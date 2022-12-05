Global Remote Tank Monitoring Market Report 2022: Featuring Otodata, Anova, SkyBitz & Many More

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Remote Tank Monitoring Market - 5th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This strategic research report analyses the latest trends and developments on the market for connected tanks. The report provides you with 85 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

The global installed base of active remote tank monitoring (RTM) solutions reached 6.2 million units at the end of 2021, according to the research report. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.9%, the active installed base is estimated to reach 23 million units worldwide in 2026.

The analyst estimates that the European market accounted for almost 1.5 million active RTM systems at the end of 2021. The North American market is estimated to be larger than the European at around 2.6 million active units. The Asia-Pacific market is moreover estimated to represent an installed base of about 1.4 million RTM systems. South America and Middle East & Africa are smaller markets having installed bases of 310,000 units and 434,000 units respectively.

There are more than 100 RTM solution vendors active on the market worldwide and this report covers 63 companies. The analyst ranks Otodata once again as the leading RTM solution provider in terms of the active installed base worldwide with an installed base of about 1.6 million RTM units.

Otodata is based in Canada and primarily focuses on the fuel reseller segment in North America. Otodata has so far acquired 3 companies to boost its growth plans: Wise Telemetry in April 2021, Wireless Applications Corporation (WACnGO) in December 2021 and AIUT's LPG branch in June 2022. Anova and SkyBitz (Ametek) were in second and third place having achieved installed bases of about 890,000 units and 195,000 units respectively.

Anova has done a string of acquisitions including Independent Technologies, Wikon, ISA - Intelligent Sensing Anywhere, iTank (Sierra Wireless) and Silicon Controls to become the second largest RTM solution vendor with more than 2,000 customers in 75 countries. SkyBitz is based in the US and most of its tanks under management can be found in North America and a few in Mexico and other countries. Polish AIUT and Tank Utility followed in fourth and fifth place and had installed bases of 172,000 and 125,000 tank monitoring systems respectively. Sensile Technologies, FoxInsights, Angus Energy, Kingspan, Dunraven Systems and Powelectrics are also ranked among the largest providers with 60,000 - 100,000 units each. Other RTM solution providers with installed bases of 21,000 - 50,000 RTM systems in active use at the end of 2021 include Varec, ATEK Access Technologies, Banner Engineering, FreeWave, GreenCityZen, Insite Platform Partners, SilentSoft, Schmitt Industries and Tecson.

Story continues

Highlights from the report:

Insights from numerous interviews with market-leading companies

Comprehensive overview of the remote tank monitoring value chain and key applications

Summary of the latest industry trends and developments

Updated in-depth profiles of 70 key players in this market

Reviews of vendor market shares and competitive dynamics

Extensive global and regional market forecasts lasting until 2026

This report answers the following questions:

What is the potential market size for remote tank monitoring applications?

Which trends and developments are shaping the market?

Which are the key application areas for this technology?

What business models are used by the solution vendors?

What are the market shares for the leading solution vendors?

How will emerging LPWA connectivity options affect the market?

How will the remote tank level monitoring market evolve in the future?

Who Should Read This Report?

The Global Remote Tank Monitoring Market is the foremost source of information about the adoption of connected tank level measurement devices in multiple market segments. Whether you are a device vendor, service provider, telecom operator, investor, consultant, tank fleet owner or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from this in-depth research.

Key Topics Covered:





Executive Summary

1 Tank Monitoring Solutions

2 Market Forecasts and Trends

3 Company Profiles and Strategies

Glossary

Companies Mentioned

360Tanks

AIUT (AllSenso)

Angus Energy

Anova

Asset Monitoring Solutions

ATEK Access Technologies (TankScan)

Automation Products Group

AXsensor

Banner Engineering

Digi International

Dunraven Systems

Electronic Sensors (Level Devil)

Emerson

Endress+Hauser

ETM Matteknik

Farm Monitoring Solutions

Farmbot

FarmChem

FLO-CORP

Flowline

Four Data

FoxInsights

FreeWave Technologies

Gasbot

Gobius Sensor Technology

GreenCityZen

Hawk Measurement

HMS Industrial Networks

Hoover Circular Solutions

HyDip (IOR)

iLevel

InSite Platform Partners (North American Satellite Corporation)

iTankData

Kingspan

Measure Connect Display (MCD)

Micro-Design

Nanolike

New Boundary Technologies

OleumTech

Omniflex

Oriel Systems

Otodata

Packwise

Pedigree Technologies

Pepperl+Fuchs

Piusi

Powelectrics

Pulsa

REDtrac

Rugged Telemetry

Schmitt Industries (Xact Tank Monitoring Systems)

Schneider Electric

Senix

Sensile Technologies (WIKA)

Siemens

SilentSoft

SkyBitz (Ametek)

Solidat Applied Technologies

Tank Utility (Generac)

Tanktel

Tecson

Tekelek

Terabee

Top Fuel

Trimble

Valarm

Varec

VEGA

WellAware

WIKA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6smm96

