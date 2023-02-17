U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.69
    +129.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.56 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.14 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.33
    -2.16 (-2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.20
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.72
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0697
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2044
    +0.0059 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1140
    +0.1640 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,598.50
    +974.13 (+4.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.71
    +19.38 (+3.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,004.36
    -8.17 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,513.13
    -183.31 (-0.66%)
     

Global Residential Air Purifiers Market Report to 2029 - Featuring Daikin Industries, Sharp, Samsung Electronics and Dyson Among Others

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Residential Air Purifiers Market Analysis by Technology, by Type, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The residential air purifiers market size is estimated to be USD 11.14 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.41% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

Companies Mentioned 

  • Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan)

  • Sharp Corporation (Japan)

  • Honeywell International Inc. (US)

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

  • LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea)

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

  • Dyson (UK)

  • Unilever Group (UK)

  • Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

  • Whirlpool Corporation (US)

  • AllerAir Industries Inc. (US)

  • IQAir (Switzerland)

  • Winix Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

  • Xiaomi Corporation (China)

  • Camfil AB (Sweden)

  • Airpura Industries Inc. (Canada)

  • Airgle Corporation (US)

  • Hunter Pure Air (US)

  • Kent RO Systems Ltd. (India)

  • SHIL Limited (India)

  • IDEAL Krug & Priester GMBH & Co. KG (Germany)

  • Havells India Ltd. (India)

  • Molekule (US)

  • Carrier Global (US)

  • Coway CO. Ltd. (South Korea)

The rising demand for smart homes, supportive government rules for better air pollution monitoring and control, enhancing public-private funding for effective air pollution monitoring, surging levels of air pollution worldwide, and increasing public awareness about the health and environmental consequences of air pollution are projected to drive the market growth in near future.

However, rising cost of these devices and technological constraints associated with air quality monitoring equipment are expected to restrain the market growth.

By Technology

Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) and others technologies. In 2021, the high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) segment accounted for the highest revenue share owing to the increased awareness of environmental protection and the growing public awareness of the health consequences of air pollution has led in greater use of HEPA technology in the domestic air purifiers industry.

By End user

On the basis of end user, the market is bifurcated into in-duct air purifiers and portable/stand alone purifiers. In 2021, the portable/stand alone purifiers segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to the increasing acceptance of smart homes and ambient residential care, improving public knowledge of the health consequences of air quality, and the requirement to eliminate sources of allergies or contaminants from ambient air.

Regional Markets

In 2021, Asia Pacific region accounted for the highest revenue in the residential air purifiers market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

This is attributed to rapid implementation of smart indoor air quality monitoring technologies, continuous technological advancements in the field of particulate sensors, increasing public-private funding and investments, and the existence of supportive government regulations.

Competitor Insights

Some of the key players operating in the residential air purifiers market are Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Dyson (UK), Unilever Group (UK), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Whirlpool Corporation (US), AllerAir Industries Inc. (US), IQAir (Switzerland), Winix Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Xiaomi Corporation (China), Camfil AB (Sweden), Airpura Industries Inc. (Canada), Airgle Corporation (US), Hunter Pure Air (US), Kent RO Systems Ltd. (India), SHIL Limited (India), IDEAL Krug & Priester GMBH & Co. KG (Germany), Havells India Ltd. (India), Molekule (US), Carrier Global (US), and Coway CO., Ltd. (South Korea).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Introduction: Residential Air Purifiers

3. Executive Summary
3.1.Global Market Scenario
3.2.Segment Market Scenario
3.3.Geographic Market Scenario
3.4.COVID-19 Impact
3.5.Competitive Landscape

4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2.Market Restraint
4.3.Market Opportunities
4.4.Market Trends
4.5.Market Challenges

5. Market Environment Analysis
5.1.Porter's 5 Forces Analysis
5.2.PESTEL Analysis
5.3.Value Chain Analysis
5.4.SWOT Analysis
5.5.Benchmark

6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Residential Air Purifiers Market
6.1.COVID-19: Overview
6.2.COVID-19 Impact on the Global Market
6.3.COVID-19 Impact on the Regional Markets

7. Market Analysis by Technology
7.1.High Efficiency Particulate Air
7.1.1.High Efficiency Particulate Air Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
7.2.Other Technologies
7.2.1.Other Technologies Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

8. Market Analysis by End User
8.1.In-duct Air Purifiers
8.1.1.In-duct Air Purifiers Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
8.2.Portable/Stand Alone Purifiers
8.2.1.Portable/Stand Alone Purifiers Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

9. Regional Market Analysis
9.1.Regional Market Trends
9.2.Regional Market: Comparative Analysis

10. North America Residential Air Purifiers Market

11. Europe Residential Air Purifiers Market

12. Asia Pacific Residential Air Purifiers Market

13. Latin America Residential Air Purifiers Market

14. MEA Residential Air Purifiers Market

15. Competitor Analysis
15.1.Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2029
15.2.Competitive Mapping
15.3.Key Players Market Place Analysis
15.4.Major Recent Developments

16. Company Profiles

17. Conclusion & Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k0pj31-air?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-residential-air-purifiers-market-report-to-2029---featuring-daikin-industries-sharp-samsung-electronics-and-dyson-among-others-301749891.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Brokers Suggest Investing in NIO Inc. (NIO): Read This Before Placing a Bet

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    While last year wasn’t a particularly good year for stock investors, at least one man closed it out with a smile. Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of the Citadel hedge fund, didn’t just outperform the markets last year – he managed to outperform them by a margin of $16 billion. It was the highest annual profit ever seen by a Wall Street hedge fund, and reflected the 38% return generated by Citadel’s flagship fund. Now we all know that past performance is no guarantee of future gains – but it

  • Tesla Is Considering a Bid for Battery Metals Miner

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has been weighing a takeover of battery-metals miner Sigma Lithium Corp., people with knowledge of the matter said, amid rampant demand for the metal used in electric vehicle batteries. Most Read from BloombergPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteLesser-Known Hedge Fund Boss Joins Ranks of Best Paid With 193% GainUnid

  • ‘Long-term investors will be rewarded’: Goldman Sachs explains why you should ‘buy’ these 2 cybersecurity stocks

    Our digital world runs on computer tech, and that tech is only going to become more autonomous and more ubiquitous. And that, in turn, only underscores the ongoing importance of online security. With digital automation growing, it’s more important than ever, right now, to start firming up the digital protections. Against this backdrop, Goldman Sachs' Gabriela Borges has turned her eye on the cybersecurity sector. The analyst sees several industry dynamics that are favorable for long-term investo

  • These Chip Stocks Could Gain 40% This Year And Outperform The S&P 500

    Fabless chip stocks are showing strong price performance as they enter the elite IBD 50 list. Rising interest rates aren't good news for these specialized semiconductor designers but demand is growing rapidly for automotive, health care and telecom applications. Lattice Semiconductor makes programmable logic devices for designers in the telecom, computing, industrial, 5G and other applications.

  • ‘The risk is that we’re going to hit the brakes very, very hard,’ Larry Summers says

    Almost a full year of monetary-policy tightening by the Federal Reserve appears to be having little impact on inflation, putting policy makers in danger of needing to do much more, according to former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

  • Is the Stock Market Open for Presidents Day? Here Are the Trading Hours.

    Presidents Day is just around the corner. On Friday, the Dow Industrial Average rose 0.4%, the S&P 500 dropped 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.6%. Here’s what you need to know if you’re looking to trade on Presidents Day.

  • Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.76% and 7.58%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Star Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business Elite

    (Bloomberg) -- Bao Fan’s knack for closing complicated deals and spotting rising tech stars made him one of China’s most influential financiers. Most Read from BloombergPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteLesser-Known Hedge Fund Boss Joins Ranks of Best Paid With 193% GainThe Post-Cold War Era Is Gone. A New Arms Race Has ArrivedHis sudden di

  • Is Most-Watched Stock ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Worth Betting on Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching ZIM (ZIM) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Wall Street Is Baffled by the Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The bond market finally got the Federal Reserve’s message on rates, while stock investors continue to ignore it, for the most part.Most Read from BloombergPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteLesser-Known Hedge Fund Boss Joins Ranks of Best Paid With 193% GainUnidentified Balloon Prompts Chinese City to Clear the SkiesWhile the

  • Albemarle, Lithium Stocks Beat the Market for Years. Until Now.

    The lithium sector took a dive on a risk off day for the market. Shares of Livent, SQM, and others dropped a lot.

  • Bausch (BHC) Stock Jumps 19.3%: Will It Continue to Soar?

    Bausch (BHC) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

  • One of China’s top investment banks has a big problem: It can’t find its CEO

    China Renaissance said it was "unable to contact" its CEO Bao Fan, sending shares plunging in Friday morning trading.

  • XP Inc.A (XP) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    XP Inc.A (XP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -67.39% and 14.99%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Shockwave Medical Just Tripled Profit Expectations, Delivering 991% Growth

    Shockwave Medical tripled Wall Street's fourth-quarter profitability expectations, leading SWAV stock to surge on Friday.

  • Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR): Time to Buy?

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

  • YouTube CEO Wojcicki, one of the first Google employees, steps down

    Wojcicki, 54, will be replaced by her deputy Neal Mohan, a senior advertising and product executive who joined Google in 2008. The change of guard comes as YouTube's advertising revenue fell for the second straight quarter amid intense competition for viewing time with short-form video services such as TikTok and Facebook's Reels, and streaming services like Netflix. Mohan, a Stanford graduate, was appointed chief product officer at YouTube in 2015.

  • Here’s where the 60/40 could really fail you. But a better option may be under your nose.

    Only in 1974 — the year of Watergate, OPEC embargoes, gas lines and recession — did the standard, benchmark, middle-of-the-road investment portfolio lose more value than it did in 2022. The so-called “balanced” or “60/40” portfolio, consisting of 60% U.S. large-company stocks and 40% U.S. bonds, lost a staggering 23% of its value last year in real money (meaning when adjusted for inflation). The point about 60/40—the point at least sold to savers by Wall Street — is that the 40% invested in “safe” bonds is supposed to balance out the risks of the 60% invested in stocks.

  • Is Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

    Here is how Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) and SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.