U.S. markets open in 2 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,883.75
    -17.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,205.00
    -105.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,076.25
    -75.75 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,761.30
    -8.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.55
    -2.24 (-2.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.50
    -6.80 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    19.20
    -0.04 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0108
    -0.0074 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1010
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.20
    +0.12 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1962
    -0.0073 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1480
    +1.0680 (+0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,555.67
    -684.79 (-3.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.22
    -34.45 (-7.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,178.89
    -17.35 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

Global Renewable Methanol Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.11% Through 2028

·3 min read

DUBLIN, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Renewable Methanol Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

As per the publisher's research report, the global renewable methanol market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 4.11% in revenue and 2.32% in volume over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The studied market's growth is supported by factors such as the availability of renewable methanol and strict government rules and regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Additionally, the substitution of production marine fuels with renewable methanol has influenced manufacturers such as MAN and Wartsila to continue their research on engine technology to support adoption of renewable methanol. Hence, this transition is expected to open new avenues for the global market.

On the contrary, the high installation cost and hazardous impacts of methanol on the human body negatively impact the renewable methanol market's development.

REGIONAL OUTLOOK

The global renewable methanol market covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific dominates the renewable methanol market and is expected to continue its stronghold by 2028. The growth is credited to the increasing methanol adoption as fuel in the transportation sector. Also, key players in the market, such as Carbon Recycling International (CRI), significantly aid in the overall market's growth. For example, CRI's largest emissions-to-liquids (ETL) reactor system is the key piece of equipment needed to hydrogenate CO2 for methanol formation.

Additionally, leading suppliers are collaborating to promote renewable methanol production. In this regard, companies such as Geely Holdings and Zixin Industrial Co are establishing production plants in China, strengthening its demand. Hence, these factors play a crucial role in boosting the overall market's growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Renewable Methanol Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on the Renewable Methanol Market
2.2. Key Insights
2.2.1. Substitution of Production Marine Fuels With Renewable Methanol
2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
2.4. Market Attractiveness Index
2.5. Vendor Scorecard
2.6. Regulatory Framework
2.7. Key Market Strategies
2.8. Market Drivers
2.8.1. Availability of Renewable Methanol
2.8.2. Stringent Government Rules and Regulation
2.9. Market Challenges
2.9.1. Health Concerns
2.9.2. High Installation Cost
2.10. Market Opportunities
2.10.1. Shifting Trend Toward Sustainable Energy Source

3. Global Renewable Methanol Market Outlook - by Application
3.1. Formaldehyde
3.2. Dme & Mtbe
3.3. Gasoline
3.4. Solvents
3.5. Other Applications

4. Global Renewable Methanol Market Outlook - by Feedstock
4.1. Agricultural Waste
4.2. Forestry Residues
4.3. Municipal Solid Waste
4.4. Co2 Emissions
4.5. Other Feedstocks

5. Global Renewable Methanol Market Outlook - by End-User
5.1. Chemical
5.2. Transportation
5.3. Power Generation
5.4. Other End-Users

6. Global Renewable Methanol Market - Regional Outlook

 Companies Mentioned

  • Advanced Chemical Technologies

  • BASF Se

  • Carbon Recycling International

  • Enerkem

  • Fraunhofer

  • Innogy

  • Nordic Green

  • Oci Nv

  • Serenergy Sv

  • Sodra

  • Methanex Corporation

  • Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Ltd

  • Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited

  • Southern Chemical Corporation

  • Atlantic Methanol

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mz8bb0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-renewable-methanol-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-4-11-through-2028--301583618.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Coal Is on Its Way Out, Despite Supreme Court EPA Ruling. Utilities Look Like a Buy.

    The utilities sector isn't cheap, but its outlook is the best in decades. Investments in renewable power, transmission lines, and grid improvements should drive mid- to high single-digit annual profit growth industrywide.

  • Manufacturers Brace for Nord Stream Repairs, Fearing Pipeline Won’t Reopen

    Russia’s main natural-gas artery to Europe is about to close for maintenance. Governments on the continent worry the shutdown will be permanent, while manufacturers are preparing for possible gas rationing that would force them to shut production.

  • Fearing Russian gas shut-off, France's industry turns to oil

    AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France (Reuters) -France's energy-intensive companies are speeding up contingency plans and converting their gas boilers to run on oil as they seek to avoid disruption in the event any further reduction in Russian gas supplies leads to power outages. Gathered over the weekend at a business and economics conference in southern France, several top executives said they were preparing for possible blackouts. "What we've done is we've converted our boilers, so they're capable of running on gas or oil, and we can even switch to coal if we need to," said Florent Menegaux, the boss of Michelin, one of the world's leading tyre-makers.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Big U.S. banks' second quarter profits to tumble on higher bad loan reserves

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Second quarter profits at big U.S. banks are expected to fall sharply from a year earlier on increased loan loss reserves, as the pandemic recovery gives way to a possible recession. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co will report a 25% drop in profit on Thursday, while Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co will show 38% and 42% profit declines, respectively on Friday, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data. Bank of America Corp, which like its peers has big consumer and business lending franchises, is expected to show a 29% drop in profit when it reports on July 18.

  • Europe’s Rush to Buy Africa’s Natural Gas Draws Cries of Hypocrisy

    (Bloomberg) -- Near the tip of Nigeria’s Bonny Island, an arrowhead speck of land where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Niger Delta, a giant plant last year produced enough liquefied natural gas to heat half the UK for the winter. Most of it was shipped out of the country, with Spain, France and Portugal the biggest buyers.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything

  • Germany's gas crisis in charts: Pipeline repair, and then what?

    The flow of gas from Russia to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline stopped on Monday as a planned 10-day maintenance period began. Germany, Europe's largest economy, is largely dependent on Russian gas to fuel its export-led economy and to keep homes warm. Already down from last year, Russian gas flows slowed even further through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline last month, and Berlin moved to the second of three stages of its supply emergency plan.

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • The U.S. is lacking a key aspect of any recession

    When we were younger, there was a point when someone told us that a recession was defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, as measured by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

  • Tencent, Alibaba and Didi fined by China antitrust watchdog for unreported merger deals as early as 2011

    China's antitrust watchdog on Sunday announced it had punished Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding and Didi Global, among others, for failing to report past merger deals for anti-monopoly reviews. The list of 28 offending cases included 12 involving social media and video gaming giant Tencent, five involving e-commerce giant Alibaba, and four involving ride-hailing platform operator Didi and its subsidiaries. Each case led to a fine of 500,000 yuan (US$74,600) - the maximum amount that the S

  • An aggressive weed infesting Southeast US was just spotted in Boise. What you can do

    Cogongrass, one of the 10 worst weeds in the world, was recently identified in Idaho’s Foothills. This is the first case of cogongrass in the western United States

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • California has the most remote job openings in the U.S.—but another state is on its tail

    Not every state is embracing virtual work as a new normal. These are the 10 best states to find a remote job.

  • Fed Up With China, One Boss Tries Removing It From the Supply Chain

    Designer perfume maker Inter Parfums is shifting production to U.S., but some suppliers are unsure how long it will last.

  • Cutting China’s Pork Prices Means Reining In Millions of Farmers

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s success in bringing down the price of pork could hinge on how effectively central government manages a sprawling sector that still numbers millions of family farmers.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityA surge in the cost of China’s staple meat has official

  • Gusty wind precedes thunderstorm

    Tree limbs bend in wind as a thunderstorm approaches Church Hill, Tennessee

  • If Enough People Did This, Would Gasoline Prices Come Down?

    Gas prices have been high for much of 2022, making struggling American families struggle more. Last week, President Joe Biden criticized oil companies, saying they had tripled their profits while families are suffering from high gas prices. The price of crude oil is the primary reason for the spike in gas prices but there are other reasons as well, some of them being supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and U.S. sanctions.

  • AP PHOTOS: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard

    An abandoned old power boat juts upright from the cracked mud like a giant tombstone. Its epitaph might read: Here lay the waters of Lake Mead. Receding waters of Lake Mead National Recreation Area have revealed the skeletal remains of two people along with countless desiccated fish and what has become a graveyard of forgotten and stranded watercraft.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Tyson Foods Works to Fix Its Chicken Operations as Orders Pile Up

    The meatpacker’s challenges have played out across its sprawling operations, from problems hatching enough chicks to short-handed processing lines.