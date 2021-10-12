Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Products Type, End-user, and Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Remote Patient Monitoring Market Research Report by Products Type, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market size was estimated at USD 25.48 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 28.27 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.29% reaching USD 48.42 billion by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Remote Patient Monitoring Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market, including 100 Plus, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Beat Technologies, Biotelemetry, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardiomo, Inc., Chronisense Medical, Dexcom, Inc., Ejenta, GE Healthcare, GYANT, Huma, Irhythm Technologies, iRhythm Technologies, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic PLC, Neteera, Preventice Solutions, Siemens Healthineers AG, Teladoc Health Inc., Vital Connect, Vitls, VivaLnk, Inc., Vivify Healthcare, Inc., and Welch Allyn.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Increasing geriatric population & rise in the prevalence of chronic conditions

5.2.2. Cost-effective treatment

5.2.3. Rising demand for wireless and portable systems

5.2.4. Technological advancement

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Data security concerns

5.3.2. Lack of supportive reimbursement coverage

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Application of artificial intelligence in remote patient monitoring

5.4.2. Emerging demand for RPM in fighting epidemics and infectious diseases

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Interoperability of data

5.5.2. Digital literacy



6. Remote Patient Monitoring Market, by Products Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Specialized monitors

6.2.1. Anesthesia Monitors

6.2.2. Blood Glucose Monitors

6.2.3. Cardiac Rhythm Monitor

6.2.4. Fetal Heart Monitors

6.2.5. Multi-Parameter Monitors (MPM)

6.2.6. Prothrombin Monitors

6.2.7. Respiratory Monitor

6.3. Vital sign monitors

6.3.1. Blood Pressure Monitors

6.3.2. Brain Monitoring (EEG)

6.3.3. Heart Rate Monitor (ECG)

6.3.4. Pulse Oximeters

6.3.5. Respiratory Rate Monitor

6.3.6. Temperature Monitor



7. Remote Patient Monitoring Market, by End-user

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Patients

7.3. Payers

7.4. Providers

7.4.1. Ambulatory Care Centers

7.4.2. Home Care Settings and Long Term Care Centers

7.4.3. Hospitals and Clinics



8. Americas Remote Patient Monitoring Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Remote Patient Monitoring Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Remote Patient Monitoring Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. 100 Plus

12.2. Abbott Laboratories

12.3. Bio-Beat Technologies

12.4. Biotelemetry, Inc.

12.5. Boston Scientific Corporation

12.6. Cardiomo, Inc.

12.7. Chronisense Medical

12.8. Dexcom, Inc.

12.9. Ejenta

12.10. GE Healthcare

12.11. GYANT

12.12. Huma

12.13. Irhythm Technologies

12.14. iRhythm Technologies

12.15. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12.16. Medtronic PLC

12.17. Neteera

12.18. Preventice Solutions

12.19. Siemens Healthineers AG

12.20. Teladoc Health Inc.

12.21. Vital Connect

12.22. Vitls

12.23. VivaLnk, Inc.

12.24. Vivify Healthcare, Inc.

12.25. Welch Allyn



13. Appendix



