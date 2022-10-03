U.S. markets close in 2 hours 58 minutes

The Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market is expected to grow by $4.11 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 17.94% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market and it is poised to grow by $4. 11 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 17.

New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05242304/?utm_source=GNW
94% during the forecast period. Our report on the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the inclusion of air filters in robotic vacuum cleaners, growing traction for smart cities, and social factors driving the adoption of robot vacuum cleaners in urban areas.
The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Robot vacuum cleaner only
• Robot vacuum cleaner and mop

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• The Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the additional features in robot vacuum cleaners as one of the prime reasons driving the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing concern for health and hygiene and e-commerce as a platform for product sales will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market covers the following areas:
• Residential robotic vacuum cleaner market sizing
• Residential robotic vacuum cleaner market forecast
• Residential robotic vacuum cleaner market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading residential robotic vacuum cleaner market vendors that include AB Electrolux, AirCraft Home Ltd, Dyson Ltd., Ecovacs Robotics Inc., Hayward Holdings Inc., ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd., Irobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc., Matsutek Enterprises Co. Ltd., Maytronics Ltd, Miele and Cie. KG, Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions Pvt Ltd, Neato Robotics Inc, Panasonic Corp, Pentair Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sharp Corp. Also, the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05242304/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


