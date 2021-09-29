U.S. markets close in 2 hours 19 minutes

Global Renal Care Management Market Report 2021 - Leveraging on the Hospital-at-home Model for Improved Market Penetration

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Renal Care Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global prevalence of CKD is estimated to be about 9% to 10%

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is associated with poor outcomes, mainly due to the high burden of comorbidity. Along with rising aging population, increasing number of CKD patients are suffering from comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, heart failure, cancer, and mental ill health.

Renal care management has been expanding from the stage of just caring for End Stage Renal Disease (ESKD) patients to prevention of patients from developing chronic kidney diseases. Statistics suggest that approximately 90% of the patients are not even aware that they have a kidney disease, and estimated 38% of ESKD patients eventually require dialysis.

Renal care solution providers understand the importance of managing associated comorbid conditions and are, therefore, offering collaborative solutions that target these conditions. Fresenius has collaborated with Livongo (part of Teladoc) to allow its CKD patients to access Livongo's proven hypertension and diabetes management solutions.

Major participants such as Fresenius and Diaverum are already offering care coordination solutions and exploring the 360-care model for both patients undergoing treatment and the at-risk patient group.

Specialized technology companies such as Cricket Health and Somatus are offering an integrated care model to their partners based on their proprietary data-driven predictive technology.

The adoption of integrated, value-based model is expected to prevent or delay disease progression as well as improve care quality.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Renal Care Management Market

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

  • Growth Environment

  • Renal Care - Increasing Clinical Burden and Need for Care Innovation

  • Race to Renal Value Based Care (VBC)

  • VBC to Provide a Strong Platform for Payer-driven Innovations and Major Industry Disruptions

  • Patient-centric Approach to Provide Technology Innovation and New Care Model Opportunities

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Renal Care Management

  • Key Questions This Study Will Answer

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Market Segmentation

  • Renal Care - Increasing Clinical Burden and Need for Care Innovation

  • COVID-19 to Directly Impact the Demand for Renal Care Solutions

  • High Economical Burden for Kidney Failure

  • Dialysis Accessibility Impacted by Affordability, Supply Shortage, Government Polices, as well as Clinical Preference

  • Growth Drivers for Renal Care Management

  • Growth Restraints for Renal Care Management

3. Forecast Analysis - Dialysis Products Market

  • Forecast Assumptions - Dialysis Products Market

  • Key Growth Metrics for Global Dialysis Products Market

  • Revenue Forecast - Global Dialysis Products Market

  • Revenue Forecast - Global Dialysis Products Segment

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis, Global Dialysis Products Market

  • Revenue Forecast - Global Dialysis Products Market Regional Insights

4. Forecast Analysis - Dialysis Service Market

  • Key Growth Metrics for Global Dialysis Service Market

  • Revenue Forecast - Global Dialysis Service Market

  • Revenue Forecast - Global Dialysis Service Segment

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis, Global Dialysis Service Market

  • Revenue Forecast - Global Dialysis Service Market Regional Insights

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hemodialysis Products

  • Key Growth Metrics for Hemodialysis Products Segment

  • Revenue Forecast, Hemodialysis Products Segment

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis, Hemodialysis Products Segment

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Peritoneal Dialysis Products

  • Key Growth Metrics for Peritoneal Dialysis Products Segment

  • Revenue Forecast, Peritoneal Dialysis Products Segment

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis, Peritoneal Dialysis Products Segment

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, In-center Dialysis Services

  • Key Growth Metrics for In-center Dialysis Services Segment

  • Revenue Forecast, In-center Dialysis Services Segment

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis, In-center Dialysis Services Segment

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, At-home Dialysis Services Segment

  • Key Growth Metrics for At-home Dialysis Services Segment

  • Revenue Forecast, At-home Dialysis Services Segment

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis, At-home Dialysis Services Segment

9. Competitive Landscape Analysis

  • Competitive Environment - Renal Care Management

  • Key Competitors in Renal Care Management

  • Race to Renal Value Based Care (VBC)

  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Dialysis Products Market

  • Revenue Share - Renal Care Management (US Dialysis Service)

  • Revenue Share - Renal Care Management (Global Dialysis Products)

  • Revenue Share Analysis - Renal Care Management

10. Growth Potential Assessment - Value-based Renal Care

  • Need for Focused Care Coordination

  • Shift to Value-based Care - Prevention and Comprehensive Disease Management

  • Integrated Value-based Care Coordination Model

  • Patient-centric Approach to Provide Technology Innovation and New Care Model Opportunities

  • Highly Positive Clinician and Patient Attitude Towards Home Dialysis and Transplants to Help Drive Value-based Care Adoption

  • New Regulatory Policies to Transform the US Home Dialysis Space - Need for Robust Support Infrastructure

  • Virtual Care Platform - Supporting Renal Care Shift to Outside Hospital Settings

  • AI to be Extensively Used for Improving Workflow Efficiency and Care Delivery

  • VBC to Drive the Adoption of Supporting Technologies Across Care Continuum

  • VBC to Provide a Strong Platform for Payer-driven Innovations and Major Industry Disruptions

  • Recent Strategic Developments

11. Growth Opportunity Universe, Renal Care Management

  • Growth Opportunity Universe Background

  • Growth Opportunities Aligned to Timeframe and Growth Potential

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Targeting Early Diagnosis Blue Ocean Opportunities in AKI Management

  • Strong Development Interest in the AKI Space

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Leveraging on the Hospital-at-home Model for Improved Market Penetration

  • Hospital-based Dialysis Could Be Covered Under the Hospital-at-home Model

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Enhancing Remote Management Capabilities for Rapid Expansion of Peritoneal and Home Hemodialysis

  • Remote Management to Improve Access and Better the Outcomes for Renal Care

  • Growth Opportunity 4 - Strategic Partnering and M&A for Expanding the Service Offerings for Comorbidities

  • Renal Care Management - Strategic Partnership Ecosystem

  • Growth Opportunity 5 - Using Patient Reported Data to Drive New Product Development

  • Incorporating Patient-focused Metrics in Value Creation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qxk3b2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-renal-care-management-market-report-2021---leveraging-on-the-hospital-at-home-model-for-improved-market-penetration-301388007.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

