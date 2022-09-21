The global remote workplace services market size to grow from USD 20.1 billion in 2022 to USD 58.5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.8%

ReportLinker

during the forecast period. The digital transformation of work processes and systems that is driving the remote workplace services is the requirement to increase employee engagement in order to lower attrition and keep a competitive workforce.

New York, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Remote Workplace Services Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320078/?utm_source=GNW

The main objectives of remote workplace services usually concentrate on enhancing productivity, communication, and engagement.



As per organization size, SMEs segment to grow at a the highest CAGR during the forecast period

SMEs are anticipated to develop at a highest CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period, while the large enterprises sector is expected to hold a larger market share based on organization size. Therefore, the adoption of remote workplace services is comparatively higher in large organizations than SMEs. There are many reasons for the higher adoption of remote workplace services among large enterprises, including the fact that they are more secure financially and can make significant investments in cutting-edge technology more readily than SMEs.



As per regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

As per regions, the Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.3% in the remote workplace services market. The major economies in the Asia Pacific region, such as China, India, Japan, Australia, & New Zealand, and the rest of Asia Pacific, showcase a rapid rate of remote workplace service. Zensar, Wipro, Infosys, TCS, and HCL Technologies. In this region, remote workplace services are anticipated to grow quickly during the forecast year due to the growing adoption of cloud technologies and the rising IT demands for digital transformation. Global businesses desire to establish a presence here due to the region’s enormous client potential. Due to these reasons, businesses would profit from adopting remote workplace services as they would be able to provide better customer service, unite their workforce, increase operational efficiency, improve automation, and save operational expenses.



As per component, services to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

As per component, services is estimated to hold the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.1% in the remote workplace services market. Remote workplace services are further categorized into professional services and managed services. To ensure visibility and security across all business functions, professional services assist enterprises from many industries with consultation, integration, and support in dealing with threats efficiently. Managed services can help businesses with remote work support in the following four ways: cloud support & services, collaboration solutions, redundant IT support, and security. Professional services can create plans for sustaining remote worker engagement, define procedures that enable technology-based learning and remote employee self-service, and establish policies for remote work that include explicit timing and designated demographics.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the remote workplace services market.

• By Company: Tier I: 32%, Tier II: 49%, and Tier III: 19%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 33%, D-Level Executives: 22%, and Managers: 45%

• By Region: APAC: 35%, Europe: 20%, North America: 40%, Rest of World: 5%

The report includes the study of key players offering remote workplace services.It profiles major vendors in the remote workplace services market.



Some of the major remote workplace services market vendors are Wipro (India), HCL Technologies (India), TCS (India), Atos (France), Accenture (Ireland), IBM (US), NTT Data (Japan), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), VMware (US), Unisys (US). Some others players of cloud native storage market are Zensar (India), DXC Technology (US), Fujitsu (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Cognizant (US), Infosys (India), Capgemini (France), Citrix (US), and others.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the remote workplace services market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall remote workplace services market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320078/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



