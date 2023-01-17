Global Residential Solar PV (Phototvoltaic) Markets, 2022-2023 & 2030 - Innovative Business Models and Improved Customer Experience to Drive Growth
DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Residential Solar PV Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The residential solar PV segment is witnessing a period of fast growth, driven by a combination of an increasingly favorable regulatory climate, higher electricity prices, and concerns over climate change.
The restraints that have held the market back, primarily delays in approvals, have grown weaker, as governments gradually tackle these issues. The uptake of battery storage systems will be pivotal to PV market growth in the future, as households with battery storage solutions can significantly increase their self-consumption of electricity and further mitigate higher
energy costs.
This research service highlights the main drivers and restraints and their relative strengths. Profiles of key countries (a relatively small number of country markets still account for a significant percentage of the total market) offer a clear picture of the status, the growth accelerators and challenges, and the market potential.
In addition, countries are ranked in terms of market attractiveness, based on criteria, such as policy support, incentives, and accessibility. Growth opportunities for active market participants and new entrants are also identified.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Residential Photovoltaic (PV) Sector
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Key Findings
Scope of Analysis
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
Global Residential Solar PV Market Capacity Additions, 2023-2030
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Hotspots
The United States
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Australia
India
Germany
Italy
UK
Poland
The Netherlands
Belgium
Japan
Brazil
Turkey
Spain
3 Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Solar-as-a-service
Growth Opportunity 2: Strategic Partnerships
Growth Opportunity 3: Off-grid Deployments
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qkeb5j
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-residential-solar-pv-phototvoltaic-markets-2022-2023--2030---innovative-business-models-and-improved-customer-experience-to-drive-growth-301721491.html
SOURCE Research and Markets