range of $67 to $72 a barrel. Will the plan work?

    It leaves the U.S. with an emergency supply that will only last for 20 days.

  • RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) Up on New Patent for COVID-19 Candidate

    RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) receives a new patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its investigational COVID-19 candidate, opaganib, in COVID-19 patients with pneumonia. Stock up.

  • Where Will Biogen Be in 5 Years?

    Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) have been volatile in the past few years, largely hinging on success of the company's Alzheimer's treatments. Sales in recent years have been declining, and the loss of patent protection for top-selling multiple sclerosis treatment Tecfidera is only exacerbating those concerns. What will the company's business look like over the next five years, and is it promising enough for investors to buy shares of Biogen today?

  • WHO says another omicron subvariant, which may be more resistant to antibodies, spread to 26 countries in latest week

    The WHO found that omicron subvariant XBB, which may be even more resistant to antibodies than other variants, spread to more countries in the week ending Oct. 16 from the previous week.

  • Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

    The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Tesla's valuation will reach at least $4.5 trillion in the next few years, Musk estimated. Apple is currently the world's most valuable company, with a market value of $2.34 trillion at lasts check, according to companiesmarketcap.com.

  • Pfizer CEO on COVID booster uptake: ‘Complacency will get in the way’

    Improving COVID booster numbers won’t be easy, according to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Novavax Stock?

    Biotech company Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has had a terrible year on the stock market, with its shares down by 86% year to date. The company does still face some challenges. The coronavirus vaccine market, where it plans to make its money for the next few years, could shrink substantially starting next year.

  • Shawnee County sees first case of lethal bird flu HPAI. All birds in flock were destroyed.

    Shawnee County had its first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza, a lethal and highly contagious form of bird flu, officials announced Thursday

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Bears The Brunt Of US China Tensions, Slashes 2022 Budget By 10%

    Rising Taiwan-China and U.S.-China tensions have brought "more serious" challenges for the semiconductor industry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE: TSM) Chair said Mark Liu at the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association's annual convention. While the chips sector is already bracing for sagging demand as red-hot inflation squeezes spending, Taiwan faces a stricter situation sandwiched between its largest export market China and its main international backer and arms supplie

  • Solid Gas Sales, Fat Fuel Margins Stoke 'Walmart Of Gas Stations' Ahead Of Earnings

    Selling gas is generally a low-margin business. Historically, sales from the stations' convenience stores helps to bolster profit margins for the chains.

  • 11 Best Metal Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 11 best metal stocks to invest in. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the metals sector, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Metal Stocks to Invest In. Metals and precious metals have been on the rise as far as […]

  • Covid-19 Vaccines Should Be Among Regular Immunizations, CDC Advisers Say

    If the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention follows the guidance of its advisory panel, the shots would be part of the agency’s lists of recommended inoculations for adults and children.

  • TheStreet's Market Open: UK PM Resigns, Tesla Slumps on Earnings - Watch Live

    Here's what to watch during Thursday trading following the resignation of U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss and disappointing earnings from Tesla.

  • Shares of Carvana Remain in a Major Decline

    Online used car retailer Carvana has fallen hard in recent months but more declines probably lie ahead. Let's check the charts. In this daily bar chart of CVNA, below, we needed to use a Log scale to show the extent of the decline.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2022

    With that said, let's examine two biotech stocks that could be excellent long-term bets: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT). CRISPR Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech. The company's targets include several forms of cancer and two rare blood-related conditions called sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT).

  • Michigan family mourns loved one who came to Naples to help, acquires deadly infection

    Michigan man helping in Naples dies from bacteria found in water after hurricanes

  • Near record number of US chickens and turkeys are dying from avian flu

    New data from the United States Department of Agriculture indicates that the avian flu is killing wild birds at a near-record rate this year

  • Tankers Line Up Off Europe’s Coast Waiting for Gas Prices to Rise Again

    Dozens of ships laden with natural gas are floating off the coast of Europe, many of them waiting for berths to unload as the continent races to top up storage ahead of a winter without Russian gas.