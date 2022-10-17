U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,638.75
    +41.25 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,985.00
    +277.00 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,887.50
    +143.50 (+1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,712.30
    +24.00 (+1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.60
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.60
    +13.70 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    18.48
    +0.41 (+2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9748
    +0.0024 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.27
    +0.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1300
    +0.0120 (+1.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7630
    +0.0430 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,469.34
    +336.01 (+1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.80
    -6.38 (-1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,909.48
    +50.69 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker
·1 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Remote patient monitoring is a vital part of patient care, particularly in the treatment of chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, and epilepsy. Technological advances in the RPM space are significant.

New York, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Remote Patient Monitoring Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346921/?utm_source=GNW


More reliable connectivity, device interoperability, and smaller, more accurate devices that measure multiple biometrics have made RPM more attractive to patients and clinicians alike.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the uptake of clinical technologies, such as EMR and virtual care, has intensified and pushed funders to develop fee codes and policies to pay for remote monitoring services.

This rapid and unexpected growth has changed the outlook of the remote patient monitoring market.

This research service explores these changes, calculates the current size of the market, and offers predictions about remote patient monitoring over the next 5 years.

Artificial intelligence, interoperability, and transitional/home care are the three areas that represent significant growth opportunities.

Author: Erin Raine
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346921/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Biden says new limits on drug prices benefit seniors

    President Biden on Oct. 15 said a new executive order restricting drug price increases will help those on Medicare save money. Beginning January, pharmaceutical companies will be required to pay fines to Medicare if their drug prices rise faster than inflation.

  • City hiring drops by a third as banks prepare for downturn

    Hiring in the City of London has plunged almost by a third as economic turmoil spells the end of a dealmaking boom for banks and financial services companies, a leading recruiter has warned.

  • ‘My friends and family say I’m rich.’ I’m 26 and make $100,000 a year living in St. Louis, where I pay $850 in rent. But I can’t afford to buy a home, and am losing money when I invest. Would hiring a financial adviser be a smart move?

    Answer: It sounds like you’re feeling stressed about money and questioning your decisions, so we asked financial advisers and money pros what you’re doing right and what you might want to change. “I would base your savings rate towards a home, and how much you can temporarily divert from the student loan debt towards a home, on how much you think the home will cost,” says Joe Favorito, certified financial planner at Landmark Wealth Management.

  • China Stocks Pare Losses as Traders Assess Xi’s Policy Signals

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks trimmed declines during afternoon trading as traders digested President Xi Jinping’s speech, which offered support for the tech sector but disappointed investors hoping for signs of a shift away from Covid Zero. Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapThe benchmark CSI 300 Index traded 0.1% lower as of 1

  • China Halts LNG Sales to Foreign Buyers to Ensure Own Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- China told its state-owned gas importers to stop reselling LNG to energy-starved buyers in Europe and Asia in order to ensure its own supply for the winter heating season. Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapThe National Development and Reform Commission, the nation’s top economic planner, asked PetroChina Co., Sin

  • Bank of America Reports Earnings Monday. What Wall Street Is Watching.

    Out of all the big banks, Bank of America has been the one that is expected to fare better in the current climate.

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump On U.K. News, But Still A Bear Market; Netflix, Tesla Earnings Ahead

    Futures jumped as the U.K. government reversed tax-cut plans further, but it's still a bear market. Netflix, Tesla earnings loom.

  • Credit Suisse to Pay $495 Million to Settle RMBS Lawsuit

    Credit Suisse shed another big legal case, with a $495 million civil settlement with New Jersey’s attorney general over allegedly “toxic" residential mortgage-backed securities it sold before the 2008 financial crisis. The Swiss bank is trying to repair its balance sheet and reputation [as part of a new strategic pivot](https://www.wsj.com/articles/credit-suisse-ramps-up-efforts-to-strengthen-finances-11665162383). It said it was fully provisioned for the settlement, which puts to rest a 2013 ca

  • 3 Dividend Champions With Yields Well Above 3%

    Companies with long track records of dividend growth are among our favorite to own as these names have proven business models that hold up better in recessionary environments. This is especially true for the Dividend Champions, those companies with at least 25 consecutive years of dividend growth. The first name to discuss is Kimberly-Clark, a leading consumer products company that is valued at more than $38 billion.

  • Australian Regulator Suspends Holon's Crypto Funds Managed by Gemini

    The Australian security regulator has suspended Sydney-based Asset manager Holon Investments from offering or distributing three crypto funds to retail investors for 21 days.

  • Bank of America Profit Falls 8%

    Bank of America Corp. is out with third-quarter earnings this morning. Here are the highlights: + The nation’s second-largest bank earned $7.08 billion, down 8% from $7.69 billion a [year earlier](https://www.wsj.com/articles/bank-of-america-quarterly-profit-rises-58-11634209290). + That amounts to 81 cents per share. Analysts expected 78 cents, according to FactSet. + Revenue rose 8% to $24.5 billion. Analysts expected $23.54 billion. + The bank added $378 million to its reserves to cover poten

  • Bitcoin Association Asks Exchanges to Block 'Empty Block' Bitcoin SV Miner

    The association supports the development of BSV, a fork of Bitcoin Cash, a Bitcoin fork.

  • U.S. moves to dismiss price-fixing case against two former Pilgrim's Pride execs

    The U.S. Justice Department on Sunday moved to dismiss an antitrust indictment against two former Pilgrim's Pride Corp executives who were the remaining defendants in a conspiracy prosecution that has failed to secure any convictions. Federal prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Daniel Domenico to dismiss the case against Jason McGuire, who was a former executive vice president of sales at Pilgrim's Pride, and Timothy Stiller, a former general manager. They and other defendants were charged in 2021 of fixing prices in the poultry industry.

  • Japan keeps up warnings over rapid yen moves after G20

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese authorities kept up their verbal warnings to the market on Monday of a firm response to any overly rapid yen declines, after a 32-year low for the yen last week and meetings of global financial leaders that acknowledged currency volatility. Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda told reporters that "each country would respond appropriately" on currencies, following a Group of Seven (G7) statement last week that indicated members would closely monitor recent volatility. The statement stopped short, however, of giving signs of joint intervention.

  • Apple or Amazon Could Buy These Two Pandemic Stock Darlings

    Both companies have seen their share price fall, but that doesn't mean Apple or Amazon wouldn't be interested at the right number.

  • The Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One Country

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are looking beyond a looming global recession and they see one country – and its financial markets – emerging strongest on the other side.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapUS stocks and bonds will lead the way out of the current wave of market turmoil, according to respondents in the latest MLIV Pulse s

  • UK Bonds, Pound Extend Surge as Hunt Abandons More Tax Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- UK government bonds and the pound extended a surge as the nation’s chancellor laid out plans to abandon vast portions of the expansive fiscal stimulus that had plunged the market into turmoil.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapThe yield on 30-year gilts fell as much as 44 basis points to 4.34%, the second biggest

  • Data-Center Fire Deepens Kakao Selloff as Public Opinion Sours

    (Bloomberg) -- Kakao Corp. shares tumbled after a weekend data-center fire disrupted service at the internet giant, intensifying scrutiny of its outsized importance in Korean life.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapThe company’s stock dropped as much as 9.5% to the lowest since May 2020 before closing 5.9% lower. It was one of t

  • Financial Certifications With the Best ROI

    A proliferation of financial designations has flooded the professional marketplace. The need for greater specialization brings an increased granularity to the profession and the evolution of financial markets. Certificates can be attained through short-term courses or long-term academic programs.

  • ‘CLO Whale’ Halts Purchases as UK Volatility Spreads to Global Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Financial chaos in the UK is hitting the shores of Japan and roiling the $1 trillion global market for collateralized loan obligations. Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapNorinchukin Bank, once known as the CLO whale, has stopped buying new deals in the US and Europe for the foreseeable future because of volatilit