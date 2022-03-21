Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Market to Reach $13 Billion by 2027 - HEPA Filters to Fuel Revenue Growth
Global Market for Residential Air Purification Equipment
Dublin, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Air Purification Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Market to Reach US$13 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Residential Air Purification Equipment estimated at US$8.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the period 2020-2027. Stand-Alone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$10.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the In-Duct segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.4% share of the global Residential Air Purification Equipment market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Residential Air Purification Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.26% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 125 Featured)
3M Company
Abatement Technologies, Inc.
Airgle Corporation
Alen Corporation
AllerAir Industries Inc
Amway Corporation
Blueair AB
Camfil AB
Camfil Farr, Inc.
Carrier Corporation
Continental Fan Manufacturing Inc.
Coway Co., Ltd.
Daikin Industries, Ltd.
Dyson Ltd
Guardian Technologies LLC
Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.
Honeywell International Inc.
Hunter Pure Air
IQAir
KENT RO Systems Ltd
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Lennox International, Inc.
LG Electronics Inc.
MANN+HUMMEL GmbH
Newell Brands Inc.
Sunbeam Products, Inc.
Panasonic Corporation
Panasonic Ecology Systems Co., Ltd.
SANYO Electric Co., Ltd.
Research Products Corporation
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Sharp Corporation
Steril-Aire, Inc.
Trion, Inc.
Whirlpool Corporation
White-Rodgers Company
Xiaomi, Inc.
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Crisis Presents Opportunity for Residential Air Purification Systems
COVID-19 Pandemic Elevates Role of Smart Air Purifiers
Air Purifier with Impressive Efficacy of over 99.9% against COVID-19 Virus
HEPA Air Purifiers Suitable for Protection Against COVID-19
Pandemic Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
History and Evolution of Air Purifiers
An Insight into Types of Air Purification Technologies
Technologies and their Efficiencies in Removing Air Borne Contaminants
Types of Air Filtration Technologies and their Advantages and Limitations
Types of Air Purifiers
Stand-Alone Purification Equipment
Induct Air Purification Equipment
Causes of Indoor Air Pollution
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Standalone Air Purification Equipment Market Leads Global Market
HEPA Filters to Fuel Revenue Growth
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
Competition
An Intensely Competitive Marketplace
Key Factors Influencing Purchases of Air Purifiers
Major Factors Responsible for Variation in Air Purifier Prices
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Residential Air Purification Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
With Climate Change and Wildfires Impacting Indoor Air Quality, Adoption of Air Purifiers Poised to Grow
Trend towards Home Automation and Smart Homes Boosts Demand for Smart Air Purifiers
Few Players Operate in Smart Air Purifiers Market
Alarming Rise in Incidence of Asthma and Allergies Spurs Demand for Air Purifiers
Rising Prevalence of Asthma in Children Bodes Well for Air Purifiers Market
Aging Population Vulnerable to Air-borne Allergies and Health Risks to Fuel Air Purifier Market
Usage of Residential Air Purifiers Tends to Soar During Summer Season
Technology Advancements to Boost Market Prospects
A Review of Potential Air Purifier System Innovations
Select Innovations in Air Purification Systems Market
Influx of New Products Boosts Smart Air Purifiers Market
Ventilation as Double-Edged Blade Popularizes 'AC + Air Filter' Formula for Indoor Air amid COVID-19
Combination Technologies Offer Scope for Product Differentiation
Eliminating Odors and Smoke Remain Key to Product Success
Regulatory Standards Spruce Up Sales of Air Purification Equipment
Construction Activity Worldwide Signals Opportunities for Residential Air Purifiers Market
E-Commerce Makes Rapid Inroads, Expands Growth Opportunities for Air Purifiers Market
Demographic and Economic Trends Influence Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Expanding Urban Population
Middle Class Population
Key Factors Restraining Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 125
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pfbemu
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900