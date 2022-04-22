U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,359.05
    -34.61 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,431.75
    -361.01 (-1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,137.80
    -36.86 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,981.03
    -10.44 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.65
    -1.14 (-1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.00
    -2.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    -0.23 (-0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0819
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9240
    +0.0070 (+0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2880
    -0.0154 (-1.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3600
    +0.0040 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,355.50
    -2,320.93 (-5.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.80
    -5.77 (-0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.49
    -63.46 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Markets 2022-2027 - Paradigm Shift Toward Home-Based Healthcare Devices & Telemedicine Ushering New Opportunities in Remote Monitoring

·5 min read

DUBLIN, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Remote Patient Monitoring Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market Report

The global remote patient monitoring market to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2021-2027.

Remote patient monitoring is achieved by using digital technologies to monitor and capture medical health-related data from patients and electronically transmit the information to healthcare providers for assessment, and, when necessary, recommendations and instructions are provided.

RPM reduces the number of readmissions in the medical requirement, hospitalizations, and duration of stay in the hospital, which leads to improved quality of life and contain costs.

In August 2020, Stasis Labs introduced a mobile-connected remote patient monitoring technology in hospitals and outpatient settings in the US. The company's Stasis system monitors important vital parameters in its functioning.

In July 2020, Philips and BioIntelliSense teamed together to improve remote patient monitoring systems for at-risk patients from the hospital to their homes. Philips has added the BioIntelliSense sensor to the device for remotely usage.

Market Segments

The Devices and Software segment accounted for the largest share in the global remote patient monitoring market. With the emergence of connected cardiac implants, cardiology was one of the first specialties to incorporate RPM.

Cardiology practices are now particularly well-positioned to gain the short and long-term benefits associated with the progression of RPM services, technology, and regulation. The cardiac monitoring market is further propelled by innovative product characteristics, as well as the increased need and demand for virtual care solutions in the COVID-19 era.

The cardiac monitor segment accounted for the maximum share in the remote patient monitoring market. For instance, according to CDC, 30.3 million US adults were identified with heart disorders in 2018. Thus, the high prevalence of cardiac disorder is expected to drive the segment.

Geographic Overview

North America accounted for a significant 40% of the global market for remote patient monitoring market share in 2021. The presence of substantial competitors and their growth strategies are the main factors driving the North American market.

The industry is driven by rising healthcare spending and increased awareness about the benefits of sickness prevention. An increase in heart ailments, sedentary lifestyles, and the deployment of e-health in some rural areas of North America is expected to drive the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With many top companies in the global market and several small players in regional markets, the global remote patient monitoring market is somewhat fragmented.

The major competitors in the market are focusing their efforts on reducing the size of the remote patient monitoring market. These companies are also attempting to increase their market share by launching new goods and forming collaborations with other market participants. As a result, these factors are expected to propel the remote patient monitoring market growth.

Top Players

  • Medtronic

  • Philips Healthcare

  • ResMed

Other Prominent Players

  • Resideo

  • Honeywell

  • LST (LifeScience Technologies)

  • Coforge

  • Withings

  • MedM

  • iHealthUnifiedcare

  • Qardio

  • 100-Plus

  • A&D

  • Abbott

  • AltumView Systems

  • Biotronik

  • Boston Scientific

  • Bardy Diagnostics

  • Cardiomo

  • Cardiologs

  • Dragerwerk AG

  • Hoffmann-La Roche

  • GE Healthcare

  • GrandCare

  • Masimo Corporation

  • Medopad

  • Nihon Kohden

  • Omron Healthcare

  • OSPLabs

  • Smiths Medical

  • Spacelabs

  • Senseonics

  • TeleMedCare

  • VitalConnect

  • Vitls

  • Modicare

  • Hillrom

  • Vivify Health

  • ACL Digital

  • Dexcom

  • iRhythm Technologies

  • Vivalink

  • Biobeat

  • CareValidate

  • Biofourmis

  • CAREMINDr

  • Datos Health

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Covid-19 Impact on Remote Patient Monitoring Market

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increasing Role of IoT in Remote Monitoring & Healthcare Applications
8.2 Paradigm Shift Toward Home-Based Healthcare Devices
8.3 Telemedicine Ushering New Opportunities in Remote Monitoring

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Aging Population Vulnerable to Chronic Diseases
9.2 Rising Wearable Medical Technology Innovations
9.3 Growing Use of Rpm to Proactively Monitor & Improve Patient Engagement
9.4 Increased Demand for Remote Monitoring Due to Covid-19

10 Market Growth Restraints
10.1 Low Awareness of Remote Monitoring in Developing Countries
10.2 Lack of Data Accuracy

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Component
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13 Devices & Software
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Cardiac Monitoring Devices
13.4 Electrocardiographs (Ecgs)
13.5 Cardiac Monitors
13.6 Blood Pressure Monitors
13.7 Other Cardiac Monitoring Devices
13.8 Respiratory Monitoring Devices
13.9 Apnea Monitors
13.10 Pulse Oximeters
13.11 Other Respiratory Monitoring Devices
13.12 Blood Glucose Monitors
13.13 Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices
13.14 Other Rpm Devices
13.15 Services

14 Application
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Cardiology
14.4 Pulmonology
14.5 Endocrinology

15 End-User
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Hospitals & Specialty Clinics
15.4 Homecare Settings
15.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
15.6 Long-Term & Acute Care Centers

16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ti13s

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-remote-patient-monitoring-markets-2022-2027---paradigm-shift-toward-home-based-healthcare-devices--telemedicine-ushering-new-opportunities-in-remote-monitoring-301530892.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Boeing 787 deliveries delayed into latter half of 2022

    Production for now remains limited to just two per month at the company’s South Carolina facility. The aircraft is supported by dozens of Puget Sound-area suppliers.

  • China’s Oil Demand Is Tumbling the Most Since Wuhan Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China is heading for the largest oil demand shock since the early days of the pandemic as the nation’s efforts to tame a rapidly spreading virus hobbles vast swathes of the economy.Most Read from BloombergThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help IndiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukr

  • China is trying to change its problematic retirement age

    China has some of the youngest retirement ages in the world, which is becoming a major problem for a country that is steadily aging. The official retirement age for men is 60. Women in managerial positions have a retirement age of 55, while blue-collar female workers can retire at 50.

  • Why Upstart's High Profitability Is Highly Unusual

    With the stock down by more than 75% over the past six months, this fintech looks like an excellent buy-and-hold investment.

  • Top REITs for May 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to invest easily in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Crushes Earnings Estimates. Contract Steel Pricing Does It.

    Cleveland-Cliffs beat top- and bottom-line estimates. The company can thank contract vs. spot commodity pricing.

  • Lithium price skyrockets as electric vehicle demand takes off

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss the rise in price for lithium as demand for electric vehicles increases.

  • Travel stocks rise as spending shifts from goods to services

    The rise in leisure and travel stocks may be a sign that the consumer is making an expected shift from goods to services as the pandemic winds down.

  • Elon Musk’s Boring Company raises $675 million, Obamas to leave Spotify, Amazon debuts new service

    Notable business headlines include Elon Musk’s The Boring Company raising $675 million for its tunnel-making venture, the Obama’s looking to end their exclusive podcast deal with Spotify, and Amazon debuting its new ‘Buy with Prime’ service for third-party sellers.

  • Oil prices head for a weekly loss as investors ride supply-and-demand seesaw

    Investors are caught between varying supply and demand worries as oil futures head fora weekly loss.

  • Boeing's Janene Collins tackles supplier challenges to head off disruptions

    Now she leads one for Boeing, composed of a network of more than 3,000 suppliers that make 560 million parts a year, valued at $19 billion. In the early days of the pandemic, Collins’ team revamped the way it works with the full spectrum of suppliers to get ahead of potential material shortages that could disrupt post-pandemic production. The Business Journal talked to Collins about Boeing’s project to map all the parts of its supply chain, how she got to Boeing, and how the pandemic changed what she did in her free time.

  • Netflix Is Getting Into Advertising. Here Are 2 Other Stocks That Will Benefit

    Huge news came out this week when Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) management announced on the first-quarter earnings call that the company plans to launch an advertising-supported tier for its subscription streaming service. There were scant details about what the price point would be, how it would work, or the real reasons why Netflix is deciding to embrace ads now. Netflix's announcement also suggests a boost is coming to the connected-TV (CTV) advertising industry.

  • Explainer - Germany's new gas storage law - how will it work?

    A bill to guarantee minimum gas storage levels in Germany, whose underground facilities account for a quarter of the EU bloc's total capacity, will kick in from May 1 after parliamentary approval. The law, which is meant to lessen the exposure of Europe's biggest economy to the size and speed of gas flows out of Russia for the next three years, sets out minimum capacity requirements to create a buffer before the next heating season that starts in October. Germany's action comes ahead of planned EU moves to improve member states' energy supply security following major prices rises, exacerbated by leading exporter Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Loss of fertilizer supplies from Russia feeds food inflation, benefits other producers

    Fertilizer costs have roughly doubled from a year ago as the war in Ukraine disrupted the flow of supplies from Russia, the world’s largest exporter of the commodity. That has contributed to higher global prices for food, especially corn.

  • Millennials are already thinking of retirement — but are they thinking about the right things?

    The biggest group in the United States is now millennials, those born between 1981 and 1996. Naturally, this has attracted the attention of investment firms, who want to market to, and manage the assets of, this vast group. After all—and it seems hard to believe, but ​m​illennials could begin retiring in the early 2040s, just two decades from now.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 58% to Buy Now and Hold

    The market has been turbulent in recent months, and investors have been quick to sell out of software stocks with growth-dependent valuations amid a rising tide of risk factors. Many growth stocks with the potential to deliver multibagger returns over the long term have seen their valuations depressed and are worth pouncing on today. One of those growth stocks, Unity Software (NYSE: U), has seen its share price fall roughly 60% from the lifetime high it reached last November, and the stock has what it takes to deliver market-crushing returns.

  • Where Retirees Rely Most (and Least) on Social Security – 2022 Edition

    Retirement can often be daunting because it means a shift from traditional income to a reliance on savings, investments and government programs such as Social Security. However, for most Americans, the government safety net is not enough to live on. … Continue reading → The post Where Retirees Rely Most (and Least) on Social Security – 2022 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Halliburton Earnings Top As Oilfield Services Demand Booms; BKR Stock Falls On Earnings Miss

    Demand for oil services is strong amid high oil prices. But Baker Hughes' profit margins slipped.

  • Top Gold Stocks for May 2022

    Gold has long been regarded as a safe haven in times of market turmoil. Many investors have gained exposure to the precious metal by buying stocks of companies engaged in exploration and mining. Gold stocks, as represented by the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Activision Blizzard Dodges Another Bullet

    Things are looking up for Activision Blizzard . The video game publisher has had a rough go of things over the last year, starting with multiple sexual harassment accusations and a plethora of lawsuits from both past and former employees. A Wall Street Journal investigation in late 2021 also alleges that Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick was aware of the harassment issues within the company and swept them under the rug.