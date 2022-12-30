U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,849.25
    -22.50 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,248.00
    -127.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,928.25
    -104.50 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,763.80
    -13.30 (-0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.11
    -0.29 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0664
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.17
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2030
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8820
    -1.1480 (-0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,511.48
    -108.04 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.25
    -1.53 (-0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

Global Remotes Markets Report 2023-2027 - Next-generation Motion-sensing Remotes Gaining Traction

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Remotes Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The remotes market is poised to grow by 73.85 mn units during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 1.95% during the forecast period.

This study identifies the introduction of next-generation motion-sensing remotes as one of the prime reasons driving the remotes market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of low-power remotes and the introduction of voice-controlled tv remotes will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The market is driven by the increasing sales of smart TVs, the availability of multifunctional gaming consoles, and the increasing number of pay-TV subscribers.

The report on the remotes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading remotes market vendors.

Also, the remotes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Companies Mentioned

  • Bose Corp.

  • Crestron Electronics Inc.

  • dreamgear LLC

  • Dusun Electron Ltd.

  • Infrared Remote Solutions Inc.

  • Laxmi Remote India Pvt Ltd.

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Logitech International SA

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Razer Inc.

  • Reliable Technologies

  • Remote Solution Co. Ltd.

  • ruwido austria GmbH

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Chuangrongfa Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Sony Group Corp.

  • Universal Electronics Inc.

  • Wybor

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • SMK Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global remotes market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 TVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Set-top boxes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Gaming consoles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Type
7.3 Standard - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Motion controlled - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Voice controlled - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8pkso8

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett jumps into local politics to fight Omaha streetcar project

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett broke with his practice of staying out of local politics to urge his hometown of Omaha to abandon its planned streetcar project because he says it's too expensive and not as flexible as buses.

  • 73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    Portfolio concentration is a big reason the Oracle of Omaha has outperformed for more than a half-century.

  • Eli Lilly announces billion-dollar life-sciences campus in Concord: CBJ's No. 2 story of 2022

    Eli Lilly's 415-acre Concord project is expected to house a five-building campus with manufacturing, logistics, a quality-control lab and central utilities plant.

  • Putin says Russia now one of China's leading oil and gas suppliers

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia had become one of China's leading suppliers of oil and gas, with 13.8 billion cubic metres of gas shipped to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline in the first 11 months of 2022. In remarks at the start of a video conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Putin said: "According to the results of this year, Russia has become one of the leaders in oil exports to China."

  • Poland, Germany’s Plans for Russia Oil Pivot Start to Take Shape

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany and Poland pledged to stop buying Russian oil by the end of this year. Their plans to do so are starting to take shape.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkUS Weighs Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Bolster UkraineWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseGermany, Europe’s top buyer of Russian cr

  • 4 Integrated US Oil Stocks Set to Escape Industry Weakness

    From upstream activities to refining, prospects for companies are not at all rosy now, dampening the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas US Integrated industry. COP, OXY, HES and WHD will likely survive the business challenges.

  • Why So Many Accountants Are Quitting

    More than 300,000 U.S. accountants and auditors have left their jobs in the past two years, a 17% decline, and the dwindling number of college students coming into the field can’t fill the gap. Young professionals in the 25- to 34-year-old range and midcareer professionals between the ages of 45 and 54 also departed in high numbers starting in 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The huge gap between companies that need accountants and trained professionals has led to salary bumps and more temporary workers joining the sector.

  • Keystone Pipeline to Fully Restart After Oil Spill, Repairs

    The operator of the Keystone oil pipeline said it was moving to fully reactivate the system, ending a weekslong outage that pressured U.S. oil prices and complicated some Gulf Coast refiners’ operations. TC Energy said Thursday that it had completed repairs, inspection and testing on the pipeline and that the system was now operational to all delivery points. It had said last week that it had received approval from the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration to restart a 300-mile branch linking Steele City, Neb., to the main U.S. oil storage hub in Cushing, Okla.

  • Workers and retirees are getting some year-end goodies from Washington — and more could be on the way

    As part of a bigger bill to keep the government running, Congress has passed, and President Biden has signed, something called Secure 2.0, which will make it easier for millions of Americans to stash more cash in their workplace retirement plans. Finally, it will make it easier for part-time workers to enroll in an employer’s retirement plan, by requiring plans to automatically enroll workers unless they opt out. Why should retirement plans be available only to full-time workers?

  • 1 Thing to Watch Before You Buy Roku Stock

    Knowing a small, but important, detail about this streaming platform's operations might change your entire perspective.

  • China Sets The Tone In Oil Markets At Year's End

    News about the reopening of the Chinese economy and a surging number of COVID cases a few days later has dominated the headlines this week

  • Diesel Prices In 2023? Don't Expect Much Relief

    Diesel prices are off record highs but remain elevated. Analysts expect tight supplies and strong demand in 2023.

  • Elon Musk’s net worth collapse is biggest loss of wealth in modern history

    Billionaire’s fortune has fallen by $200bn, roughly equivalent to the GDP of Greece

  • Oil set to end turbulent 2022 with second annual gain

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday and were on track for a second straight annual gain in a volatile year marked by tight supplies because of the Ukraine war and weakening demand from the world's top crude importer, China. Crude surged in March with global benchmark Brent reaching $139.13 a barrel, the highest since 2008, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked supply concerns. Prices cooled rapidly in 2022's second half on worries about global recession.

  • If you’re planning to retire, first you need a plan

    Collectively, we have $35 trillion in retirement savings, yet six out of 10 Americans believe Social Security will be their main source of income.

  • Oil Prices Ending 2022 Close to Where They Began It, Despite Russia War Spike

    The Keystone Pipeline, which delivers oil from Canada to the U.S., is fully up and running after a partial shutdown following a leak in Kansas.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights GoDaddy, Vipshop Holdings, MakeMyTrip and Asure Software

    GoDaddy, Vipshop Holdings, MakeMyTrip and Asure Software have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • BYD Hikes Pricing for Dolphin Model Despite Slowing Car Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- BYD Co., China’s biggest maker of clean cars, has increased pricing for its popular Dolphin model and scrapped an entry-level version of the vehicle, just as automobile demand in the nation looks to be coming off the boil.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkUS Weighs Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Bolster UkraineWall Str

  • 5 ways to earn passive income

    From renting out your closet to wrapping your car in ads, there are plenty of ways to make extra cash on the side.

  • Should you have a mortgage in retirement?

    If your mortgage interest is minimal, you may benefit from investing your extra money instead.