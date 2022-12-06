U.S. markets open in 3 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,000.75
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,950.00
    -36.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,809.25
    +3.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,839.20
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.10
    -0.83 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.20
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.25 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0513
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.86
    +1.80 (+9.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2202
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4150
    -0.2700 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,978.24
    -332.46 (-1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.23
    -10.98 (-2.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,540.47
    -27.07 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

Global Renewable Diesel Markets Report 2022-2027 - Mounting Environment-Friendliness, Renewability, and Biodegradability of Renewable Diesel Driving Growth

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Renewable Diesel Market: Analysis By Production, By Consumption, By Feedstock (Tallow, UCO, Corn Oil, Fish Oil, and Other), By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global renewable diesel market by production has reached 2.61 billion gallons in 2021. The market is expected to reach 7.45 billion gallons per year by 2027.

The global consumption of renewable diesel has increased to 2.70 billion gallons in 2021 and is expected to reach 6.89 billion gallons by 2027. Renewable diesel is a hydrocarbon that is chemically equivalent to petroleum diesel and can be used as a drop-in biofuel and can be transported in petroleum pipelines and sold at retail stations with or without blending with petroleum diesel.

The mounting environment-friendliness, renewability, and biodegradability of renewable diesel would be the main factor driving the growth of the market in the coming years.

Also, the renewable diesel industry is set to grow with fuel refiners looking for alternative growth paths in a low-carbon world. Renewable diesel production is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.09% during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Whereas, consumption is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.95% during the projected years.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Production

The report provides insight into the renewable diesel market's production based on the regions namely Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. Europe held the highest share of more than 45% in the market in 2021, followed by the North America and Asia Pacific region.

Europe has historically been the largest market for the product due to early acceptance of the product in the region as well as government emphasis on replacing carbon-emitting sources with bio-based sources. One of the major reasons for the growth of renewable diesel production was the adoption of the Renewable Energy Directive (RED) II.

In 2021, the US was the sole producer of renewable diesel in the North American region. Renewable diesel capacities are going through a phase of rapid expansion in the US, led by global refiners retrofitting existing fossil fuel refineries to process renewable feedstock.

Asia-Pacific's decarbonization efforts are likely to determine the scale of adoption of renewable diesel. Emerging interest in sustainable energy resources would emphasize the adoption of renewable products, which is expected to increase the demand for renewable diesel and thereby contribute to its capacity growth in Asia.

By Consumption

The report provides a glimpse of the consumption of renewable diesel around the world. North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific are the three geographic regions that contribute to the global market for renewable diesel based on consumption.

Based on consumption, the European market has been segmented into the following regions: Germany, Italy, France, Spain, the UK, and the Rest of Europe (ROE). By using a minimum of 14% of renewable energy in road and rail transport by 2030, renewable diesel is expected to be used as an alternative for refineries to meet Europe's renewable energy directive-II (RED-II) goals, leading to market growth.

In North America, Canada's Clean Fuel Standard is expected to boost renewable diesel use in the coming years. The program aims to achieve 30 million tons of annual reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030. The Asia Pacific renewable diesel market can be segmented into the following regions based on consumption: China and Indonesia. It is anticipated that Indonesia would be the main consumer of renewable diesel by the end of 2027, with the highest CAGR.

By Feedstock

The US renewable diesel market production is further bifurcated based on the feedstock: Tallow, UCO (Used Cooking Oil), Corn Oil, Fish Oil, and Others. In 2021, the tallow held the major share in the US renewable diesel market owing to its properties like the high centralized generation in slaughter/processing facilities and comparatively low prices. Corn oil is expected to grow at the highest rate in the forthcoming years. The low carbon feedstock market is experiencing surging demand and higher prices.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers

The global renewable diesel market has been growing over the past few years due to the factors such as growing motor vehicle production, rising carbon emission, depletion of fossil fuels, growing aviation industry, policy support for renewable diesel, increasing investment in renewable diesel, etc. The increasing threat of fossil fuel depletion and the need to include renewable sources of energy in the energy mix for sustainable growth is anticipated to drive the demand for renewable diesel.

Also, renewable diesel costs more to produce than conventional fossil diesel, and therefore policy support is necessary to make renewable diesel production commercially viable. The most important US policy instruments for renewable diesel producers are the Renewable Fuel Standard, the biomass-based diesel blenders tax credit, and state level incentives for decarbonizing transportation fuel such as the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard and the Oregon Clean Fuels Program.

Challenges

However, the market has been confronted with some challenges specifically, insufficient availability of feedstocks, problems associated with the quality control of renewable diesel, difficulty in finding the right place to produce renewable diesel, availability of substitutes, etc.

Trends

The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as increasing energy consumption, a structural shift to renewable diesel, more economic in nature, increasing acceptance of eco-friendly fuel, etc.

Biodiesel and renewable diesel are set to become increasingly important in decarbonizing the diesel transportation sector as intensifying focus on climate change and legislations toward greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction bring new growth drivers to the transportation and biofuel markets.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:

The global renewable diesel market has experienced positive growth during the pandemic. In 2020, fuel use declines in heavy-duty commercial vehicles were less severe, offsetting declines in light-duty passenger use of diesel and providing relative stability to the distillate market as compared to the light-duty fuels market which was fully impacted by lockdown measures.

In 2021, renewable diesel demand further increased as the road transport sector rebounded. In the post-COVID era, factors such as government support for the consumption of renewable diesel by providing subsidiaries and growing demand for eco-friendly fuels that reduce greenhouse gas emissions are anticipated to drive market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Renewable diesel production capacity is currently increasing rapidly, not just in the US but around the world. In 2022, Diamond Green Diesel LLC has a production capacity of 982 million gallons per year whereas, the renewable energy group has a production capacity of 100 million gallons per year. In the US renewable diesel market, Neste held the highest market share, followed by DGD.

The global renewable diesel market is moderately consolidated. The key players in the global renewable diesel market are:

  • Neste

  • PBF Energy Inc.

  • Chevron Corporation (Renewable Energy Group)

  • Valero Energy Corporation

  • GEVO, Inc.

  • Phillips 66

  • Aemetis, Inc.

  • Marathon Petroleum Corporation

  • Shell plc

  • Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc.

  • Ryze Renewables

  • World Energy

Key Topics Covered:

Renewable Diesel: An Overview

  • Introduction to Renewable Diesel

  • Difference Between Renewable Diesel and Bio Diesel

  • Benefits of Using Renewable Diesel

  • Diesel Fuel Properties

  • Renewable Diesel Production Process

  • Renewable Diesel Segmentation: An Overview

  • Renewable Diesel Segmentation

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

  • Growing Motor Vehicle Production

  • Rising Carbon Emission

  • Depletion of Fossil Fuels

  • Growing Aviation Industry

  • Policy Support For Renewable Diesel

  • Increasing Investment in Renewable Diesel

Challenges

  • Insufficient Availability of Feedstocks

  • Problems Associated with the Quality Control of Renewable Diesel

  • Difficulty in Finding the Right Place to Produce Renewable Diesel

  • Availability of Substitutes

Market Trends

  • Increasing Energy Consumption

  • Structural Shift to Renewable Diesel

  • Renewable Diesels Are Proving To Be More Economic

  • Increasing Acceptance of Eco-Friendly Fuel

Competitive Landscape

  • The US Renewable Diesel Plant by Production Capacity

  • The US Targeted Production Capacity by Targeted Production Capacity

  • The US and Canada Planned Renewable Diesel Projects by Build Type

  • The US Renewable Diesel Players by Market Share

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6alzis

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-renewable-diesel-markets-report-2022-2027---mounting-environment-friendliness-renewability-and-biodegradability-of-renewable-diesel-driving-growth-301695510.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Enphase's Bright Future

    The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) may act as a catalyst for the solar industry for years to come.

  • Why the war on fossil fuels is causing chaos

    The United States and other advanced nations are making crucial investment in green energy. What they're not doing is safeguarding the fossil fuels consumers depend on today.

  • Rivian Inks 50 MW Power Purchase Deal For Illinois Manufacturing

    Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Apex Clean Energy for 50 megawatts (MW) of electricity. The financial terms were not disclosed. The electricity will be sourced from the proposed Goose Creek Wind farm in Piatt County, Illinois. The agreement supports Rivian's long-term vision of enabling high-impact renewable energy projects that reduce its carbon footprint. The purchase, along with other renewable sourcing and on-site generation, will allow R

  • This Natural-Gas Bonanza Is in the Dumps

    High prices, renewable-fuel credits and new tax breaks have energy companies racing to turn landfill emissions into fuel.

  • The 2023 Kia EV6 is more than $17,000 cheaper than the Tesla Model Y. How do they compare?

    They're both all-electric midsize SUVs, with around 300 miles of range. Each offers a high-performance model with about 380 horsepower. See how they compare.

  • US Risks Stoking Inflation If Carbon-Linked Tariffs Hit China

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s steel and aluminum exports are under attack once again, as the US and European Union weigh new tariffs linked to carbon emissions.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are F

  • Polar vortex set to bring dangerously cold weather to the Prairies

    The dreaded polar vortex will be making a trek south across a good portion of Western Canada this week, bringing a dangerous cold with it that will send daytime highs into the -20s and overnight lows into the -30s.

  • Giant seaweed farm in the middle of the ocean aims to be a global carbon sink

    The mid-Atlantic “golden rainforest” is expected to capture one gigatonne of carbon dioxide each year.

  • Space travel is heating up—and so are rocket fuel emissions. These companies are developing cleaner alternatives to protect earth first

    More rocket launches mean greater carbon emissions. As space travel grows, NASA and others are on the hunt for more sustainable fuels.

  • American Water's (AWK) Arm to Invest $2M in Water Mains

    American Water Works (AWK) announced its New Jersey arm will invest $2 million to upgrade old water mains and provide high-quality services to its customers.

  • Australia Heads for Record Wheat Crop Even as Rains Hurt Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia, one of the world’s largest wheat exporters, is poised to harvest another record crop this season even as heavy rains hurt yields in the eastern states, according to the government forecaster.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughA

  • 'We're just houseless': High rents in Oregon towns fuel some to seek refuge on public lands

    As climbing rents and limited social support networks send lower-income Oregonians searching for refuge on public lands, many camp illegally.

  • Left Behind by the Merge, but Still Fighting

    The spectacular success of the Merge obscured the stories of those who were left behind, the Ethereum proof-of-work miners who lost their livelihoods. One miner is not letting the crypto community ignore them. That’s why Chandler Guo is one of CoinDesk’s Most Influential 2022.

  • UK Energy Reforms Could Stifle Growth

    The UK’s energy regulator, Ofgem, has pushed through a flurry of reforms, and it could backfire, warned the boss of Good Energy.

  • The Texas Group Waging a National Crusade Against Climate Action

    When a lawsuit was filed to block the nation’s first major offshore wind farm off the Massachusetts coast, it appeared to be a straightforward clash between those who earn their living from the sea and others who would install turbines and underwater cables that could interfere with the harvesting of squid, fluke and other fish. The fishing companies challenging federal permits for the Vineyard Wind project were from the Bay State as well as Rhode Island and New York, and a video made by the opp

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends

    With another year drawing to a close, now would be an excellent time to draw up a list of high-conviction, high-yielding stocks that you could buy to generate steady streams of passive income for yourself for years to come. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is one of the world's largest oil and natural gas producers, and it can make a lot of profits in a high oil price environment. At the same time, its financial fortitude means Chevron can still make money even if oil prices fall, and keep paying out growing dividends year after year.

  • Thousands of seals wash up dead on Russian beach

    STORY: The ministry said that the animals had been found along Russia's entire shoreline of the Caspian sea and the number was likely to rise, adding that forensic examinations were being carried out to establish the cause of death.The seal species is among the world's smallest and found exclusively in the brackish waters of the Caspian Sea. Caspian seals are vulnerable to being preyed on by other animals, such as wolves, but experts say heavy metals in the Caspian Sea and other pollutants are now a much bigger issue.A century ago, there were an estimated 1.5 million Caspian seals, but by 2022, that number had fallen to 70,000, according to the Caspian Environmental Protection Center.

  • Here are the top 10 must-see birds in Arizona and where you can spot them

    More than 500 species of birds have been spotted in Arizona. An expert birder shares his top 10 list, including a couple you'll likely only see here.

  • 6 no-fail baking recipes that turn out perfect every time

    Looking to brush up on your baking skills this winter? Here are six deceptively-easy yet seriously-tasty desserts that won't let you down.

  • Lightyear’s ‘solar car’ with 300-mile range has entered production

    The original concept was revealed back in 2019. Now, just three years later, the Lightyear 0 solar car has entered production. The sleek hatchback is … The post Lightyear’s ‘solar car’ with 300-mile range has entered production appeared first on BGR.