Global Remote Towers Markets, 2022-2027 - Increased Cost-Saving and Efficiency & Safety Drive Market Growth
Global Remote Towers Market
Dublin, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Remote Towers Market by Operation Type (Single, Multiple, Contingency), System Type (Airport Equipment, Remote Tower Modules, Solutions & Software), Application (Communication, Information & Control, Surveillance) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global remote towers market is projected to grow from USD 0.3 Billion in 2022 to USD 0.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2027.
Remote towers refer to air traffic control towers that are remotely located, either near or far from airports. They provide Air Traffic Services (ATS) remotely through a real-time visual reproduction of the airport via high-definition cameras. These towers replace an air traffic control operator's direct out-of-the-window view with a live video feed.
Remote towers consist of workstations known as Controller Working Positions (CWPs) that can control multiple airports simultaneously or on in a sequence as per a pre-determined schedule. This report also discusses the benefits of digital towers. A digital tower is a larger airport with numerous digital data sources such as surveillance and ATM data, where the opportunity to integrate fruitful data can prove beneficial.
This market report covers various applications and systems related to remote towers that are used in commercial and military airports. Remote towers are evolving rapidly in terms of technology, with the development of new, advanced, and high-speed cameras, remote modules, and communication systems. Increased cost-saving, efficiency, and safety fuel the demand for remote towers.
The operational and financial effect of COVID-19 on the aviation industry is unparalleled.
Air travel worldwide almost entirely ceased in April 2020, and this negatively impacted the remote towers market as well. Domestic air travel has improved to around 65% of pre-crisis levels, while international air travel is still down roughly 70% due to travel restrictions. Additionally, profiles for traffic recovery vary dramatically by region and country.
However, with the revival of COVID-19 variants in some regions, there remains ambiguity over how soon international traffic will recover regardless of the rollout of vaccinations. Business development opportunity of multiple remote tower firms has been severely impacted due to the overall shortage in demand of remote tower systems due to COVID-19 pandemic.
By operation type, the multiple segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
In the simultaneous or a multiple configurations, the module and CWP enable Air traffic Service (ATS) to operate for two or more airports at the same time.
In order to operate airport safely and to save build cost, equipment, and manpower, major airport operators and Air Navigation Service together are working towards connecting various small airports with low traffic and making centralized to manage.
Based on investment, the expansion & modernization segment is projected to lead the remote towers market during the forecast period.
Various European and American airports, including London City Airport (UK), Heathrow Airport (UK), Saarbrucken (Germany), Erfurt (Germany), and Dresden (Germany) are operating through expansion and modernization programs.
The key priority of airport operators and air navigation service providers is to centralize 2-3 airports with low and medium air traffic with remote towers infrastructure.
Communication segment would lead based on application because it is a crucial component for air traffic management
Communication between air traffic controllers and aircraft is in the form of voice and text.
Remote towers are equipped with specific systems that process and display communication data. These systems collect and relay communications between control working positions (CWPs) and the aircraft.
Europe to lead the remote tower market in 2022, with the UK, and Sweden accounting for the significant share of the regional market.
The growing demand for remote towers in the European region with the development of new and technologically advanced remote towers component such as high-resolution cameras and panoramic display and communication systems are the key factors driving the market in Europe.
Competitive landscape
Saab (Sweden), Thales Group (France), Frequentis Group (Austria), Indra Sistemas (Spain), and L3Harris Technologies (US) are some of the leading players operating in the remote towers market.
These key players offer remote towers technology across the North America, European, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.
Premium Insights
Increased Cost-Saving and Efficiency & Safety Drive Market Growth
By Application, Communication Segment Projected to Lead Market During Forecast Period
By System Type, Remote Tower Module Segment Projected to Lead Market During Forecast Period
By Operation Type, Contingency Segment Projected to Lead Market During Forecast Period
Military Airport Segment Projected to Witness Upward Trend During Forecast Period
China Projected to be Fastest-Growing Market from 2022 to 2027
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increased Cost Savings
Enhanced Efficiency and Safety
Growth in Air Passenger Traffic Fueling Demand for New Airlines
Growing Investments Across Aviation Industry
Improved Situational Awareness with Digital Towers for Military Sector
Restraints
Limited Network Infrastructure
Capacity Issues of Big Airports
Opportunities
Modernization of Current Air Traffic Management Infrastructure
Growth of Overall Air Traffic Management Industry
Digitalization in Air Traffic Management
Challenges
Rise in Cyber Threats to Air Traffic Management
Risks Associated with Automation and Need for Extensive Training & Familiarity with New Remote Towers
Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Remote Towers Market Players
Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
Air Traffic Control (Atc) Charges
Safety, Efficiency, & Transparency
International Campaigns
Exception Still Exists:
Regulatory Landscape for Deployment of Remote and Digital Tower Technology
Industry Trends
Technology Trends
5G Network
Digitalization
Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Quantum Computing
Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System (Stars)
Airport Safety Nets
Technology Analysis
Ads-B Streamlining Surveillance Technologies
Ai Innovations Provide Cutting-Edge Solutions in Air Traffic Control
Automation in Atc
Use Cases
Air Traffic Control the Netherlands (Lvnl)'s Air Traffic Control Initiative for Regional Airports
Jersey Airport's Digital Air Traffic Control Tower
Searidge Technologies' Enhanced Airport Vision Display (Eavd)
Isavia and Frequentis Group Partnership
Cranfield University and Saab Partnership
Impact of Megatrends
Internet of Things (Iot)
Enhanced Situational Awareness
Innovations & Patent Registrations
