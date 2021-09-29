Global Renal Care Management Market Report 2021 - Leveraging on the Hospital-at-home Model for Improved Market Penetration
The global prevalence of CKD is estimated to be about 9% to 10%
Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is associated with poor outcomes, mainly due to the high burden of comorbidity. Along with rising aging population, increasing number of CKD patients are suffering from comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, heart failure, cancer, and mental ill health.
Renal care management has been expanding from the stage of just caring for End Stage Renal Disease (ESKD) patients to prevention of patients from developing chronic kidney diseases. Statistics suggest that approximately 90% of the patients are not even aware that they have a kidney disease, and estimated 38% of ESKD patients eventually require dialysis.
Renal care solution providers understand the importance of managing associated comorbid conditions and are, therefore, offering collaborative solutions that target these conditions. Fresenius has collaborated with Livongo (part of Teladoc) to allow its CKD patients to access Livongo's proven hypertension and diabetes management solutions.
Major participants such as Fresenius and Diaverum are already offering care coordination solutions and exploring the 360-care model for both patients undergoing treatment and the at-risk patient group.
Specialized technology companies such as Cricket Health and Somatus are offering an integrated care model to their partners based on their proprietary data-driven predictive technology.
The adoption of integrated, value-based model is expected to prevent or delay disease progression as well as improve care quality.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Renal Care Management Market
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Environment
Renal Care - Increasing Clinical Burden and Need for Care Innovation
Race to Renal Value Based Care (VBC)
VBC to Provide a Strong Platform for Payer-driven Innovations and Major Industry Disruptions
Patient-centric Approach to Provide Technology Innovation and New Care Model Opportunities
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Renal Care Management
Key Questions This Study Will Answer
Scope of Analysis
Market Segmentation
Renal Care - Increasing Clinical Burden and Need for Care Innovation
COVID-19 to Directly Impact the Demand for Renal Care Solutions
High Economical Burden for Kidney Failure
Dialysis Accessibility Impacted by Affordability, Supply Shortage, Government Polices, as well as Clinical Preference
Growth Drivers for Renal Care Management
Growth Restraints for Renal Care Management
3. Forecast Analysis - Dialysis Products Market
Forecast Assumptions - Dialysis Products Market
Key Growth Metrics for Global Dialysis Products Market
Revenue Forecast - Global Dialysis Products Market
Revenue Forecast - Global Dialysis Products Segment
Revenue Forecast Analysis, Global Dialysis Products Market
Revenue Forecast - Global Dialysis Products Market Regional Insights
4. Forecast Analysis - Dialysis Service Market
Key Growth Metrics for Global Dialysis Service Market
Revenue Forecast - Global Dialysis Service Market
Revenue Forecast - Global Dialysis Service Segment
Revenue Forecast Analysis, Global Dialysis Service Market
Revenue Forecast - Global Dialysis Service Market Regional Insights
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hemodialysis Products
Key Growth Metrics for Hemodialysis Products Segment
Revenue Forecast, Hemodialysis Products Segment
Revenue Forecast Analysis, Hemodialysis Products Segment
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Peritoneal Dialysis Products
Key Growth Metrics for Peritoneal Dialysis Products Segment
Revenue Forecast, Peritoneal Dialysis Products Segment
Revenue Forecast Analysis, Peritoneal Dialysis Products Segment
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, In-center Dialysis Services
Key Growth Metrics for In-center Dialysis Services Segment
Revenue Forecast, In-center Dialysis Services Segment
Revenue Forecast Analysis, In-center Dialysis Services Segment
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, At-home Dialysis Services Segment
Key Growth Metrics for At-home Dialysis Services Segment
Revenue Forecast, At-home Dialysis Services Segment
Revenue Forecast Analysis, At-home Dialysis Services Segment
9. Competitive Landscape Analysis
Competitive Environment - Renal Care Management
Key Competitors in Renal Care Management
Race to Renal Value Based Care (VBC)
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Dialysis Products Market
Revenue Share - Renal Care Management (US Dialysis Service)
Revenue Share - Renal Care Management (Global Dialysis Products)
Revenue Share Analysis - Renal Care Management
10. Growth Potential Assessment - Value-based Renal Care
Need for Focused Care Coordination
Shift to Value-based Care - Prevention and Comprehensive Disease Management
Integrated Value-based Care Coordination Model
Patient-centric Approach to Provide Technology Innovation and New Care Model Opportunities
Highly Positive Clinician and Patient Attitude Towards Home Dialysis and Transplants to Help Drive Value-based Care Adoption
New Regulatory Policies to Transform the US Home Dialysis Space - Need for Robust Support Infrastructure
Virtual Care Platform - Supporting Renal Care Shift to Outside Hospital Settings
AI to be Extensively Used for Improving Workflow Efficiency and Care Delivery
VBC to Drive the Adoption of Supporting Technologies Across Care Continuum
VBC to Provide a Strong Platform for Payer-driven Innovations and Major Industry Disruptions
Recent Strategic Developments
11. Growth Opportunity Universe, Renal Care Management
Growth Opportunity Universe Background
Growth Opportunities Aligned to Timeframe and Growth Potential
Growth Opportunity 1 - Targeting Early Diagnosis Blue Ocean Opportunities in AKI Management
Strong Development Interest in the AKI Space
Growth Opportunity 2 - Leveraging on the Hospital-at-home Model for Improved Market Penetration
Hospital-based Dialysis Could Be Covered Under the Hospital-at-home Model
Growth Opportunity 3 - Enhancing Remote Management Capabilities for Rapid Expansion of Peritoneal and Home Hemodialysis
Remote Management to Improve Access and Better the Outcomes for Renal Care
Growth Opportunity 4 - Strategic Partnering and M&A for Expanding the Service Offerings for Comorbidities
Renal Care Management - Strategic Partnership Ecosystem
Growth Opportunity 5 - Using Patient Reported Data to Drive New Product Development
Incorporating Patient-focused Metrics in Value Creation
