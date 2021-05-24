Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market Report 2021-2025 with Impacts of COVID-19 on Telehealth Markets with Focus on Devices and Services
DUBLIN, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Remote Patient Monitoring" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This new edition of the report addresses the impact of COVID-19 on telehealth markets, including both devices and services. Includes COVID-19 Impact, COVID-19 Recovery Year Estimates, the result of detailed analysis of secondary information and conversations with vendors.
The base year is 2020, with forecasts provided for each year through 2025. The market was evaluated via a combination of disease prevalence trends, population trends, device innovations, federal and industry standards and regulations, global penetration, economic influences and other macro and micro indicators.
The global patient monitoring and telehealth market has continued its expansion in both the institutional and home segments of the health market with the United States and many European countries at the forefront of implementation.
Market numbers discussed in this report are focused on the global patient monitoring and telehealth market with special market coverage of the specific regions and countries.
This report provides a range of coverage in the consumer-grade segment and on-demand telehealth services. In recent years, the consumer segment has become an undeniable segment of this industry and many professional-grade device manufacturers have had to change product design and marketing efforts to reach this new opportunity for growth.
The segments largely affected by the consumer device market are glucose monitors, heart rate monitors, fetal and pregnancy monitors, pulse oximeters, sleep apnea devices, weight monitoring devices and other similar areas of product offering.
This market specifically includes equipment and devices with wireless and remote technologies, patient data processing applications and features, applications that transfer patient monitoring results to electronic medical records (EMRs) and services for patient monitoring by third-party providers. This does not include EMR applications and equipment.
Basic and manual patient monitoring devices are also not included. Among products not included are obsolete glucose monitors that are not equipped to be part of a system to forward data to a telehealth record and standard hospital patient monitoring equipment that does not forward data to a central station. Many of these older devices can no longer be purchased from the manufacturer directly and are often purchased as a refurbished item.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Introduction
Scope and Methodology
Markets by Component
Equipment and Devices
Services
Markets by End-users
Markets by Region
Market Summary
Competitors
Chapter 2: Introduction to Remote Monitoring & Telehealth Markets
Industry Overview
End-users
The Impact of Population, Life Expectancy and Healthcare Efficiency
Population Trends
Increasing Life Expectancy and the Demand for Advanced Healthcare Delivery Options
Healthcare Efficiency
Barriers to Telehealth Implementation
Telehealth Security: Hacking Threats
Physician and Health Professional Survey Results
Physician Statistics
Survey Scope
Survey Results
Unique Opportunities in Telehealth/Telemedicine
Mental Health Assessment Through Telemedicine
Telehealth in Schools
COVID-19 Efforts and Changes
Emergency Use Authorizations for Medical Devices - COVID-19 Related
Industry Reaction to COVID-19
Chapter 3: Advanced Monitoring & Telehealth Products and Technologies
Overview
New Technologies
Wireless Technologies
Wearable Medical Devices
Smartphones in Healthcare
Remote Monitoring
Recent Technology Patents
Telehealth Clinical Trials
Applications by Disease State
The Burden of Chronic Disease
Death: The Ultimate Consequence of Chronic Disease
Challenges in Detecting Sepsis
Emr (Ehr) Data Transfer Applications and Equipment
The Electronic Medical/Health Record
Physician-Based/Ambulatory Emr/Ehr Services
Hospital-Based Emr/Ehr Services
Cloud-Based Mobile Healthcare
Cloud Connectivity and Compatibility
Technology Achievements
Implantable Medical Devices
Technology for Drug Adherence, Targeted Delivery, and Monitoring
Using Technology to Address Behavioral Health
Managing Obesity with Telemedicine
Mobile Medical Applications and Patient Monitoring
Smart Beds
3M's Acelity Kinetic Concepts Advanced Wound Monitoring Technology
Nanobots in Medicine
Telehealth Presence Growing in Traditional Retail Outlets
Best Buy
Amazon
Apple
Chapter 4: Telehealth Regulation and Reimbursement
Chapter 5: Market Segments by Component
Chapter 6: Markets by World Region
Chapter 7: Patient Monitoring & Telehealth Market Leaders
Abbott
Aerotel Medical Systems (1998) Ltd.
Amazon
Amd Global Telemedicine, Inc.
American Well Corporation (Amwell)
Apple
Athena Gtx, Inc.
Avita Corporation
Baxter International
Biomedix
Biotronik Se & Co. Kg
Boston Scientific
Cardiomedix, Inc.
Compumedics
Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd.
Dexcom
Drager
Edevice Sa
Eko Devices, Inc.
GE Healthcare
Geacom
General Devices (Gd)
Globalmed Group LLC
Honeywell International, Inc.
Insulet
Lifescan
Masimo Corporation
Medtronic
Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
Nihon Kohden
Notal Vision
Omron
Osi Systems, Inc.
Philips
Remote Medical International
Roche
Swymed, Inc.
Teladoc Health
Thinklabs
Tytocare, Ltd.
Vsee Lab, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z2f438
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-remote-patient-monitoring-market-report-2021-2025-with-impacts-of-covid-19-on-telehealth-markets-with-focus-on-devices-and-services-301297691.html
SOURCE Research and Markets