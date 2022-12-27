U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,883.50
    +13.75 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,534.00
    +159.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,083.00
    +7.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,780.80
    +8.20 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.90
    +0.34 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.10
    +11.90 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    +0.39 (+1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0635
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.02
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2031
    -0.0035 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3190
    +0.4590 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,839.77
    -12.47 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.23
    -0.72 (-0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,447.87
    +42.00 (+0.16%)
     

Global Remote Towers Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·19 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Remote Towers estimated at US$152. 2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1. 1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 32.

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Remote Towers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032764/?utm_source=GNW
9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Contingency, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 34.6% CAGR and reach US$620.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Multiple segment is readjusted to a revised 32.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $45.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.8% CAGR

The Remote Towers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$45.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$188.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 31.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 29.6% and 28.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.1% CAGR.

Single Segment to Record 29.4% CAGR

In the global Single segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 29.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$27.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$164.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Frequentis Group
Harris Corporation
Indra Navia AS
Indra Sistemas, S.A.
Kongsberg Gruppen
Leonardo S.P.A
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Raytheon Company
Saab AB
Searidge Technologies
Thales Group


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032764/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Remote Towers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remote Towers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contingency by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Contingency by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multiple by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Multiple by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Single by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Single by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Communication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Communication by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Information & Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Information & Control by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flight Data Handling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Flight Data Handling by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remote Tower Modules by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Remote Tower Modules by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Network Solutions by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Airport Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Airport Equipment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 23: World Remote Towers Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Remote Towers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Remote
Towers by Operation Type - Contingency, Multiple and Single -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 25: USA 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers by Operation
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Contingency,
Multiple and Single for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Remote
Towers by Application - Other Applications, Communication,
Information & Control and Flight Data Handling - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 27: USA 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Communication, Information & Control and Flight
Data Handling for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Remote
Towers by System Type - Remote Tower Modules, Network Solutions
and Airport Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: USA 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers by System
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote Tower
Modules, Network Solutions and Airport Equipment for the Years
2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remote Towers by Operation Type - Contingency, Multiple and
Single - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 31: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers by
Operation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Contingency, Multiple and Single for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remote Towers by Application - Other Applications,
Communication, Information & Control and Flight Data Handling -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Communication, Information & Control and Flight
Data Handling for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remote Towers by System Type - Remote Tower Modules, Network
Solutions and Airport Equipment - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers by System
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote Tower
Modules, Network Solutions and Airport Equipment for the Years
2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Remote Towers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remote Towers by Operation Type - Contingency, Multiple and
Single - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 37: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers by
Operation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Contingency, Multiple and Single for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remote Towers by Application - Other Applications,
Communication, Information & Control and Flight Data Handling -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Communication, Information & Control and Flight
Data Handling for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remote Towers by System Type - Remote Tower Modules, Network
Solutions and Airport Equipment - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers by System
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote Tower
Modules, Network Solutions and Airport Equipment for the Years
2021 & 2027

CHINA
Remote Towers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 42: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remote Towers by Operation Type - Contingency, Multiple and
Single - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 43: China 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers by
Operation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Contingency, Multiple and Single for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remote Towers by Application - Other Applications,
Communication, Information & Control and Flight Data Handling -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: China 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Communication, Information & Control and Flight
Data Handling for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remote Towers by System Type - Remote Tower Modules, Network
Solutions and Airport Equipment - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: China 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers by System
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote Tower
Modules, Network Solutions and Airport Equipment for the Years
2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Remote Towers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remote Towers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 49: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remote Towers by Operation Type - Contingency, Multiple and
Single - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers by
Operation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Contingency, Multiple and Single for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remote Towers by Application - Other Applications,
Communication, Information & Control and Flight Data Handling -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Communication, Information & Control and Flight
Data Handling for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remote Towers by System Type - Remote Tower Modules, Network
Solutions and Airport Equipment - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 55: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers by System
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote Tower
Modules, Network Solutions and Airport Equipment for the Years
2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Remote Towers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remote Towers by Operation Type - Contingency, Multiple and
Single - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: France 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers by
Operation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Contingency, Multiple and Single for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remote Towers by Application - Other Applications,
Communication, Information & Control and Flight Data Handling -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: France 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Communication, Information & Control and Flight
Data Handling for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 60: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remote Towers by System Type - Remote Tower Modules, Network
Solutions and Airport Equipment - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 61: France 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers by System
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote Tower
Modules, Network Solutions and Airport Equipment for the Years
2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Remote Towers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remote Towers by Operation Type - Contingency, Multiple and
Single - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers by
Operation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Contingency, Multiple and Single for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remote Towers by Application - Other Applications,
Communication, Information & Control and Flight Data Handling -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Communication, Information & Control and Flight
Data Handling for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 66: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remote Towers by System Type - Remote Tower Modules, Network
Solutions and Airport Equipment - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 67: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers by
System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote
Tower Modules, Network Solutions and Airport Equipment for the
Years 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remote Towers by Operation Type - Contingency, Multiple and
Single - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers by
Operation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Contingency, Multiple and Single for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remote Towers by Application - Other Applications,
Communication, Information & Control and Flight Data Handling -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Communication, Information & Control and Flight
Data Handling for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 72: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remote Towers by System Type - Remote Tower Modules, Network
Solutions and Airport Equipment - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 73: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers by System
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote Tower
Modules, Network Solutions and Airport Equipment for the Years
2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Remote Towers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Remote
Towers by Operation Type - Contingency, Multiple and Single -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: UK 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers by Operation
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Contingency,
Multiple and Single for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Remote
Towers by Application - Other Applications, Communication,
Information & Control and Flight Data Handling - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 77: UK 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Communication, Information & Control and Flight
Data Handling for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 78: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Remote
Towers by System Type - Remote Tower Modules, Network Solutions
and Airport Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 79: UK 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers by System
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote Tower
Modules, Network Solutions and Airport Equipment for the Years
2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Remote Towers by Operation Type - Contingency, Multiple and
Single - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers
by Operation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Contingency, Multiple and Single for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Remote Towers by Application - Other Applications,
Communication, Information & Control and Flight Data Handling -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Communication, Information & Control and Flight
Data Handling for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 84: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Remote Towers by System Type - Remote Tower Modules,
Network Solutions and Airport Equipment - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 85: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers
by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote
Tower Modules, Network Solutions and Airport Equipment for the
Years 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Remote Towers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Remote Towers by Operation Type - Contingency, Multiple and
Single - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers by
Operation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Contingency, Multiple and Single for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Remote Towers by Application - Other Applications,
Communication, Information & Control and Flight Data Handling -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Communication, Information & Control and Flight
Data Handling for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Remote Towers by System Type - Remote Tower Modules,
Network Solutions and Airport Equipment - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 91: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers by
System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote
Tower Modules, Network Solutions and Airport Equipment for the
Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Remote Towers by Operation Type - Contingency, Multiple and
Single - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers by
Operation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Contingency, Multiple and Single for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Remote Towers by Application - Other Applications,
Communication, Information & Control and Flight Data Handling -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Communication, Information & Control and Flight
Data Handling for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 96: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Remote Towers by System Type - Remote Tower Modules,
Network Solutions and Airport Equipment - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 97: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Remote Towers by
System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote
Tower Modules, Network Solutions and Airport Equipment for the
Years 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032764/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Morningstar's List of Best-to-Own Healthcare Stocks

    'Healthcare is a sector that generally holds steady no matter what is happening in the economy,' the research firm said.

  • 11 Best Farmland and Agriculture Stocks To Buy Heading Into 2023

    In this article, we discuss 11 best farmland and agriculture stocks to buy heading into 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Farmland and Agriculture Stocks to Buy. Kenneth Scott Zuckerberg, lead analyst and senior economist with CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange division, told S&P Global Commodities Insights in […]

  • Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Verizon (VZ) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) is a Trending Stock

    Fortinet (FTNT) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Buy This Warren Buffett-Owned Stock for 2023 and Beyond

    Due to rising interest rates and fears that the economy may eventually slow down, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has plunged 34% year to date. Shares of healthcare products distribution company McKesson (NYSE: MCK) have soared a blistering 54% so far in 2022. With a market capitalization of $54 billion, McKesson is the leading player in the medical distribution oligopoly along with AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health.

  • These 2 Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

    Finding stocks expected to beat quarterly earnings estimates becomes an easier task with our Zacks Earnings ESP.

  • Time for reflection: How will FTX’s implosion impact crypto regulation?

    This year's cascade of crypto collapses should be a wake-up call to regulators, says the Independent Community Bankers of America's Brian Laverdure.

  • Is SWRSX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

    MF Bond Report for SWRSX

  • What are fractional shares and how do they work?

    Fractional shares allow investors with limited funds to buy less than a whole stock.

  • China’s Economy Is Showing Increasing Strain From the Covid Tsunami

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiSouthwest Storm Chaos to Continue as Flight Schedules SlashedWorld Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysChina’s economy continued to slow in D

  • Brazil Analysts See Higher Inflation, Benchmark Rate in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiSouthwest Storm Chaos to Continue as Flight Schedules SlashedWorld Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysBrazil analysts raised their estimates

  • Crypto Bankruptcies Chip Away at Customers’ Anonymity

    Bankruptcy courts are weighing if crypto customers’ identities should remain private despite the transparency rules of chapter 11.

  • Russia’s Gas Production, Exports Shrink Under Sanctions Pressure

    Western import bans and price caps have battered foreign demand, but their exact impact is unclear because Moscow stopped posting trade data.

  • Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) Stock

    Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

  • Healthcare Deal-Making Set to Surge in 2023

    On the other side, you had plenty of cash-starved smaller-size biotech companies, whose valuations took a hit during the market downturn, offering discounted assets. The health sector’s aggregate deal value dropped 56% to $202 billion year-to-date, S&P Global Market Intelligence wrote in a report published Dec. 19.

  • Credit-Market Rebound Leaves Korea’s Weaker Firms Lagging Behind

    (Bloomberg) -- Lower-rated won corporate notes have lagged the rebound in high-grade peers after South Korea’s credit rout, a trend that may continue on concerns about an economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiSouthwest Storm Chaos to Continue as Flight Schedules SlashedWorld Economy Is Headed

  • Rivian Is Having a Horrible Year

    What a horrible year: Rivian would be tempted to say. Everything went wrong on the stock market for the young electric vehicle manufacturer, considered one of Tesla's most serious rivals. At the time of writing, Rivian's stock is trading around $19.14.

  • China Banks Rush Traders Back to Office on Covid Disruptions

    (Bloomberg) -- Some Chinese financial institutions are rushing employees back to office as surging absences of traders and other key personnel due to the nation’s massive Covid-19 outbreak start to disrupt operations. Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiSouthwest Storm Chaos to Continue as Flight Schedules Sl

  • Toyota Worldwide November Production Rises 1.5%

    Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) posted a 1.5% increase in production for the month of November, to 833,104 units. Worldwide production, including Daihatsu and Hino brands, rose 1.8% to 982,552 units. The company attributed the growth to solid demand, primarily in North America, in addition to a rebound from the impact of parts supply shortages associated with the spread of COVID-19 in Southeast Asia in the previous year. Toyota production in Japan slipped 3.3% to 266,174 units. The auto major expor

  • Japan Inks LNG Deals With US, Oman to Secure Fuel Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan agreed to purchase more liquefied natural gas from the US and Oman in the latest move to secure fuel supplies and avoid future shortages.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiSouthwest Storm Chaos to Continue as Flight Schedules SlashedWorld Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Resear