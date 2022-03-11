U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,263.56
    +4.04 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,366.71
    +192.64 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,057.28
    -72.69 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.60
    -9.07 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.12
    +3.10 (+2.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,985.60
    -14.80 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    26.17
    -0.09 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0964
    -0.0030 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0090
    -0.0020 (-0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3077
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.0580
    +0.9280 (+0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,902.52
    -321.31 (-0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.12
    +8.18 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.88
    +62.79 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Global Renal Denervation Technologies Market to Reach $745.7 Million by 2026

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Renal Denervation Technologies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Renal Denervation Technologies - FEB 2022 Report
Renal Denervation Technologies - FEB 2022 Report

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 9; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 5763
Companies: 13 - Players covered include Medtronic Inc; Ablative Solutions, Inc.; Abbott Laboratories; Renal Dynamics Limited; Mercator MedSystems, Inc.; ReCor Medical, Inc.; Boston Scientific Corp.; Symple Surgical, Inc.; Terumo Corporation and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Technology (Radiofrequency Based, Ultrasound Based, Micro-Infusion Based)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Renal Denervation Technologies Market to Reach $745.7 Million by 2026
Renal denervation refers to a catheter-based interventional therapy wherein a catheter is placed into a patient's renal artery to make way for the delivery of radiofrequency energy in order to ablate the nerves in the vessel wall of the renal arteries that regulate vasoconstriction. Such a position leaves the vessel to continuously remain in the widest open position to enable higher flow of blood to the kidneys, allowing more blood to be filtered and excess water to be removed helping lower hypertension. The demand for renal denervation systems is growing steadily led by increase in prevalence of hypertension, growing base of geriatric population, longer lasting effect of the renal denervation procedure and its minimal complications and faster recovery time. Additional factors favoring growth include improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, affordability of the procedure, and technological innovations focused on the development of such alternative technologies as micro-infusion-based renal denervation systems. The demand of these systems is expected to grow as more clinical trials are conducted to establish efficacy and cost-effectiveness of renal denervation procedure as against traditional surgeries.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Renal Denervation Technologies estimated at US$183.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$745.7 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 37.3% over the analysis period. Radiofrequency Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 36.8% CAGR to reach US$729.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ultrasound Based segment is readjusted to a revised 39.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.4% share of the global Renal Denervation Technologies market. Radiofrequency, owing to efficiency, safety and minimal time taken, is the most commonly used renal denervation technology with a dominating market share. Key factor favoring increase in demand for ultrasound-based renal denervation is its ability to overcome the shortcomings of radiofrequency-based renal denervation. The ultrasound-based technology uses high-frequency sound waves to ablates the nerves without establishing any contact with the tissues resulting in minimal injury to the renal arteries.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $47 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $49.5 Million by 2026
The Renal Denervation Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$47 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 25.46% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$49.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 50.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 30.9% and 35.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 35.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$71.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Europe dominates market share, driven by increasing number of drug-resistant hypertension cases, greater research and development initiatives for developing efficient devices, and approval of advanced renal denervation devices. Another key market, growth in the US is expected to be driven by escalating uncontrolled hypertension cases and increasing petitions for product authorizations.

Micro-Infusion Based Segment to Reach $38.1 Million by 2026
Micro-infusion based renal denervation focuses on delivering agents at a specific site to denervate the renal artery in order to reduce the blood pressure of the patient. As the approach involves direct and non-systemic injection of therapeutic agents, the method tends to be safe and more effective. In the global Micro-Infusion Based segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 33.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounted for a combined market size of US$5.8 Million. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Million by the year 2026. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-renal-denervation-technologies-market-to-reach-745-7-million-by-2026--301499784.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Just Bought Stock, But the Ownership Structure is a Mixed Bag

    Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • DocuSign stock plunges on weak earnings outlook

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for DocuSign.

  • 2 Reasons Investors Should Not Give Up On Meta Just Yet

    Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is having a challenging time lately. Surprised by the weak guidance, investors sold off the shares heavily -- Meta's share price has fallen by more than 40% (as of writing) since the earnings release in February. One of the major concerns with Meta is the slower growth in its advertising business -- revenue grew 20% in the fourth quarter of last year, much slower than the growth of 31% in 2020.

  • Morgan Stanley Trader Exits After Racking Up Millions in Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- A Morgan Stanley trader is leaving the firm after racking up tens of millions of dollars in losses as a bout of market turmoil makes and breaks trading books across Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russian Economy in Tailspin; Wall Street ExitsRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitChina Tech Selloff Deepens as U.S

  • Amazon stock split ‘just one more method’ to signal shareholder friendliness: Strategist

    Bank of America Head of the Research Investment Committee Jared Woodard sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Amazon's announced 20-for-1 stock split and buyback program, and how tech companies implement these splits to their stock.

  • 3 Humbled Nasdaq Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Too many investors have been a little too aggressive with their selling of late, setting the stage for major rebounds.

  • DocuSign is pivoting ‘back to generating demand’ after pandemic growth, CEO says

    DocuSign CEO Dan Springer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's fourth quarter earnings, work from home trends, and the outlook for growth post-pandemic.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump As Putin Sees 'Positive Shift' In Ukraine Talks; Rivian, DocuSign Dive

    Futures jumped early Friday as Putin cited positive shifts in Russia-Ukraine talks. The market rally showed resilience Thursday.

  • WarnerMedia Spinoff Will Mark ‘Starting Line of a New Era’ for AT&T, CEO Says

    UPDATED: On the cusp of spinning off WarnerMedia — ending AT&T’s ill-fated foray into the entertainment biz — telco chief CEO John Stankey touted the company as getting into fighting shape to succeed in its core wireless and broadband sectors. AT&T released updated financial guidance on Friday ahead of its investor day presentation, fleshing out […]

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Bets on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. This past week has seen the sharpest day-to-day volatility on Wall Street since 2020. In an added complication, the reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of tha

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is waiting for the U.S. to authorize its coronavirus vaccine. Exelixis' (NASDAQ: EXEL) cabozantinib franchise could make it a superstar in tomorrow's world of oncology treatment.

  • Rivian stock declines on disappointing earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Rivian Automotive.

  • Here is Why We Aren't Sold on DocuSign's (NASDAQ: DOCU) Insider Buying

    The 2020 downturn has been a blessing and a curse for many tech companies. Companies like DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) got launched into a stratosphere, becoming multi-baggers in a short period, but few, if any, remained even close to those valuations.

  • Rivian's Down Again, but This Nasdaq SaaS Stock Is Falling Harder

    The mood on Wall Street seemed a bit better on Friday morning, as investors reacted positively to the potential for an eventual end to the war in Ukraine. Despite the bounce, disappointment about earnings results from late Thursday made its presence felt in premarket trading on Friday. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), which has been the subject of some controversy lately, saw further declines after releasing its financial results.

  • Why Nikola Stock Has Been Soaring This Week

    Shares of electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) may be down more than 20% so far in 2022, but that's much less of a year-to-date decline than shareholders saw just a week ago. As the market headed toward the close on Thursday, Nikola shares were up about 18% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Nikola's fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results were released on Feb. 24, and some of this week's momentum in the shares is still coming from that update.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARKK Innovation ETF sees massive inflows despite losses

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss investors pouring into Cathie Wood's ARKK Innovation ETF despite losses.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    March 7 delivered the market's worst one-day sell-off since October 2020, and growth stocks have generally been falling out of favor as investors have prioritized companies with substantial profits and lower risk profiles. While the multitude of risk factors on the table suggests that the market could continue to be volatile in the near term, I used the recent sell-off as an opportunity to build positions in a handful of growth stocks. Here's why I bought Unity Software (NYSE: U), Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFY), and Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) this week.

  • Market check: Stocks open higher, volatility settles, Chinese stocks slide

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Friday.&nbsp;