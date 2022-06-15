U.S. markets open in 7 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,738.50
    +1.75 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,356.00
    -19.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,336.00
    +21.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,710.00
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.14
    +0.21 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.50
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.14
    +0.19 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0460
    +0.0040 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.69
    -1.33 (-3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2013
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0310
    -0.4490 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,129.44
    -1,803.46 (-7.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.26
    -22.99 (-4.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.46
    -18.35 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,361.39
    -268.47 (-1.01%)
     

Global Report: 45% of People Have Not Felt True Happiness for More Than Two Years

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ORCL

  • 88% of people are looking for new experiences to make them smile and laugh

  • 91% of people prefer brands to be funny and 72% would choose a brand that uses humor over the competition

  • 95% of business leaders fear using humor in customer interactions

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- People want brands to make them smile and laugh, but business leaders fear using humor in customer interactions according to a new research report from Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) and Gretchen Rubin, five-time New York Times bestselling author and podcaster. The Happiness Report includes insights from more than 12,000 consumers and business leaders across 14 countries and found that people are searching for new experiences to make them smile and laugh and will reward brands that embrace humor with loyalty, advocacy, and repeat purchases, and walk away from those that don't.

(PRNewsfoto/Oracle)
(PRNewsfoto/Oracle)

People are searching for happiness in new ways and are willing to pay a premium
It has been more than two years since many people last felt true happiness and they are searching for ways to be happy again, no matter the cost.

  • 45 percent of people have not felt true happiness for more than two years and 25 percent don't know, or have forgotten, what it means to feel truly happy.

  • 88 percent are looking for new experiences to make them smile and laugh. People are prioritizing health (80 percent), personal connections (79 percent), and experiences (53 percent) to gain happiness.

  • More than half (53 percent) wish money could buy happiness, with 78 percent willing to pay a premium for true happiness.

  • 89 percent attempted to find happiness in online shopping during the pandemic and while 47 percent said that receiving packages made them happy, 12 percent struggled to remember the purchases they had made online.

Advertising, marketing, sales, and customer service interactions need to change
People want brands to make them smile and laugh, but business leaders admit their brands rarely use humor to engage with customers.

  • 78 percent of people believe brands can do more to deliver happiness to their customers and 91 percent said they preferred brands to be funny; this number increased among Gen Z (94 percent) and Millennials (94 percent).

  • 90 percent are more likely to remember ads that are funny, yet business leaders said that only 20 percent of their brands' offline ads (TV, billboards) and 18 percent of their online ads actively use humor.

  • 77 percent of people are more likely to buy from a salesperson that is funny, yet only 16 percent of business leaders said that their brands use humor to sell.

  • 75 percent of people would follow a brand if it's funny on its social media channels, yet only 15 percent of business leaders said their brand is humorous on social.

  • 69 percent of people would open an email from a brand if the subject line were funnier, yet only 24 percent of business leaders said they actively use humor in email marketing campaigns.

  • 68 percent would prefer to engage with a chatbot/digital assistant that is funny, yet only 27 percent of business leaders said their brands actively incorporate humor into bot communications.

Smiles and laughter pay dividends, but business leaders are afraid to joke around
People will reward brands that embrace humor with loyalty, advocacy, and repeat purchases and will walk away from those that don't.

  • 48 percent of people don't believe they have a relationship with a brand unless it makes them smile or laugh and 41 percent would walk away from a brand if it didn't make them laugh or smile regularly.

  • If a brand uses humor, people are more likely to buy from the brand again (80 percent), recommend the brand to family and friends (80 percent), choose the brand over the competition (72 percent), and spend more with a brand (63 percent).

  • 89 percent of business leaders see the opportunity to use humor to enhance the customer experience and believe that their brand can do more to make customers laugh or smile.

  • 95 percent of business leaders fear using humor in customer interactions.

  • 85 percent of business leaders state that they do not have the data insights or tools to successfully deliver humor. Business leaders would be more confident using humor when engaging with customers if they had better customer visibility (55 percent) and access to advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (32 percent).

Supporting Quotes
"We've all been through some very tough years, and around the world, we're short on happiness. We're starved for experiences that make us smile and laugh, and brands can help," said Gretchen Rubin, five-time New York Times bestselling author and podcaster. "For brands aiming to contribute to the happiness of their target audience, the process starts with data and knowing your customers. Only then can you bring the appropriate mix of humor, personality, and brand experience that will drive loyalty and brand advocacy."

"The customer experience continues to evolve, but at the end of the day, it all comes down to one thing: Making the customer happy," said Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX). "There are many different factors that go into creating happy customers and in this research, we decided to examine humor as it is one of the most nuanced. As the results show, most business leaders want to make consumers laugh more and understand it's a critical part of establishing a true relationship. To be successful, brands need to put data at the heart of their customer experience strategy."

Learn more about this global report here.

Methodology
Research findings are based on a survey conducted by Savanta, Inc. across the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, China, Singapore, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, and Columbia between January 3-27, 2022. For this survey, 12,183 consumers, including 3,125 business leaders across marketing, sales and customer service, were asked general questions about the impact of the pandemic on happiness and openness to seeing an emotion like humor inserted into advertising, marketing, sales and customer service activities as part of the overall customer experience. The report targeted consumers and full-time business leaders 21 years of age or older. Respondents were recruited through a number of different mechanisms, via different sources to join the panels and participate in market research surveys. All panelists have passed a double opt-in process and complete on average 300 profiling data points prior to taking part in surveys. Respondents are invited to take part via email and are provided with a small monetary incentive for doing so. Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation. The magnitude of the variation is measurable and is affected by the number of interviews and the level of the percentages expressing the results. In this report, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 0.9 percentage points from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by the sample.

About Oracle
Oracle offers suites of integrated applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-report-45-of-people-have-not-felt-true-happiness-for-more-than-two-years-301568258.html

SOURCE Oracle

Recommended Stories

  • Fisker says it is nearing end of supply chain crisis

    Fisker told a Deutsche Bank auto conference that the company had faced supply chain issues when it was testing and developing its Ocean SUV but made design changes to certain parts to use chips that were more widely available. Fisker said last week it had surpassed the 50,000 reservation mark for its Ocean SUV and its PEAR compact car had received over 3,200 pre-orders. The company's Ocean SUV will be manufactured by Magna International's Austrian unit, while the PEAR compact will be made by Foxconn at its newly acquired plant in Lordstown, Ohio.

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • Warren Buffett broke up with most of his beloved banks — so why is he swooning over this one?

    Buffett swapped out Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs for a beaten-down bank.

  • Oil prices edge higher, but expected U.S. interest rate hike looms

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices made gains on Wednesday, rebounding from losses earlier in the session amid concerns over fuel demand and the broader economy ahead of an expected big hike in interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve. In volatile trading Brent crude futures for August were up 15 cents, or 0.1%, at $121.32 a barrel as of 0422 GMT after falling to as low as $120.65 earlier in the session on the back of a 0.9% decline on Tuesday. Surging inflation has led investors and oil traders to brace for a big move by the Fed this week - a 75-basis-point increase, which would be the largest U.S. interest rate hike in 28 years.

  • Caterpillar Is the Latest Company to Relocate to Texas

    The maker of the iconic yellow construction and mining equipment is leaving Illinois after nearly a century, the latest big company to relocate.

  • Russia says lowers gas flows to Europe with sanctions preventing Siemens from delivering equipment

    Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.

  • 6 key flash points that led to Disney CEO Bob Chapek pulling the trigger on top exec Peter Rice

    The Walt Disney Co. abruptly fired Peter Rice—the head of the company’s TV division—last week, but new reports indicate it was a long time coming.

  • US Natural Gas Slumps as LNG Plant Shutdown Strands Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas futures plummeted and European prices surged after the operator of a key Texas export terminal said it may take three months to partially restart the facility following a fire last week.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’

  • FedEx Surges Most Since 1986 on Activist-Backed Overhaul Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp.’s shares soared the most in almost 36 years after the courier hiked its dividend and announced board changes in coordination with activist investor D.E. Shaw & Co., a bold shakeup just two weeks into the tenure of new Chief Executive Officer Raj Subramaniam.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBid

  • Caterpillar to move global headquarters from Illinois to Texas

    (Reuters) -Caterpillar Inc said on Tuesday it would move its global headquarters to a Dallas suburb from the construction equipment maker's century-long home in Illinois. Caterpillar did not say why it was moving the headquarters to Irving, Texas, from Deerfield, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. The company is the latest big manufacturer to exit Illinois.

  • Real estate companies Redfin, Compass begin laying off workers

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick details the layoffs real estate companies are issuing amid declining home sales.

  • Redfin to lay off 470 employees, citing market conditions

    "With May demand 17% below expectations, we don’t have enough work for our agents and support staff," CEO Glenn Kelman said in a message to employees.

  • Coinbase, Intel, Tesla: All of the tech companies hitting the brakes on hiring

    Over the last two months, a number of technology companies or venture capital–backed firms have announced plans to either freeze hiring, rescind accepted offers, or lay off employees.

  • API data reportedly show a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

    The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 736,000 barrels for the week ended June 10, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory decline of nearly 2.2 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate stockpiles climbed by 234,000 barrels. Oil stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub were down by 1.1 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesda

  • Make Your Retirement Income Go Farther With this Tax-Efficient Withdrawal Strategy

    Workers spend decades saving for retirement, building a nest egg they hope will sustain them when the time comes to retire. But saving your money is just one part of the puzzle that is retirement planning. A financial advisor can … Continue reading → The post Make Your Retirement Income Go Farther With this Tax-Efficient Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why there’s no relief in sight for soaring oil and gas prices

    Four forces are conspiring to drive prices higher, and there's no sign of any letup.

  • West Virginia threatens to bar big banks, Blackrock over perceived fossil fuel boycotts

    Six of the nation's largest financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase, BlackRock Inc, and Wells Fargo, may no longer be allowed to do business with the state of West Virginia, after its treasurer warned them they were facing bans over perceived boycotts of the fossil fuel industry. State Treasurer Riley Moore sent letters to the firms, dated June 10, informing each of them they are facing a prohibition on state banking business, after his office determined they were "engaged in a boycott of energy companies" based on public information. Letters were also sent to Morgan Stanley, US Bancorp and Goldman Sachs.

  • Disney CEO Bob Chapek Supported Peter Rice. Until He Didn’t.

    The decision by Mr. Chapek to fire Mr. Rice from his position as head of the company’s General Entertainment Content unit last week had been under consideration for months, say people familiar with the matter.

  • Stellantis plans layoffs at Sterling Heights stamping plant in U.S.

    The world's fourth largest carmaker did not specify the number of employees being laid off but said, in an emailed statement to Reuters, that the decision was made "in order to operate the plant in a more sustainable manner." A letter https://www.facebook.com/JenniferSzpynda4ONEUnion/photos/a.114910826790762/535990231349484 posted on the Facebook page of United Auto Workers Local 1264, a union that represents employees of Stellantis-owned Chrysler Sterling stamping plant, said that the "indefinite layoff will be from the bottom up," starting as early as June 20. UAW did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on the number of employees being affected by the layoff.

  • 15-year-olds used deep fry baskets at Wendy’s restaurants, feds say. Franchisee fined

    Young workers were also allowed to work too many hours in Pennsylvania, officials said.