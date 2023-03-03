Global Renewable Chemicals Strategic Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $195.6 Billion by 2030 - Efforts to Achieve Circular Economy Drives Focus on Sustainable Solutions

DUBLIN, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Renewable Chemicals: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Renewable Chemicals Market to Reach $195.6 Billion by 2030

The global market for Renewable Chemicals estimated at US$80.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$195.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Ethanol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.7% CAGR and reach US$149 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ketones segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16% CAGR

The Renewable Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 11% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.5 Billion by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Fresh Economic Shocks in 2022 as Food & Energy Inflation Spirals on the Back of the Russia-Ukraine War

Supply Chains Tighten Once Gain, Bracing for the Widening Economic Storm Being Brewed by the Russia-Ukraine War

A Recap of Five Key Commodities Reeling Under the Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

Covid-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainability

Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries

Efforts to Achieve Circular Economy Drives Focus on Sustainable Solutions

Bio-Based Wave amid COVID-19 Set to be a Silver Lining for Renewable Chemicals

Players Beef Up Investments in Bio-based Options

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Reignites 'Food versus Fuel' Debate Surrounding Biofuels

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Renewable Chemicals: An Introduction

Applications of Renewable Chemicals

Select Renewable Chemicals and their Applications

Feedstock Options for Renewable Chemicals

Key Renewable Chemicals Technologies

Types of Manufacturing Processes

Renewable Chemicals: Eco-Friendly, Sustainable and Clean Alternatives to Conventional Chemicals

Chemical Industry Transition towards Green Chemicals and the Opportunities Ahead

Sustainability Commitments on the Rise, Set to Benefit Bio-Based Materials and Chemicals

Regional Market Analysis

Developing Countries to Spearhead Future Growth

Recent Market Activity

Market Challenges

Standard Measurement Frameworks: A Key Requirement for Green Investment

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Focus on Environment Friendly Chemicals: A Strong Growth Driver

Annual Greenhouse Gas Emission Savings by Bio-based Chemical (t CO2/t of product))

Synthetic Biology Gains Significance in Production of Bio-Based Chemicals and Biofuels

Biorefineries Claim Higher Sustainability Credentials over Traditional Counterparts

Pathways Distribution for Biorefineries

Biorefineries face Disruption Amid the pandemic

Renewable Technology Advancements Spearhead Growth

Industrial Biotechnology for Developing Renewable Chemicals

Biomass: The Largest Renewable Resource

Industrially Useful Chemicals that are Best Synthesized from Biomass

Biomass-to-Chemicals Conversion: Challenges to Reckon with

Researchers Eye on Conversion of Renewable Biomass to N-Acetylglucosamine

Lignin A Fast Growing Renewable Feedstocks

Increasing Usage in Aromatic Fine Chemicals Production Drives Demand for Lignin

Renewable Chemicals and Biofuels: Essential for Securing Future Energy Needs

India Updates Biofuel Policy with New Amendments to Fast-Track Ethanol Blending Goal

Excessive Dependence on Crude Oil: A Fundamental Growth Driver

A World Divided Over the War in Russia & Ukraine Fuels Oil Production Stand-Off, Aggravating Global Price Rise

Ethanol Spearheads Renewable Chemicals Market Growth

Pandemic Impact on Ethanol Industry

Mixed Outlook for the US Ethanol

Unavailability of Reliable, Exclusive Feedstock: A Major Challenge

Non-Edible Oilseed Crops for Biofuel Production

Favorable Policies to Augment Demand

Biofuel Wastes: A Potential Renewable Feedstock

Synthesis of Acetic Acid from Bio-based Materials Gathers Momentum

Coatings: An Emerging Market

Bio-Epichlorohydrin: A Niche Renewable Chemical

Expanding Scope of Renewable Methanol as Alternative Fuel

Renewable Platform Chemicals Witness Strong Growth in Demand

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Platform Chemicals Market

Itaconic Acid: Fully Sustainable and One of the Most Promising Platform Chemicals

Succinic Acid: Renewable Chemical with Huge Market Potential

Growth in Bio-Succinic Acid Market Led by Compelling Attributes

Cost Structure for Bio-Succinic Acid

Recent Progress on Bio-Succinic Acid Production from Lignocellulosic Biomass

Biosuccinic Acid Finds Application as a Chemical Building Block for Polyurethane

Spiraling Demand for Renewable Polymers Strengthens Market Prospects

Average Biomass Content in Select Renewable Polymers

Bioplastics and Biopolymers: The Next Step Forward to Plastics Innovation & Sustainability

Activity Brewing in Select Biopolymers Space

Mitigating Issues with Starch-based Biopolymers

Global Production Capacity of Bioplastics

Key Challenges & Issues Hampering Widespread Adoption of Renewable Chemicals

Renewable Chemicals: An Uphill Task for Producers

Market Barriers

END-USE APPLICATION INDUSTRIES: A MACRO PERSPECTIVE

Revival in Automobile Production and Tightening of Regulations to Drive Consumption

Automotive Applications of Renewable Chemicals: Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2022

Revival in Automobile Production and Tightening of Regulations to Drive Consumption

Demand for Renewable Chemicals from Consumer Healthcare Sector Goes Up

Consumer Healthcare Applications of Renewable Chemicals: Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2022

Food Industry Shows Interest in Renewable Feedstock

Renewable Chemicals in Garments and Textiles

Environment Related Applications of Renewable Chemicals

Construction: An Emerging End-Use Market for Renewable Materials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cmgu1y

