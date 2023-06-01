Global renewable energy to leap by a third as Europe reduces reliance on Putin’s gas

In this aerial view wind turbines spin at the Klettwitz Nord solar energy park - Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The world’s renewable energy capacity is expected to jump by a third this year as Europe scrambles to reduce its dependence on Russian gas.

A record 107 gigawatts of capacity is expected to be brought online this year amid rapid investment in new wind and solar projects, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).



It is the largest annual increase ever, equivalent to all of the renewables deployed today in both Germany and Spain.



The increase should bring the world’s total supply of clean energy to 440 gigawatts.

The majority of the jump will come from solar panels, partly because of how quickly they can be deployed. Europe is now expected to build 40pc more than the IEA previously forecast.

The accelerated rollout comes after the European Union agreed a major overhaul of the Continent’s energy supplies in the wake of the Ukraine war, which saw Vladimir Putin “weaponise” Russia’s supply of pipeline gas.

Under the “REPowerEU” deal, EU member states are aiming to cut their energy usage by 20pc, switch away from Russian oil and gas supplies, and double the amount of renewables planned.

Solar power has accounted for almost three quarters of extra deployment in Europe, largely because rising power prices have made it more financially attractive.

Government support has also helped, particularly in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands. Planning restrictions for solar projects have also been eased in many European countries.

The IEA said the boost to renewables would help Europe reduce its dependence on Russian gas by about 8 billion cubic metres in 2023 and 17 billion in 2024.

Fatih Birol, executive director of the IEA, said: “The global energy crisis has shown renewables are critical for making energy supplies not just cleaner but also more secure and affordable – and governments are responding with efforts to deploy them faster.”



In one optimistic scenario, the IEA said it was possible that global renewables capacity could reach 550 gigawatts by 2024 – 65pc more than is online today.



The international watchdog said reaching this level would depend on “the pace of permitting, construction and timely grid connection of projects under development”.



Mr Birol said: “Achieving stronger growth means addressing some key challenges.



“Policies need to adapt to changing market conditions, and we need to upgrade and expand power grids to ensure we can take full advantage of solar and wind’s huge potential.”



Despite the ramp up of capacity in Europe, China remains the “undisputed leader” of solar energy, the IEA said. The communist-controlled country is responsible for more than half of new deployments overall.

