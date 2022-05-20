U.S. markets open in 4 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,940.75
    +43.00 (+1.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,479.00
    +277.00 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,066.00
    +187.75 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,798.60
    +23.70 (+1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.65
    -0.56 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.90
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0579
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.55
    -2.41 (-7.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2484
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1560
    +0.3620 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,183.64
    +1,189.45 (+4.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.90
    +20.66 (+3.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.02
    +122.28 (+1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

Global Residential Air Purifiers Market Forecast Report 2022-2028: Compound Annual Growth of 5.4% Forecast to Bring Market to $10423 Million by 2028

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Residential Air Purifiers Market Research Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Residential Air Purifiers Market Size was estimated at USD 7213.26 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 10423.55 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Market segmentation creates subsets of a market based on product type, end user or application, Geographic, and other factor.

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

  • Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

  • Neutral perspective on the market performance

  • Recent industry trends and developments

  • Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

  • Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

  • Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

  • In-depth analysis of the Market

  • Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

Key Reasons to Buy this Report:

  • Access to up to date statistics compiled by our own researchers. These provide you with historical and forecast data, which is analysed to tell you why your market is set to change

  • You will be able to copy data from the Excel spreadsheet straight into your marketing plans, business presentation or other strategic documents

  • The concise analysis, clear graph and table format will enable you to pin point the information your require quickly

  • Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

  • Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

  • Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

  • Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

  • Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

  • The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

  • Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis

  • Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

  • Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

  • 6-month post-sales analyst support


Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology and Statistical Scope

2 Residential Air Purifiers Market Overview
2.1 Global Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Residential Air Purifiers Market Size (M USD) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2.1.2 Global Residential Air Purifiers Sales Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2.2 Market Segment Executive Summary
2.3 Global Market Size by Region

3 Residential Air Purifiers Market Competitive Landscape
3.1 Global Residential Air Purifiers Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Residential Air Purifiers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.3 Residential Air Purifiers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4 Global Residential Air Purifiers Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.5 Manufacturers Residential Air Purifiers Sales Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Residential Air Purifiers Market Competitive Situation and Trends
3.6.1 Residential Air Purifiers Market Concentration Rate
3.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Residential Air Purifiers Players Market Share by Revenue
3.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Residential Air Purifiers Industry Chain Analysis
4.1 Residential Air Purifiers Industry Chain Analysis
4.2 Market Overview and Market Concentration Analysis of Key Raw Materials
4.3 Midstream Market Analysis
4.4 Downstream Customer Analysis

5 The Development and Dynamics of Residential Air Purifiers Market
5.1 Key Development Trends
5.2 Driving Factors
5.3 Market Challenges
5.4 Market Restraints
5.5 Industry News
5.5.1 New Product Developments
5.5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
5.5.3 Expansions
5.5.4 Collaboration/Supply Contracts
5.6 Industry Policies

6 Residential Air Purifiers Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Evaluation Matrix of Segment Market Development Potential (Type)
6.2 Global Residential Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022)
6.3 Global Residential Air Purifiers Market Size Market Share by Type (2017-2022)
6.4 Global Residential Air Purifiers Price by Type (2017-2022)

7 Residential Air Purifiers Market Segmentation by Application
7.1 Evaluation Matrix of Segment Market Development Potential (Application)
7.2 Global Residential Air Purifiers Market Sales by Application (2017-2022)
7.3 Global Residential Air Purifiers Market Size (M USD) by Application (2017-2022)
7.4 Global Residential Air Purifiers Sales Growth Rate by Application (2017-2022)

8 Residential Air Purifiers Market Segmentation by Region
8.1 Global Residential Air Purifiers Sales by Region
8.1.1 Global Residential Air Purifiers Sales by Region
8.1.2 Global Residential Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Region
8.2 North America
8.3 Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.6 Middle East and Africa

9 Key Companies Profiled

  • Sharp

  • Panasonic

  • Philips

  • Daikin

  • Midea

  • Coway

  • Electrolux

  • IQAir

  • Amway

  • Whirlpool

  • Honeywell

  • Yadu

  • Samsung

  • Austin

  • Blueair

  • Boneco

  • Broad

  • Mfresh

10 Residential Air Purifiers Market Forecast by Region
10.1 Global Residential Air Purifiers Market Size Forecast
10.2 Global Residential Air Purifiers Market Forecast by Region

11 Forecast Market by Type and by Application (2022-2028)
11.1 Global Residential Air Purifiers Market Forecast by Type (2022-2028)
11.2 Global Residential Air Purifiers Market Forecast by Application (2022-2028)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7r90q4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation near 40-year highs, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Why Dynavax Stock Blasted 16% Higher Today

    What happened Several days after experiencing a pleasant share price pop on good regulatory news, Dynavax (NASDAQ: DVAX) repeated the feat on Thursday. An important partner for the company reported an encouraging development that morning, also in the regulatory sphere.

  • China quietly increases purchases of low-priced Russian oil

    China is quietly ramping up purchases of oil from Russia at bargain prices, according to shipping data and oil traders who spoke to Reuters, filling the vacuum left by Western buyers backing away from business with Russia after its invasion of Ukraine in February. The move by the world's biggest oil importer comes a month after it initially cut back on Russian supplies, for fear of appearing to openly support Moscow and potentially expose its state oil giants to sanctions. China's seaborne Russian oil imports will jump to a near-record 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in May, up from 750,000 bpd in the first quarter and 800,000 bpd in 2021, according to an estimate by Vortexa Analytics.

  • GameStop Faces Class Action Lawsuit For Alleged Breach Of Labor Law - Read Why

    Former GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) employee Trevon Mack prosecuted the video game retail company in a proposed class-action lawsuit for allegedly violating New York Labor Law, the Polygon reports. Mack and his lawyer asserted that GameStop workers qualify as “manual laborers,” suggesting that 25% of their jobs require manual labor, like organizing stockrooms, moving packages, and standing for a long shift. GameStop allegedly pays their workers every other week, violating the New York Labor Law Sec

  • Cisco blames China lockdowns for its forecast cut, but there could be deeper problems

    Cisco Systems Inc. executives spent much of the company’s conference call talking about the COVID-related shutdowns in China, but they did not seem worried about the overall tech demand.

  • Top Producing Oil Play In The Permian Set To Break Records In 2022

    Hydrocarbon production in the Permian Basin’s top producing play is set to break records in 2022, spurred by high oil prices and appealing well economies

  • China in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- China is seeking to replenish its strategic crude stockpiles with cheap Russian oil, a sign Beijing is strengthening its energy ties with Moscow just as Europe works toward banning imports due to the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain

  • Microsoft Has a Nice Surprise for Employees

    In 1977, the song "Take This Job and Shove It" hit number one on the country music charts and stayed there for two weeks. Today's workers may not know the song, but many of them are probably familiar with the sentiment. Microsoft recently told staffers it intends to raise compensation.

  • Netflix, Meta, Uber among companies announcing layoffs and hiring freezes

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to discuss hiring trends among tech companies like Netflix and Meta.

  • American Airlines gets favorable antitrust verdict, and $1 in damages

    A federal jury on Thursday ruled in favor of American Airlines Group Inc in its long-running lawsuit accusing flight booking service Sabre Corp of charging excessive fees and suppressing competition, but awarded the carrier just $1 in damages. The antitrust case had originally been brought by US Airways in 2011, two years before it merged with Fort Worth, Texas-based American. US Airways had alleged that Sabre impeded travel agents and others from using less expense alternatives for booking seats, and imposed an unduly restrictive distribution agreement.

  • If you thought Walmart and Target had disappointing results, these retailers did so much worse

    Rising expenses and inflation are hurting retail companies. As a result, analysts are lowering their price targets for their stocks.

  • Caterpillar looking to hire 50 in new divisional office in Las Colinas

    The manufacturer is up and running in its divisional office in Las Colinas. Here’s a look at what employees do there and who they’re aiming to hire.

  • As deadlines loom, Russia says EU gas clients open payment accounts

    LONDON (Reuters) -Half of Russian gas giant Gazprom's 54 clients have opened accounts at Gazprombank, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday, as European companies approach imminent payment deadlines. Companies in the European Union have been trying to confirm for weeks how they can legally buy Russian gas, after Moscow demanded foreign buyers start paying in roubles and cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland last month after they refused to do so. Russia has said foreign companies need to open two accounts to comply with its new payment mechanism - one for foreign currency, and one for roubles - and European companies need to complete any currency conversion within 48 hours.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum Hash Rates Hit All-Time Highs Despite Bear Market

    Cryptocurrency miners continue to pump computing power into the Ethereum and Bitcoin networks despite their tokens’ recent price drop.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue Volatile Behavior

    The crude oil markets have been back and forth most of the day on Thursday, showing plenty of volatility yet again. At this point, caution is advised.

  • Why Record-High Prices Won’t Drive A Recovery For U.S. Coal

    Coal prices in the U.S. hit a record high in March as demand surged, but the U.S. coal industry will only see limited growth due to several headwinds

  • Worried About Retiring During a Market Crash? Here's What You Need to Know

    With bonds and stocks selling off side by side, retirees may have a reason to fear their well-diversified portfolios may not prove enough for retirement. Fixed-income investments are experiencing one of the worst years in decades, and stocks have fallen … Continue reading → The post Worried About Retiring During a Market Crash? Here's What You Need to Know appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exxon to sell north Texas gas assets to BKV for $750 million

    (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp on Thursday said it signed a deal to sell North Texas natural gas properties to producer BKV Corp for $750 million, as part of a wider move to shed unwanted assets. Exxon, the top U.S. oil producer, set a goal three years ago to sell by last December $15 billion in assets to pay down debt and focus on lower cost oil production. This year's rebound in oil and gas prices has brought renewed interest in its properties, Senior Vice President Neil Chapman told analysts in March.

  • Can Nvidia Make a Rebound Rally Ahead of Earnings?

    Let's drill down on the technical indicators and charts to see how traders may be positioned. Our advice was hopefully helpful but now that prices reached our $164 downside price target from the Point and Figure chart maybe a new strategy is needed in the short-run. The trading volume has been very active since November.