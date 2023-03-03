Global Renewable Chemicals Strategic Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $195.6 Billion by 2030 - Efforts to Achieve Circular Economy Drives Focus on Sustainable Solutions
Global Renewable Chemicals Market to Reach $195.6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Renewable Chemicals estimated at US$80.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$195.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Ethanol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.7% CAGR and reach US$149 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ketones segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16% CAGR
The Renewable Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 11% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.5 Billion by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Fresh Economic Shocks in 2022 as Food & Energy Inflation Spirals on the Back of the Russia-Ukraine War
Supply Chains Tighten Once Gain, Bracing for the Widening Economic Storm Being Brewed by the Russia-Ukraine War
A Recap of Five Key Commodities Reeling Under the Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War
Covid-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainability
Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries
Efforts to Achieve Circular Economy Drives Focus on Sustainable Solutions
Bio-Based Wave amid COVID-19 Set to be a Silver Lining for Renewable Chemicals
Players Beef Up Investments in Bio-based Options
Russia-Ukraine Conflict Reignites 'Food versus Fuel' Debate Surrounding Biofuels
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Competitive Landscape
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Renewable Chemicals: An Introduction
Applications of Renewable Chemicals
Select Renewable Chemicals and their Applications
Feedstock Options for Renewable Chemicals
Key Renewable Chemicals Technologies
Types of Manufacturing Processes
Renewable Chemicals: Eco-Friendly, Sustainable and Clean Alternatives to Conventional Chemicals
Chemical Industry Transition towards Green Chemicals and the Opportunities Ahead
Sustainability Commitments on the Rise, Set to Benefit Bio-Based Materials and Chemicals
Regional Market Analysis
Developing Countries to Spearhead Future Growth
Recent Market Activity
Market Challenges
Standard Measurement Frameworks: A Key Requirement for Green Investment
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Focus on Environment Friendly Chemicals: A Strong Growth Driver
Annual Greenhouse Gas Emission Savings by Bio-based Chemical (t CO2/t of product))
Synthetic Biology Gains Significance in Production of Bio-Based Chemicals and Biofuels
Biorefineries Claim Higher Sustainability Credentials over Traditional Counterparts
Pathways Distribution for Biorefineries
Biorefineries face Disruption Amid the pandemic
Renewable Technology Advancements Spearhead Growth
Industrial Biotechnology for Developing Renewable Chemicals
Biomass: The Largest Renewable Resource
Industrially Useful Chemicals that are Best Synthesized from Biomass
Biomass-to-Chemicals Conversion: Challenges to Reckon with
Researchers Eye on Conversion of Renewable Biomass to N-Acetylglucosamine
Lignin A Fast Growing Renewable Feedstocks
Increasing Usage in Aromatic Fine Chemicals Production Drives Demand for Lignin
Renewable Chemicals and Biofuels: Essential for Securing Future Energy Needs
India Updates Biofuel Policy with New Amendments to Fast-Track Ethanol Blending Goal
Excessive Dependence on Crude Oil: A Fundamental Growth Driver
A World Divided Over the War in Russia & Ukraine Fuels Oil Production Stand-Off, Aggravating Global Price Rise
Ethanol Spearheads Renewable Chemicals Market Growth
Pandemic Impact on Ethanol Industry
Mixed Outlook for the US Ethanol
Unavailability of Reliable, Exclusive Feedstock: A Major Challenge
Non-Edible Oilseed Crops for Biofuel Production
Favorable Policies to Augment Demand
Biofuel Wastes: A Potential Renewable Feedstock
Synthesis of Acetic Acid from Bio-based Materials Gathers Momentum
Coatings: An Emerging Market
Bio-Epichlorohydrin: A Niche Renewable Chemical
Expanding Scope of Renewable Methanol as Alternative Fuel
Renewable Platform Chemicals Witness Strong Growth in Demand
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Platform Chemicals Market
Itaconic Acid: Fully Sustainable and One of the Most Promising Platform Chemicals
Succinic Acid: Renewable Chemical with Huge Market Potential
Growth in Bio-Succinic Acid Market Led by Compelling Attributes
Cost Structure for Bio-Succinic Acid
Recent Progress on Bio-Succinic Acid Production from Lignocellulosic Biomass
Biosuccinic Acid Finds Application as a Chemical Building Block for Polyurethane
Spiraling Demand for Renewable Polymers Strengthens Market Prospects
Average Biomass Content in Select Renewable Polymers
Bioplastics and Biopolymers: The Next Step Forward to Plastics Innovation & Sustainability
Activity Brewing in Select Biopolymers Space
Mitigating Issues with Starch-based Biopolymers
Global Production Capacity of Bioplastics
Key Challenges & Issues Hampering Widespread Adoption of Renewable Chemicals
Renewable Chemicals: An Uphill Task for Producers
Market Barriers
END-USE APPLICATION INDUSTRIES: A MACRO PERSPECTIVE
Revival in Automobile Production and Tightening of Regulations to Drive Consumption
Automotive Applications of Renewable Chemicals: Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2022
Revival in Automobile Production and Tightening of Regulations to Drive Consumption
Demand for Renewable Chemicals from Consumer Healthcare Sector Goes Up
Consumer Healthcare Applications of Renewable Chemicals: Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2022
Food Industry Shows Interest in Renewable Feedstock
Renewable Chemicals in Garments and Textiles
Environment Related Applications of Renewable Chemicals
Construction: An Emerging End-Use Market for Renewable Materials
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 314 Featured)
Amyris, Inc.
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Avantium Technologies
BASF SE
Braskem
Corbion NV
DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC
Eastman Chemicals Company
Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc.
Enerkem, Inc.
Evonik Industries AG
Genomatica, Inc.
Gevo, Inc.
GreenField Global, Inc.
NatureWorks LLC
Novamont SpA
Novozymes A/S
PureVision Technology Inc.
Royal DSM NV
Virent, Inc.
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Zea2 LLC
