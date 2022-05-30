U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.48
    +0.41 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.10
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0763
    +0.0024 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2642
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.3140
    +0.2290 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,625.07
    +1,500.46 (+5.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    667.99
    +38.49 (+6.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.12
    +15.66 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.43
    +587.75 (+2.19%)
     

Global Renewable Energy Technology Markets, Analysis & Forecasts 2017-2021 & 2022-2027

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Renewable Energy Markets

Global Renewable Energy Markets
Global Renewable Energy Markets

Dublin, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Renewable Energy: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the major sources of renewable energy as primary fuels: hydroelectric, wind, solar, geothermal, oceanic sources (wave, tidal and thermal), and bioenergy.

This report deals intensively with power generation through renewable resources and therefore does not focus on other applications of renewable resources. However, it provides essential data on applications such as heating and lighting.

Renewable energy sources have had an intense decade of growth. In 2019, almost 11% of global primary energy came from renewable energy sources.

However, the market environment for renewable energy is likely to be more challenging in the years ahead. As the prices for some renewable energy sources become more competitive, suppliers will be forced to compete as the price of natural gas declines, and they will be challenged, particularly in the wind power industry, to find ways to lower costs, even as future projects focus on more expensive offshore installations.

With its much more extensive customer and manufacturing base, solar power will be able to respond more quickly. However, suppliers will find declining prices and difficult margins, due to the declining volume of the wind power industry. The workhorse of renewable energy - hydropower - will continue to grow mainly due to contracts signed and financing secured before the recent covid pandemic situation.

China is leading the renewable energy market in Asia-Pacific and is expected to remain a key driving factor for the Asia-Pacific market over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing governmental interventions to promote electricity generation using renewable resources in India will increase the Asia- Pacific market's growth over the forecast period.

Efforts to reduce or minimize reliance on conventional energy resources such as oil, natural gas and coal due to growing environmental hazards caused during their use for power generation are expected to remain a key driving factor for the global market.

In addition, governmental support in terms of tax benefits and financial incentives in nations such as the U.S., Germany, Iceland, France, the U.K., China and India are expected to drive renewable energy production. However, the high costs of renewable energy production are expected to hinder market growth over the forecast period.

There is no shortage in the marketplace of reports on each source. However, what the existing marketplace lacks and what this report intends to provide is a global perspective that places each source in a relevant context for decision-makers in both the public and private sectors.

In particular, this report includes:

  • An overview of the global market for renewable energy and technologies

  • Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2021 and projections through 2027

  • Coverage of the major renewable energy sources as primary fuels, including hydroelectric, wind, solar, geothermal, oceanic (wave, tidal and thermal) and bioenergy

  • Examination of the impact on the renewable energy market brought about by surging global demand for energy, the impact of climate change on alternative fuels, improvements in technology and the availability of new materials

  • Comprehensive profiles of major players in the various renewable energy fields and technology patents

  • Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including ABB Ltd., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and Toshiba Corp

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Global Renewable Energy Market Overview

Chapter 4 Solar Power Market

Chapter 5 Wind Power Market

Chapter 6 Geothermal Power Market

Chapter 7 Hydroelectric Power Market

Chapter 8 Ocean Energy Market

Chapter 9 Bioenergy Market

Chapter 10 Renewable Energy Market by Region

Chapter 11 Factors Influencing Demand for Renewable Energy

Chapter 12 Government Regulations

Chapter 13 Challenges to the Adoption of Renewable Energy

Chapter 14 Patent Review/New Developments

Chapter 15 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 16 Company Profiles

Chapter 17 Renewable Energy Ministries

Chapter 18 Appendix: Glossary

Companies Mentioned

  • (Xinjiang) Goldwind Science and Technology

  • Abb Ltd.

  • Acciona

  • Agder Energi

  • Altarock Energy Inc.

  • Amyris Biotechnologies Inc.

  • Andritz AG

  • Andritz Hydro Hammerfes

  • Aquamarine Power

  • Archers Daniels Midland

  • Aw-Energy

  • Aws Ocean Energy Ltd.

  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

  • Bc Hydro and Power Authority

  • Biojet Corp.

  • Biopower Systems Pty Ltd.

  • Bluefire Renewables

  • Bp plc

  • Calpine Corp.

  • Canadian Solar Inc.

  • Carnegie Wave Energy

  • Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (Eletrobras)

  • Chevron Corp.

  • China Huadian

  • China Yangtze Power Co. Ltd.

  • Comision Federal De Electricidad

  • Cosan

  • Duke Energy Corp.

  • Enel S.P.A.

  • Enercon GmbH

  • Energy Development Corp.

  • First Solar Inc.

  • Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

  • General Electric

  • Georgia Power Co.

  • Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc.

  • Greenshift Corp.

  • Gushan Environmental Energy

  • Hanwha Qcells

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Hydro Green Energy

  • Hydro-Quebec

  • Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

  • Ja Solar Pv Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Jinkosolar Holding Co. Ltd.

  • Kyocera

  • Mercury Nz Ltd. (Mighty River Power)

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • Motech Industries

  • Nordex Se

  • Ocean Power Technologies

  • Ontario Power Generation

  • Ormat Technologies Inc.

  • Pelamis Wave Power

  • Poet LLC

  • Renewable Energy Holdings

  • Rentech Inc.

  • Reykjavik Energy (Orkuveita Reykjavikur)

  • Rushydro

  • Rwe

  • Sapphire Energy Inc.

  • Schott Solar Csp

  • Seabased Ab

  • Shaoyang Hengyuan Zijiang Hydroelectric Equipment Co. Ltd.

  • Sharp Corp.

  • Siemens AG

  • Simec Atlantis Energy (Marine Current Turbines)

  • Solar Frontier Ltd.

  • Solazyme Inc.

  • Stat Kraft As

  • Sunpower Corp.

  • Sustainable Oils

  • Synata Bio (Coskata)

  • Syncwave Energy Inc.

  • Thorney Technologies Ltd.

  • Toshiba Corp.

  • Trina Solar Ltd.

  • Valero Energy Corp.

  • Voith AG

  • Wave Star Energy

  • Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd.

  • Yingli Solar

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/19up6l


Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Weather’s unwanted guest: Nasty La Nina keeps popping up

    Something weird is up with La Nina, the natural but potent weather event linked to more drought and wildfires in the western United States and more Atlantic hurricanes. It's becoming the nation's unwanted weather guest and meteorologists said the West's megadrought won't go away until La Nina does.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Oil prices climb to over 2-month highs ahead of EU meeting on Russia sanctions

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday, hitting their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see whether a planned European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 62 cents, or 0.5%, to $115.69 a barrel, extending solid gains made last week. The EU is due to meet on Monday and Tuesday to discuss a sixth package of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, actions which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • Analysis-How the Ukraine conflict is reshaping global oil markets

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has reconfigured the global oil market, with African suppliers stepping in to meet European demand and Moscow, stung by Western sanctions, increasingly tapping risky ship-to-ship transfers to get its crude to Asia. The reroutings mark the biggest supply-side shakeup of the global oil trade since the U.S. shale revolution altered the shape of the market around a decade ago and suggest Russia will be able to navigate a European Union (EU) oil ban, provided Asia and China continue to buy its crude.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Costco Stock: Here's Why You Should Own Shares

    Inflation and supply chain issues have cast a dark shadow over retail stocks. Never mind that people still need to eat even when prices go up, Target stock has dropped 26.9% over the past month and Walmart shares are down 16% during that same time period. Walmart and Target have leverage when it comes to the supply chain.

  • What's the Environmental Impact of Cryptocurrency?

    Cryptocurrency mining requires massive amounts of energy. Find out why cryptocurrency mining is so energy intensive and learn about alternatives to crypto mining.

  • Shanghai Lockdowns Slam Japanese Automakers’ Production in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s top three automakers saw their output in China slashed by double digits in April, highlighting the toll Shanghai’s lockdown is taking on manufacturers operating in the world’s biggest car-producing nation.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionStocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism

  • The top 10 highest paid CEOs of the Fortune 500

    The highest paid CEOs in America in 2021, according to Fortune's new analysis of executive pay.

  • Fire department warns of ‘drowning machines’ after kayakers need rescuing at Great Miami River

    There were 111 reported deaths due to incidents caused by low head dams nationally just between 2018 and 2020

  • Outdoors: What is causing the drastic decline in turkey hunting in Ohio?

    Any speculation about the immediate future will have to wait until summer when it will become clearer whether the hatch of poults has been a success.

  • How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars

    The humble wire harness, a cheap component that bundles cables together, has become an unlikely scourge of the auto industry. Supplies of the auto part were choked by the war in Ukraine, which is home to a significant chunk of the world's production, with wire harnesses made there fitted in hundreds of thousands of new vehicles every year. The supply crunch could accelerate the plans of some legacy auto firms to switch to a new generation of lighter, machine-made harnesses designed for electric vehicles, according to interviews with more than a dozen industry players and experts.

  • Global Stocks Rise as China Signals Stimulus for Shanghai

    International stocks rose Monday, extending a rally that has pared some of this year’s losses, while U.S. markets were set to stay closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • A new 'gold rush' for lithium at Salton Sea could hurt Native lands, as mining often does

    Most of the metals needed for clean energy products are near tribal reservations and traditional lands, writes Preston J. Arrow-weed.

  • Putin says he's willing to discuss resuming Ukrainian grain shipments

    Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Russia is also a key global fertilizer exporter and Ukraine is a major exporter of corn and sunflower oil. "For its part, Russia is ready to help find options for the unhindered export of grain, including the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports," the Kremlin said.

  • Volkswagen says supply-chain problems are easing even as some Audi buyers face year-long wait times

    Chairman Herbert Diess said Volkswagen is seeing a “clear improvement through summer” on the supply of microchips it needs for its vehicles.

  • A super-rare meteor storm may light up the sky Monday night

    Astronomers are saying this is going to be an all-or-nothing event.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.

  • Toyota misses April global production target due to COVID, parts shortage

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it missed its global production target for April as COVID-19 outbreaks and a parts shortage slowed its post-pandemic recovery. The world's largest automaker by sales produced 692,259 vehicles last month, a 9.1% drop from the same month last year, and falling short of an earlier plan of making about 750,000 vehicles worldwide. Toyota last week downgraded its global production plan for June to around 800,000 vehicles due to the impact of COVID-19 containment measures in China and signalled the possibility of lowering its full-year output plan of 9.7 million vehicles.