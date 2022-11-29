U.S. markets close in 6 hours 12 minutes

Global Resale Rebrands as ReMarkets

·2 min read

New Brand Reflects Sharp Focus on the Company's Growing eCommerce Platform and Electronics Refurbishing and Remarketing Business

A Leader in the Circular Economy, ReMarkets Adds Value and Extends Product Lifecycles to Advance its Customers' ESG Goals

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Resale, LLC, a provider of lifecycle solutions for technology assets, announced today that it has rebranded as ReMarkets ("The Company") in conjunction with the recently completed sale of the Company's UK-based business unit to Foxway, a Swedish-based company that enables circular tech.

ReMarkets Logo
ReMarkets Logo

New Brand Reflects Sharp Focus on Growing eCommerce Platform and Electronics Refurbishing and Remarketing Business

ReMarkets, headquartered in Austin, Texas, provides end-to-end lifecycle management services and solutions, partnering with global supply chain technology manufacturers and suppliers to source high-quality assets and help those companies receive enhanced returns on those assets while pursuing their ESG goals. ReMarkets uses its expanding eCommerce platform to provide business and consumer customers with quality, certified equipment that has been rigorously tested, inspected, and refurbished in ReMarkets certified facilities. The Company noted that its new name highlights ReMarkets go-forward focus on eCommerce and its vital role providing design fabrication and high-quality refurbishment tools to facilitate the circular economy.

"This new brand reflects our core focus on providing quality refurbished technology assets to customers, while partnering with OEMs and suppliers who understand the economic and environmental benefits of extending the lifecycle of their products," said ReMarkets' CEO Jeff Zeigler. "The adoption of a new brand also symbolizes ReMarkets' extensive investments in customer service, excellence and growth – including our certified manufacturing facilities and the expansion of our eCommerce capabilities through our previous acquisition of Tech Trade Partners."

"ReMarkets is well positioned to continue and expand its leadership role in the global circular economy," noted Tom Meredith, Board Chair of ReMarkets', and a Partner at Brightstar Capital Partners, the majority owner of ReMarkets. "This is a pivotal point in the market for refurbished equipment, as the growing interest in environmental stewardship coincides with the fiscal realities of supply chain dislocation and the potential for an economic downturn. With its quality assets, certified facilities, rigorous processes, and solid industry relationships, ReMarkets offers a valuable solution for technology providers and users."

About ReMarkets

ReMarkets is a provider of lifecycle management solutions for technology assets. The Company provides customers with quality, certified equipment that has been rigorously tested, inspected, and refurbished in our certified facilities. ReMarkets sources high-quality systems, parts, and components directly from manufacturers and service providers to provide the best quality and consistency of inventory. Its rigorous asset recovery process is designed to return products to "like new" condition, ensure the performance and security of the refurbished devices, and guarantee customer satisfaction.

Media Contacts
For ReMarkets:
Joel Dawson
SVP, Human Resources
(913)909-0489
Joel.Dawson@globalresale.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-resale-rebrands-as-remarkets-301688995.html

SOURCE ReMarkets

