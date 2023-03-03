The Global Renewable Energy Market is forecast to grow by 1,776.08 GW during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.91% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Renewable Energy Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the renewable energy market and is forecast to grow by 1,776.08 GW during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.91% during the forecast period.

New York, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Renewable Energy Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04213458/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the renewable energy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in global energy demand, rising government support, and an increase in investments in clean energy technologies.



The renewable energy market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Residential

• Industrial

• Commercial



By Type

• Hydropower

• Wind

• Solar

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising popularity of clean energy technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the renewable energy market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of zero-energy buildings and the increasing popularity of hybrid power projects will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the renewable energy market covers the following areas:

• Renewable energy market sizing

• Renewable energy market forecast

• Renewable energy market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading renewable energy market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Acciona SA, EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG, Enel Spa, ENERCON GmbH, General Electric Co., Innergex Renewable Energy Inc., Invenergy, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunrun Inc., Suzlon Energy Ltd., Tata Power Co. Ltd., Vestas Wind Systems AS, Xcel Energy Inc., Duke Energy Corp., Goldwind Australia, Nextera Energy Inc., Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd., and Vattenfall AB. Also, the renewable energy market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04213458/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



