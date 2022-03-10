U.S. markets open in 3 hours 19 minutes

The global residential air conditioner market is valued at USD55.12 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.15% in the forecast period, to reach USD70.81 billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The rise in the expenditure capacity of consumers, adoption of online sales channels by the market players, and ongoing advancements in technology are the key factors driving the demand of the global residential air conditioner market for the next five years.

New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Residential Air Conditioner Market, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244071/?utm_source=GNW

Due to global warming, the temperature is growing at an alarming rate across the globe.Consumers are investing in personal care and luxury items to live a quality and comfortable life.

The residential air conditioner has become a necessity in households to fight the scorching heat levels during the summer season.The introduction of advanced residential air conditioners in the market with attractive features like corrosion resistance, auto humid control facility, and copper condenser is expected to create substantial growth opportunities for the global residential air conditioner market.

Also, the adoption of alternate sales channels by the market players to expand the consumer base and boost the brand’s visibility is accelerating the demand for residential air conditioners worldwide.High internet penetration and rise in use of smart devices for online shopping due to enhanced flexibility and comfort experienced by consumers while shopping is expected to influence the global residential air conditioner market growth.

However, the imposition of strict energy efficiency regulations may hinder the market growth in the forecast period.
The global residential air conditioner market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, region, and company.Based on product type, the market is divided into split air conditioners, window air conditioners, and others.

Split air led the market by holding the largest market share of 81.77% in 2020. The split air conditioner is in high demand among consumers. It offers several advantages over its counterparts, such as lower noise production, can be installed anywhere, is aesthetic appealing, and is highly energy efficient.
Daikin Industries, Ltd., Gree Electric Appliances Inc., Carrier Global Corporation, Midea Group Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning Limited, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Toshiba Corporation are the major market players operating in the global residential air conditioner market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022
Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth and the market size of the global residential air conditioner market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of the global residential air conditioner market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.
• To classify and forecast the global residential air conditioner market is divided into product type, distribution channel, region, and company.
• To identify drivers and challenges for the global residential air conditioner market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the global residential air conditioner market.
• To conduct pricing analysis for the global residential air conditioner market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global residential air conditioner market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading manufacturers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in the global residential air conditioner market all over the world.
The analyst calculated the global residential air conditioner market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various regions was recorded and forecasted for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Residential air conditioner manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to residential air conditioner market
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as residential air conditioner manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders. The report would enable the stakeholders in strategizing investments and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global residential air conditioner market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Global Residential Air Conditioner Market, By Product Type:
o Splits
o Windows
o Others
• Global Residential Air Conditioner Market, By Distribution Channel:
o Multi Branded Electronic Stores
o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
o Online
o Others
• Global Residential Air Conditioner Market, By Region:
o Asia-Pacific
o North America
o Middle East & Africa
o Europe
o South America

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global residential air conditioner market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244071/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


