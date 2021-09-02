Global Renewable Chemicals Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $87.8 Billion by 2027 - Ethanol Spearheads Market Growth
Global market for Renewable Chemicals estimated at US$60.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$87.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Ethanol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$72.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ketones segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 3% share of the global Renewable Chemicals market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Renewable Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.95% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$19.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$19.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Bio Polymers Segment Corners a 2% Share in 2020
In the global Bio Polymers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$910.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Renewable Chemicals: An Introduction
Applications of Renewable Chemicals
Feedstock Options for Renewable Chemicals
Key Renewable Chemicals Technologies
Types of Manufacturing Processes
Renewable Chemicals: Eco-Friendly, Sustainable and Clean Alternatives to Conventional Chemicals
Recent Market Activity
Transition towards Green Chemical Industry: Opportunity for Renewable Chemicals
Europe and the US: The Largest Renewable Chemicals Markets Worldwide
Developing Countries to Spearhead Future Growth
Renewable Chemistry: A Much Sought After Research Field
Production Scenario
Renewable Chemicals Market Fortunes Tied to the Health of Global Economy
Competitive Landscape
What Does It Take to Survive in the Marketplace?
Investment Scenario in Renewable Chemicals and Industrial Biotechnology
Venture Capital Investments Continue to Slowdown
Standard Measurement Frameworks: A Key Requirement for Green Investment
Amyris, Inc. (USA)
Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)
Avantium Technologies (The Netherlands)
BASF SE (Germany)
Braskem (Brazil)
Cargill Incorporated (USA)
Corbion NV (Netherlands)
DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC (USA)
Eastman Chemicals Company (USA)
Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc. (USA)
Enerkem, Inc. (Canada)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Genomatica, Inc. (USA)
Gevo, Inc. (USA)
GreenField Global, Inc. (Canada)
LanzaTech, Inc. (USA)
NatureWorks LLC (USA)
Novamont SpA (Italy)
Novozymes A/S (Denmark)
PureVision Technology Inc. (USA)
Royal DSM NV (Netherlands)
Virent, Inc. (USA)
Zea2 Boardman Bioworks (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Focus on Environment Friendly Chemicals: A Strong Growth Driver
Rising Prominence of 'Green' Production Technologies to Boost Market Demand
Biorefineries Grow in Prominence
Sustainability: Order of the Day
Renewable Technology Advancements Spearhead Growth
Industrial Biotechnology: The Next Generation Technology for Developing Renewable Chemicals
Favorable Government Policies Promote Market Penetration
Regulations/Policies Supporting Bio-Based Chemicals in the US, Canada, and the EU
Excessive Dependence on Crude Oil: A Fundamental Growth Driver
Lignin: One of the Fastest Growing Renewable Feedstocks
Increasing Usage in Aromatic Fine Chemicals Production Drives Demand for Lignin
Biomass: The Largest Renewable Resource
Marine Biomass Exhibits Increased Usage in Diverse Industries
Algae: The Next Generation Renewable Feedstock
Biomass-to-Chemicals Conversion: Challenges to Reckon with
GHGs Reducing Capability Drives Demand for Renewable Alcohols
Renewable Chemicals and Biofuels: Essential for Securing Future Energy Needs
Ethanol Spearheads Renewable Chemicals Market Growth
Demand for Cellulosic Ethanol Remains Stable
Expanding Scope of Renewable Methanol as Alternative Fuel
Biofuel Wastes: A Potential Renewable Feedstock
Renewable Chemicals to Drive Future Growth in Bio-fuels Market
Booming Shale Gas Extraction Benefits Market Growth
Renewable Platform Chemicals Witness Robust Growth in Demand
Itaconic Acid: Fully Sustainable and One of the Most Promising Platform Chemicals
Succinic Acid: Renewable Chemical with Huge Market Potential
Bio-Succinic Acid: Facilitating Commoditization of Renewables
Biosuccinic Acid Finds Application as a Chemical Building Block for Polyurethane
Synthetic Biology Gains Significance in Production of Bio-Based Chemicals and Biofuels
Synthesis of Acetic Acid from Bio-based Materials Gathers Momentum
Bio-Epichlorohydrin: A Niche Renewable Chemical
Biocatalysts Witness Greater Demand from Chemistry Related Industries
Spiraling Demand for Renewable Polymers Strengthens Market Prospects
Biodegradable Polymers: An Economically Viable Substitute for Conventional Polymers
Starch: An Omnipresent Ingredient
Bioplastics Fast Replacing Conventional Petrochemical Based Plastics
Acetic Acid: The Green Building Blocks of Eco-friendly Plastics
Biodegradable and Compostable Plastics Fuel Demand for Renewable Chemicals
Demand for Eco-Friendly Materials Boost Growth in Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market
Bio-based Polyurethane (PU) Market: Gaining Momentum over Conventional PU
Key Challenges & Issues Hampering Widespread Adoption of Renewable Chemicals
Renewable Chemicals: An Uphill Task for Producers
Market Barriers
Cost Competition from Traditional Sources
Lack of Smooth B2B Integration Restrains Market Growth
Carbon Capture
Concerns over Natural Resource Depletion May Eclipse Renewable Projects
High Costs of Commercialization
END-USE APPLICATION INDUSTRIES: A MACRO PERSPECTIVE
Automotive Production Trends to Impact Demand for Renewable Chemicals
Rubber Manufacturing: Emerging Application Area for Renewable Chemicals
Demand for Renewable Chemicals from Consumer Healthcare Sector Goes Up
Food Industry Shows Interest in Renewable Feedstock
Renewable Chemicals Gain Acceptance in Industrial/Manufacturing Sector
Renewable Chemicals in Garments and Textiles
Environment Related Applications of Renewable Chemicals
Construction: An Emerging End-Use Market for Renewable Materials
Renewable Chemicals in Sporting Goods
