Global Renewable Chemicals Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $87.8 Billion by 2027 - Ethanol Spearheads Market Growth

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Renewable Chemicals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global market for Renewable Chemicals estimated at US$60.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$87.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Ethanol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$72.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ketones segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 3% share of the global Renewable Chemicals market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Renewable Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.95% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$19.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$19.1 Billion by the year 2027.

Bio Polymers Segment Corners a 2% Share in 2020

In the global Bio Polymers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$910.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • Renewable Chemicals: An Introduction

  • Applications of Renewable Chemicals

  • Feedstock Options for Renewable Chemicals

  • Key Renewable Chemicals Technologies

  • Types of Manufacturing Processes

  • Renewable Chemicals: Eco-Friendly, Sustainable and Clean Alternatives to Conventional Chemicals

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Transition towards Green Chemical Industry: Opportunity for Renewable Chemicals

  • Europe and the US: The Largest Renewable Chemicals Markets Worldwide

  • Developing Countries to Spearhead Future Growth

  • Renewable Chemistry: A Much Sought After Research Field

  • Production Scenario

  • Renewable Chemicals Market Fortunes Tied to the Health of Global Economy

  • Competitive Landscape

  • What Does It Take to Survive in the Marketplace?

  • Investment Scenario in Renewable Chemicals and Industrial Biotechnology

  • Venture Capital Investments Continue to Slowdown

  • Standard Measurement Frameworks: A Key Requirement for Green Investment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 86 Featured)

  • Amyris, Inc. (USA)

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)

  • Avantium Technologies (The Netherlands)

  • BASF SE (Germany)

  • Braskem (Brazil)

  • Cargill Incorporated (USA)

  • Corbion NV (Netherlands)

  • DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC (USA)

  • Eastman Chemicals Company (USA)

  • Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc. (USA)

  • Enerkem, Inc. (Canada)

  • Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

  • Genomatica, Inc. (USA)

  • Gevo, Inc. (USA)

  • GreenField Global, Inc. (Canada)

  • LanzaTech, Inc. (USA)

  • NatureWorks LLC (USA)

  • Novamont SpA (Italy)

  • Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

  • PureVision Technology Inc. (USA)

  • Royal DSM NV (Netherlands)

  • Virent, Inc. (USA)

  • Zea2 Boardman Bioworks (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Increasing Focus on Environment Friendly Chemicals: A Strong Growth Driver

  • Rising Prominence of 'Green' Production Technologies to Boost Market Demand

  • Biorefineries Grow in Prominence

  • Sustainability: Order of the Day

  • Renewable Technology Advancements Spearhead Growth

  • Industrial Biotechnology: The Next Generation Technology for Developing Renewable Chemicals

  • Favorable Government Policies Promote Market Penetration

  • Regulations/Policies Supporting Bio-Based Chemicals in the US, Canada, and the EU

  • Excessive Dependence on Crude Oil: A Fundamental Growth Driver

  • Lignin: One of the Fastest Growing Renewable Feedstocks

  • Increasing Usage in Aromatic Fine Chemicals Production Drives Demand for Lignin

  • Biomass: The Largest Renewable Resource

  • Marine Biomass Exhibits Increased Usage in Diverse Industries

  • Algae: The Next Generation Renewable Feedstock

  • Biomass-to-Chemicals Conversion: Challenges to Reckon with

  • GHGs Reducing Capability Drives Demand for Renewable Alcohols

  • Renewable Chemicals and Biofuels: Essential for Securing Future Energy Needs

  • Ethanol Spearheads Renewable Chemicals Market Growth

  • Demand for Cellulosic Ethanol Remains Stable

  • Expanding Scope of Renewable Methanol as Alternative Fuel

  • Biofuel Wastes: A Potential Renewable Feedstock

  • Renewable Chemicals to Drive Future Growth in Bio-fuels Market

  • Booming Shale Gas Extraction Benefits Market Growth

  • Renewable Platform Chemicals Witness Robust Growth in Demand

  • Itaconic Acid: Fully Sustainable and One of the Most Promising Platform Chemicals

  • Succinic Acid: Renewable Chemical with Huge Market Potential

  • Bio-Succinic Acid: Facilitating Commoditization of Renewables

  • Biosuccinic Acid Finds Application as a Chemical Building Block for Polyurethane

  • Synthetic Biology Gains Significance in Production of Bio-Based Chemicals and Biofuels

  • Synthesis of Acetic Acid from Bio-based Materials Gathers Momentum

  • Bio-Epichlorohydrin: A Niche Renewable Chemical

  • Biocatalysts Witness Greater Demand from Chemistry Related Industries

  • Spiraling Demand for Renewable Polymers Strengthens Market Prospects

  • Biodegradable Polymers: An Economically Viable Substitute for Conventional Polymers

  • Starch: An Omnipresent Ingredient

  • Bioplastics Fast Replacing Conventional Petrochemical Based Plastics

  • Acetic Acid: The Green Building Blocks of Eco-friendly Plastics

  • Biodegradable and Compostable Plastics Fuel Demand for Renewable Chemicals

  • Demand for Eco-Friendly Materials Boost Growth in Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market

  • Bio-based Polyurethane (PU) Market: Gaining Momentum over Conventional PU

  • Key Challenges & Issues Hampering Widespread Adoption of Renewable Chemicals

  • Renewable Chemicals: An Uphill Task for Producers

  • Market Barriers

  • Cost Competition from Traditional Sources

  • Lack of Smooth B2B Integration Restrains Market Growth

  • Carbon Capture

  • Concerns over Natural Resource Depletion May Eclipse Renewable Projects

  • High Costs of Commercialization

  • END-USE APPLICATION INDUSTRIES: A MACRO PERSPECTIVE

  • Automotive Production Trends to Impact Demand for Renewable Chemicals

  • Rubber Manufacturing: Emerging Application Area for Renewable Chemicals

  • Demand for Renewable Chemicals from Consumer Healthcare Sector Goes Up

  • Food Industry Shows Interest in Renewable Feedstock

  • Renewable Chemicals Gain Acceptance in Industrial/Manufacturing Sector

  • Renewable Chemicals in Garments and Textiles

  • Environment Related Applications of Renewable Chemicals

  • Construction: An Emerging End-Use Market for Renewable Materials

  • Renewable Chemicals in Sporting Goods

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/18511c

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-renewable-chemicals-market-report-2021-market-to-reach-87-8-billion-by-2027---ethanol-spearheads-market-growth-301368389.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

