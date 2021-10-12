U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,357.20
    -3.99 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,472.91
    -23.15 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,481.00
    -5.20 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,237.19
    +16.55 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.65
    +0.13 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.50
    +5.80 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1538
    -0.0025 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5930
    -0.0210 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3589
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6100
    +0.2880 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,899.02
    -1,459.96 (-2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,323.90
    -8.87 (-0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.23
    -16.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Products Type, End-user, and Region

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Remote Patient Monitoring Market Research Report by Products Type, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market size was estimated at USD 25.48 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 28.27 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.29% reaching USD 48.42 billion by 2026.

Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Remote Patient Monitoring Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market, including 100 Plus, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Beat Technologies, Biotelemetry, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardiomo, Inc., Chronisense Medical, Dexcom, Inc., Ejenta, GE Healthcare, GYANT, Huma, Irhythm Technologies, iRhythm Technologies, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic PLC, Neteera, Preventice Solutions, Siemens Healthineers AG, Teladoc Health Inc., Vital Connect, Vitls, VivaLnk, Inc., Vivify Healthcare, Inc., and Welch Allyn.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Increasing geriatric population & rise in the prevalence of chronic conditions
5.2.2. Cost-effective treatment
5.2.3. Rising demand for wireless and portable systems
5.2.4. Technological advancement
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. Data security concerns
5.3.2. Lack of supportive reimbursement coverage
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Application of artificial intelligence in remote patient monitoring
5.4.2. Emerging demand for RPM in fighting epidemics and infectious diseases
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Interoperability of data
5.5.2. Digital literacy

6. Remote Patient Monitoring Market, by Products Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Specialized monitors
6.2.1. Anesthesia Monitors
6.2.2. Blood Glucose Monitors
6.2.3. Cardiac Rhythm Monitor
6.2.4. Fetal Heart Monitors
6.2.5. Multi-Parameter Monitors (MPM)
6.2.6. Prothrombin Monitors
6.2.7. Respiratory Monitor
6.3. Vital sign monitors
6.3.1. Blood Pressure Monitors
6.3.2. Brain Monitoring (EEG)
6.3.3. Heart Rate Monitor (ECG)
6.3.4. Pulse Oximeters
6.3.5. Respiratory Rate Monitor
6.3.6. Temperature Monitor

7. Remote Patient Monitoring Market, by End-user
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Patients
7.3. Payers
7.4. Providers
7.4.1. Ambulatory Care Centers
7.4.2. Home Care Settings and Long Term Care Centers
7.4.3. Hospitals and Clinics

8. Americas Remote Patient Monitoring Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States

9. Asia-Pacific Remote Patient Monitoring Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Taiwan
9.12. Thailand

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Remote Patient Monitoring Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. 100 Plus
12.2. Abbott Laboratories
12.3. Bio-Beat Technologies
12.4. Biotelemetry, Inc.
12.5. Boston Scientific Corporation
12.6. Cardiomo, Inc.
12.7. Chronisense Medical
12.8. Dexcom, Inc.
12.9. Ejenta
12.10. GE Healthcare
12.11. GYANT
12.12. Huma
12.13. Irhythm Technologies
12.14. iRhythm Technologies
12.15. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
12.16. Medtronic PLC
12.17. Neteera
12.18. Preventice Solutions
12.19. Siemens Healthineers AG
12.20. Teladoc Health Inc.
12.21. Vital Connect
12.22. Vitls
12.23. VivaLnk, Inc.
12.24. Vivify Healthcare, Inc.
12.25. Welch Allyn

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qm4fyq

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-remote-patient-monitoring-market-research-report-2021-to-2026---by-products-type-end-user-and-region-301398170.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is on Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) spiked by as much as 22% in premarket trading Tuesday morning. The biotech's stock is moving northward this morning on the news that the COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, was granted emergency use approval for children ages 2 to 18 by India's Subject Expert Committee. This vaccine is among the first to receive such a broad emergency use authorization label in the entire world.

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy?

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock lost more than a quarter of its value over the past six months as investors fretted over a potential supply glut of memory chips. Its fourth-quarter report, released on Sept.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • Should I Buy NIO Inc. (NIO)?

    Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are […]

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

    Whether they admit it or not, every investor is looking for a life-changing investment that will grow many-fold, paving the way to financial independence. With that in mind, here are three disruptive growth stocks that have the potential to turn $100,000 into $1 million. When investors consider Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), they no doubt conjure up images of streaming video dominance, and with good reason.

  • Is Foxconn a Reliable Partner for Struggling EV Company Lordstown Motors?

    Now that struggling electric vehicle manufacturer Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has sold most of its Lordstown factory in Ohio to Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn (OTC: FXCNF), the question arises whether Foxconn is a viable partner for the EV maker's strategy. Foxconn, after all, previously planned a $10 billion facility in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, in 2018. Investors may be wondering if the same thing will happen with the Lordstown Complex plant, but there are at least some indications the outcome will be more positive here.

  • Facebook Earnings: 3 Metrics to Watch

    The earnings report comes after shares shave been hammered in recent weeks, making it a timely update for investors.

  • GE stock deserves to plunge 47%: analyst

    Here's why one influential analyst is very bearish on shares of General Electric.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Rally Over 60%

    As Q4 gets into full swing, we can take a moment to look back over our shoulders at where we’ve come from. The sustained upward trend of the markets is obvious from this view, and the recent downturn in the market appears as a bump against some otherwise solid gains. Even so, there are reasons for concern right now. The COVID pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it doesn’t look like it will go away either. The September jobs numbers were weak, and unemployment only fell because too many people left t

  • Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)?

    With its stock down 12% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX). However, a...

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy? 5G Wireless Competition Vs. AT&T, T-Mobile To Intensify

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will investors place a higher multiple on Verizon stock on expectations of revenue growth reaccelerating?

  • 11 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best climate change stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Climate change has been a top priority of United States President Joe […]

  • IMF Sees Risk of ‘Sizable’ Selloffs in Stocks, Housing Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund warned of the risk of sudden and steep declines in global equity prices and home values as the Federal Reserve and other central banks withdraw the support they’ve provided during the pandemic. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Pr

  • Where Do Hedge Funds Stand On New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)?

    In this article we are going to use hedge fund sentiment as a tool and determine whether New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is a good investment right now. We like to analyze hedge fund sentiment before conducting days of in-depth research. We do so because hedge funds and other elite investors have […]

  • Plug Power stock rallies toward 6th straight gain ahead of much-awaited annual symposium

    Shares of Plug Power charged higher Tuesday, putting them on track for a sixth straight gain, ahead of the hydrogen and fuel cell systems company's much-anticipated annual symposium later this week.

  • Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALLO) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 96% Above Its Share Price

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALLO ) by...

  • Is Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) A Good Stock To Buy?

    We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always […]

  • 12 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best long-term dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Inflation pressures because of an increase in demand for goods and supply chain pressures have hammered growth stocks […]

  • Billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma reappears in Hong Kong - sources

    Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma, largely out of public view since a regulatory clampdown started on his business empire late last year, is currently in Hong Kong and has met business associates in recent days, two sources told Reuters. The Chinese billionaire has been keeping a low profile since delivering a speech in October last year in Shanghai criticising China's financial regulators. While Ma made a limited number of public appearances in mainland China after that, as speculation swirled about his whereabouts, one of the sources said the visit marked his first trip to the Asian financial hub since last October.

  • Here's Why Tesla Stock Rose Today

    Shares in Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are moving higher Tuesday morning after reports of a record month out of its plant in Shanghai, China. Investors got word today that Tesla sold more than 56,000 vehicles from its factory in China in September, setting a new monthly record. The report, which cites data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), noted that overall passenger car sales in China dropped 17% in September compared to the prior-year period.