Global Residential Food Processors Market Forecast to 2028 - by Size, Distribution Channel and Geography

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Global Residential Food Processors Market

Dublin, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Food Processors Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Size, Distribution Channel, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The residential food processors market was valued at US$ 3,475.21 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5,553.20 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The residential food processor is designed to be multifunctional and perform a wide variety of food preparation tasks, such as chopping, slicing, shredding, grinding, and pureeing. Along with this, the processors are being used for making citrus and vegetable juice, beating cake batter, kneading bread dough, beating egg whites, and grinding meats and vegetables.

Based on the size, the global residential food processors market is segmented into small, medium, and large. In 2020, the medium segment led the market. The medium food processor provides the same feature as regular size counterparts and offers an added advantage of consuming minimal space in the kitchen. Also, increased availability of design in medium-size food processors is driving the demand for such residential food processors.

The residential food processors market, based on geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South and Central America (SAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the market. The changing lifestyle of consumers and rising urbanization propelled the demand for modernized kitchen appliances. In addition, the increase in the working population and the presence of prominent manufacturing companies across the region drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific residential food processors market.

Many industries, such as the consumer goods industry, faced unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The shortage of raw material and labor, the shutdown of factories, and other operational difficulties under COVID-19 safety protocols negatively impacted the residential food processors market. The lockdown considerably impacted the supply and the production side of residential food processors, restraining the growth of the market. However, the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine has further eased the situation leading to a rise in business activities worldwide. The economies are reviving their operations, and the demand for residential food processors is expected to rise globally in the coming years. Key manufacturers have started resuming their operations, increasing the production capacity of residential food processors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Whirlpool Corporation, Breville Group Limited, De'Longhi Appliances S.r.l., Conair Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, MAGIMIX, SharkNinja Operating LLC, Groupe SEB, and Spectrum Brands Inc are among the leading players in the residential food processors market. These companies are adopting strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, and product launches, to expand their geographic presence and consumer bases.

Reasons to Buy

  • Highlights key business priorities to assist companies realign their business strategies.

  • Features key findings and crucial progressive industry trends in the global residential food processors market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

  • Develops/modifies business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering from developed and emerging markets.

  • Scrutinizes in-depth market trends as well as key market drivers and restraints.

  • Enhances the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Residential Food Processors Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia Pacific
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa
4.2.5 South and Central America
4.3 Global Average Selling Price (US$/Unit)
4.4 Expert Opinion

5. Residential Food Processor Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Convenient Products
5.1.2 Growing Number of Home Bakers
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Maintenance Cost of Food Processor
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Ecommerce
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Product Innovation
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Global Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Market Overview
6.2 Residential Food Processors Market -Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
6.3 Residential Food Processors Market -Volume and Forecast To 2028 (Thousand Units)
6.4 Competitive Positioning - Key Market Players

7. Global Residential Food Processors Market Analysis - By Size
7.1 Overview
7.2 Residential Food Processors Market, By Size (2020 and 2028)
7.3 Small
7.3.1 Small: Residential Food Processors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Medium
7.4.1 Medium: Residential Food Processors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 Large
7.5.1 Large: Residential Food Processors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Residential Food Processors Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel
8.1 Overview
8.2 Residential Food Processors Market, By Distribution Channel (2020 and 2028)
8.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
8.3.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets: Residential Food Processors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Specialty Stores
8.4.1 Specialty Stores: Residential Food Processors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Online Retail
8.5.1 Online Retail: Residential Food Processors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Others: Residential Food Processors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Residential Food Processors Market - Geographic Analysis

10. Impact of COVID-19
10.1 Overview - Impact of COVID-19
10.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.4 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11. Company Profiles
11.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
11.1.1 Key Facts
11.1.2 Business Description
11.1.3 Products and Services
11.1.4 Financial Overview
11.1.5 SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Key Developments
11.2 Whirlpool Corporation
11.2.1 Key Facts
11.2.2 Business Description
11.2.3 Products and Services
11.2.4 Financial Overview
11.2.5 SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Key Developments
11.3 Breville Group Limited
11.3.1 Key Facts
11.3.2 Business Description
11.3.3 Products and Services
11.3.4 Financial Overview
11.3.5 SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Key Developments
11.4 De'Longhi Appliances S.r.l.
11.4.1 Key Facts
11.4.2 Business Description
11.4.3 Products and Services
11.4.4 Financial Overview
11.4.5 SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Key Developments
11.5 Conair Corporation
11.5.1 Key Facts
11.5.2 Business Description
11.5.3 Products and Services
11.5.4 Financial Overview
11.5.5 SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Key Developments
11.6 Robert Bosch GmbH
11.6.1 Key Facts
11.6.2 Business Description
11.6.3 Products and Services
11.6.4 Financial Overview
11.6.5 SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Key Developments
11.7 MAGIMIX
11.7.1 Key Facts
11.7.2 Business Description
11.7.3 Products and Services
11.7.4 Financial Overview
11.7.5 SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Key Developments
11.8 SharkNinja Operating LLC
11.8.1 Key Facts
11.8.2 Business Description
11.8.3 Products and Services
11.8.4 Financial Overview
11.8.5 SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Key Developments
11.9 Groupe SEB
11.9.1 Key Facts
11.9.2 Business Description
11.9.3 Products and Services
11.9.4 Financial Overview
11.9.5 SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Key Developments
11.10 Spectrum Brands, Inc.
11.10.1 Key Facts
11.10.2 Business Description
11.10.3 Products and Services
11.10.4 Financial Overview
11.10.5 SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Key Developments

12. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2lco8s

